ZDNet

Delta and American Airlines are making big changes (but not for everyone)

Yes, the last couple of years have been dismal for air travel, but we're emerging on the other side. Now, there'll be joys. There'll be real customer service. There might even be free food. Yes, of course I'm getting carried away, but some of the biggest airlines are generating some...
msn.com

American Airlines agrees to pay at least $7.5 million to passengers who claim they were unfairly charged for checked baggage

Slide 1 of 5: Hundreds of passengers have found themselves sleeping on airport floors amid this summer's flight chaos. US airlines do not provide hotel vouchers if a flight is delayed or canceled for reasons beyond their control. This includes delays caused by labor shortages and worker strikes. Unlike in Europe, there are no federal laws in the US requiring airlines to provide free hotel or food vouchers when a flight is delayed or canceled. Instead, individual airlines set their own policies.Below are the individual overnight accommodation policies of Delta, United Airlines, American Airlines, and JetBlue, as described in their contract of carriage, the legal agreement between an airline and its passengers.
msn.com

American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'

American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
The Independent

228 were killed when Flight 447 crashed into the Atlantic. Their families could finally hear why

As the long-awaited criminal trial of Air France and Airbus began in a Parisian court last week, the CEOs of both companies took the stand as the names of the 228 victims of Flight 447 were read out.Airbus’s Guillaume Faury offered his “deepest sympathy” to the distraught relatives who packed the court, while Anne Rigail insisted the French national airline “will never forget”.The comments sparked furious scenes among relatives, who had fought for more than 13 years to see the two companies tried for involuntary manslaughter.“Shame on you,” Philippe Linguet, who lost his brother Pascal in the crash, shouted at...
Thrillist

United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot

Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
Fox Business

Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company

Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday. Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.
Thrillist

Southwest Is Adding 3 New Routes to Its Expanded 2023 Schedule

Southwest Airlines is adding three new routes to its early Summer 2023 schedule. According to The Points Guy, three new weekly flights will be added, including two from Denver International Airport. There will be nonstop service from Denver to Myrtle Beach starting April 15, 2023. The flight will only be...
Fox Business

