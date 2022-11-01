Read full article on original website
'Undisciplined' Biden shut down US economy by 'declaring war on American energy': Sen. Roger Marshall
Sen. Roger Marshall called out Biden for planning to release millions of barrels of oil from the nation's emergency stockpile in an effort to fight rising gas prices
Biden blunders, claims General Motors 'is committed to going all electric by 3035'
In a speech in California on Friday, President Joe Biden said General Motors is committed to going "all electric by 3035" instead of correctly saying 2035.
Chinese chip maker fires all American workers: Report
American workers at a Chinese chip maker have been asked to resign from their positions following tighter export controls imposed by Washington.
United Airlines pilot declares emergency when bird strike forces plane to return to Chicago's O'Hare airport
A United Airlines flight had to return to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Friday when it hit a bird after takeoff. A pilot on another plane reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the side of the Boeing 737, and the FAA said it landed without further incident. United Flight...
American Airlines Will Pay Millions Over Huge Passenger Problem
Few travel nightmares can be worse than packing small to avoid paying for a checked bag and then, upon arriving at the airport, being told that the bag is too big and needs to be checked anyway. While frequent flyer status or a class beyond economy will get rid of...
ZDNet
Delta and American Airlines are making big changes (but not for everyone)
Yes, the last couple of years have been dismal for air travel, but we're emerging on the other side. Now, there'll be joys. There'll be real customer service. There might even be free food. Yes, of course I'm getting carried away, but some of the biggest airlines are generating some...
Delta Air Line pilots just authorized a strike ahead of the busy holiday flying season
For now, they remain on the job.
msn.com
American Airlines agrees to pay at least $7.5 million to passengers who claim they were unfairly charged for checked baggage
Slide 1 of 5: Hundreds of passengers have found themselves sleeping on airport floors amid this summer's flight chaos. US airlines do not provide hotel vouchers if a flight is delayed or canceled for reasons beyond their control. This includes delays caused by labor shortages and worker strikes. Unlike in Europe, there are no federal laws in the US requiring airlines to provide free hotel or food vouchers when a flight is delayed or canceled. Instead, individual airlines set their own policies.Below are the individual overnight accommodation policies of Delta, United Airlines, American Airlines, and JetBlue, as described in their contract of carriage, the legal agreement between an airline and its passengers.
msn.com
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
228 were killed when Flight 447 crashed into the Atlantic. Their families could finally hear why
As the long-awaited criminal trial of Air France and Airbus began in a Parisian court last week, the CEOs of both companies took the stand as the names of the 228 victims of Flight 447 were read out.Airbus’s Guillaume Faury offered his “deepest sympathy” to the distraught relatives who packed the court, while Anne Rigail insisted the French national airline “will never forget”.The comments sparked furious scenes among relatives, who had fought for more than 13 years to see the two companies tried for involuntary manslaughter.“Shame on you,” Philippe Linguet, who lost his brother Pascal in the crash, shouted at...
Blood pressure medication recalled due to chemicals' possible link to cancer
Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets have been recalled due to the presence of nitrosamines, according to a notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration's website. Nitrosamines are common in water and foods, including cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables and may increase the risk of...
Screaming Passengers Spot Rogue Snake on United Airlines Flight in Newark
Herpetologist Graham Alexander told Newsweek that American garter snakes are harmless and passengers got "worked up over nothing."
Air travel controversy: Passengers who recline their seats on flights are seen as 'rude'
There apparently is no clear etiquette on whether it's OK to recline your seat during air travel or not. One man described a recent experience when he did recline his seat — here's what happened.
Elon Musk responds to LeBron James' tweet about 'scary AF' racial slurs on Twitter
Elon Musk, the new "Chief Twit" at social media giant Twitter, has responded to LeBron James’ concerns about the reported sudden increase in racial slurs being posted on the social media platform. Musk, who recently acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal, replied to James on Sunday with a...
I went inside the secret room where flight attendants sleep on Qatar's Boeing 777 and was shocked at how big it was
The huge space was hidden in the back of the plane and had single beds lined across the fuselage, complete with privacy curtains and plush linens.
Thrillist
United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot
Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup making sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol. The Breakthrough Energy fund made the grant to LanzaJet, which is building its first commercial plant. LanzaJet's ethanol is derived from products like sugarcane and waste corn. An organization founded by Bill Gates has...
Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company
Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday. Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.
Thrillist
Southwest Is Adding 3 New Routes to Its Expanded 2023 Schedule
Southwest Airlines is adding three new routes to its early Summer 2023 schedule. According to The Points Guy, three new weekly flights will be added, including two from Denver International Airport. There will be nonstop service from Denver to Myrtle Beach starting April 15, 2023. The flight will only be...
How to up your chances of winning the lottery
With the Powerball jackpot climbing to $800 million, people who dream of winning might be wondering if there are ways to increase the odds of taking home the prize money.
Fox Business
