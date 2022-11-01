Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Will Not Touch $100k Anytime Soon Says Economist
As the first and primary cryptocurrency to exist, Bitcoin has witnessed different reactions and predictions in the industry. Its advancement over the past years has been above the growth of conventional assets. However, the recent bearish trend in the crypto market this year created doubts about the future of the token.
NEWSBTC
Stablecoin Exchange Inflow Mean Hits ATH, Why This Could Be Bullish For Bitcoin
On-chain data shows the stablecoin exchange inflow mean has reached a new all-time high, here’s why this might prove to be bullish for Bitcoin. Stablecoin Exchange Inflow Mean Has Surged Up To A New ATH Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, these inflows can...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Retakes $21,000 And May Keep Rising Due To These Factors
The Bitcoin price is regaining bullish momentum over today’s trading session, retracing the losses seen early in the week. Once again, the cryptocurrency is under the influence of macroeconomic forces working in its favor for the first time in months. At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price trades...
NEWSBTC
These Key Factors Might Push Ethereum To Outplay Bitcoin
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the entire crypto market is often prone to price fluctuations. That’s why crypto investors must carefully monitor the market movement to avoid huge losses when prices are low. The crypto bear market could also be a time for long-term investors to leverage low prices and purchase assets which they can sell during bull runs.
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Shows Bullish Bias As $0.12 Support Holds; Will $0.15 Be Breached?
DOGE’s price fails to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards. DOGE’s price continues to trend above key support as the price tries to build more strength to overcome this area of resistance that has held the price from rallying.
NEWSBTC
What Happens To Dogecoin If Twitter Fails To Implement Crypto Plans?
The price of Dogecoin has been rallying in tandem with the bullish news of Elon Musk purchasing Twitter. It continues to maintain such high values even in a bear market due to the expectations that Musk, who has publicly expressed support for the meme coin in the past, would incorporate the crypto into the social media platform. However, Musk has not shown any indication of doing this so far, so what happens if crypto is not implemented into Twitter?
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Are Trending Again… But Market Experts Reveal An Even Better Pick – Snowfall Protocol!
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have been making a comeback lately, but many experts believe that there is an even better cryptocurrency to invest in; Snowfall Protocol (SNW)!. Why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Is Better Than Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Here are a few reasons why Snowfall Protocol...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Slides To Support Of $0.11; These Indicators Point To Bearish Weakness
After breaking out from its long-range channel movement, DOGE’s price shows much strength but has struggled recently. DOGE suffers more sell-off as price loses steam to rally higher, falling to its key support for bulls to push price up. DOGE’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Puell Multiple Retests Downtrend Line, Will It Break Above This Time?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin Puell Multiple is currently retesting the downtrend line, will the metric be able to break above it this time?. Bitcoin Puell Multiple Has Gone Up A Bit During Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a trend reversal could be...
NEWSBTC
Binance Coin Breaks Out Of Its Resistance Of $335; Will $450 Be The Next Stop?
BNB rallies with high volume as price breaks above $335 after a while as bulls eyes $450. BNB’s price continues to trend higher with strong volume as the market looks promising for many altcoins, including BNB. BNB’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the price trades above...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Sits On A Gun Powder As $20,500 Fails; Will Bears Open The Doors?
BTC’s price slowed down after showing so much strength as it rallied to a high of $21,000 but got rejected as the price rallied downward. BTC could suffer retracement as the price breaks below the crucial support area, holding the price off from sellers with hopes of a rebound.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Eyes Fresh Upside Break After Fed Interest Rate Hike
Bitcoin price dipped a few points against the US Dollar after the fed rate hike. BTC remained supported and might eye a fresh increase above the $20,500 resistance. Bitcoin corrected further lower and tested the $20,000 support zone. The price is trading below $20,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Struggle Continues As Altcoins Rally With Over 70% Gain; Here Is Why
SHIB’s price shows much strength after breaking out from its long-range channel movement. SHIB trade with good volume, breaking out from a range channel as the price eyes a rally past to a region of $0.0000135. SHIB’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the price trades above...
NEWSBTC
Binance’s BNB Coin Holds Gains When Most Coins Shatter
Binance’s BNB token has struggled to keep gains amidst a bearish-looking crypto market. The 4th largest crypto by market cap has kept over 15% profit in the last 7 days. This comes when other top tokens, including Bitcoin, struggle to trade in the green zone. As of writing, BNB...
NEWSBTC
Why Ethereum Would Have Been A Better Investment For MicroStrategy
The debate of which is the better investment between Bitcoin and Ethereum continues to wax strong between communities. This time around, it is being put to the test using MicroStrategy’s crypto investments over the years. Microstrategy is currently seeing a loss on the 130,000 BTC that it had purchased over the years, making it the public company with the largest bitcoin holdings. But what if the company had invested in Ethereum instead?
NEWSBTC
Apecoin (APE) Price Ranges As Altcoins Rally; Are Bulls In Control?
APE’s price fails to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards. APE’s price continues to trend below key support as the price tries to build more strength to overcome this area of resistance that has held the price from rallying.
NEWSBTC
Why Monero Is Struggling To Crack This Resistance Level Since September
Monero (XMR), an open-source, privacy-oriented cryptocurrency launched in 2014, managed to reach the $151 marker on November 2 as it briefly rallied before it experienced slight price correction. Here’s a quick glance at XMR trajectory:. Over the last two months, Monero traded at a narrow range that peaked at...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Whales Worth $3.8 Billion Emerge As Price Aims for $21k
Despite the macroeconomic headwinds, the Bitcoin price has been holding up far better than the traditional markets in recent weeks. As Bitcoinist reported, Bitcoin showed strength just yesterday once again. As the US Federal Reserve sent rather hawkish signals during the FOMC presser, causing the S&P500 to plummet by 2.5%,...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Holds at $1,500, Why There’s Hope For The Bulls
After yesterday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Ethereum price and the crypto market have held their ground. Those market participants expecting a return to the previous range might be disappointed as macro-economic forces. At the time of writing, the Ethereum price trades at $1,540 with a 2% profit...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Breaks $21k As Market Shows Signs Of Accumulation
Bitcoin has today broken past $21k in a sharp surge as on-chain data suggests signs of accumulation from the investors. Bitcoin UTXO Value Bands Show Multiple Groups Have Been Buying Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the value bands who took profit around ten days...
