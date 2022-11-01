Read full article on original website
Central Square high schoolers to perform two one-act plays directed by students
The stage is set and the actors are ready as the One-Act Play Festival at Central Square’s Paul V. Moore High School will hold three showings this week. The one-act plays are “Our Place,” by Terry Gabbard and “This Is A Test,” by Stephen Gregg.
Dickens Christmas is back this holiday season
SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The magic and fun are back as Dickens Christmas opens November 25 in Skaneateles! The 29th edition of the festive event includes highlights like the World’s Smallest Christmas Parade, trunk shows, musical performances and more. The holiday festival brings the iconic play, “A Christmas Carol” to life. The show opens November […]
Clyde-Savannah teacher gets prestigious award and $25,000 prize for making impact on students
CLYDE, N.Y. — A local teacher got a big surprise on Friday morning. She received a prestigious award and a $25,000 prize. Caitlin Garvey is a special education teacher for first and second graders at Clyde-Savannah Elementary School. A school-wide assembly was held on Friday morning as Garvey was presented with the Milken Educator Award, which is considered the “Oscars of Teaching.”
"Christmas and Crafts" at Turning Stone back this year
VERONA, N.Y. -- Christmas & Crafts at Turning Stone Resort Casino will be held this November at the Casino's Event Center. The event will offer a mix of vendors, including jewelry, treats, New York State wineries, spirits and distilleries, crocheted items, wreaths, pet apparel and more. Dates & Times are:
This Upstate New York Classic Christmas Event Is Celebrating It’s 34th Anniversary
Are you ready for the holiday season yet? Upstate New York is ready to celebrate with one event that has been going strong for over 30 years. Rome New York's unofficial kickoff to the holiday season is the Rome Art and Community Center’s 34th annual Holiday House. For those that don't know, the Holiday House has all sorts of merchandise and crafts from over 35 artisans and local small businesses. The event is branded as "a great place to purchase gifts for family and friends for the holiday season."
Syracuse's latest mural: Artist brightens drab building with bold and colorful message
A 90-foot gray wall on the side of downtown Syracuse CNY Jazz Central building is the city’s latest mural. “The mural reads, ‘This must be the place," the creator Cecily Thomas said. "There are flowers and green leaves surrounding it. The statement is for Syracuse. It’s supposed to make you think how great Syracuse is.”
Couple wed at Butterfly Gardens
Robin Rachel DeVine and Jason David Rose of Liverpool were married Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Butterfly Gardens in Liverpool. Kurt Herzog officiated the ceremony. The couple were attended by […]
Shania Twain sells out Syracuse concert: See cheapest tickets you can still get
The St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview has its first sellout concert of 2023. Shania Twain sold out tickets for her Saturday, July 8, performance at the St. Joe’s Amp within hours of going on sale to the general public on Friday. It will be Twain’s first concert in Syracuse in nearly 25 years and her only stop in Upstate New York next year; special guest Breland will open the show at 7:30 p.m.
Aaron Carter found dead: Singer dies at 34, five years after Syracuse incident
LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death. They did not provide any...
House of the Week: Brothers agree their ‘visionary’ father created ‘family friendly’ home on Onondaga Hill
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – When they were growing up, brothers David and Joe Davoli thought their school bus driver had the easiest, and quickest, route in Onondaga County. “Everyone got off at our stop,” Joe said, “to play at our parents’ home.”
Meet the CNYSPCA Pets of the Week: Shiloh and Jack
Shiloh and Jack are a bonded pair who came to the shelter when their family couldn’t take care of them. They were well-loved but they need more positive experiences and training to increase their confidence. At only a year old, they’re still puppies and are just adorable. Like most...
Girls swimming: Falwell Cup goes to New Hartford for 1st time since 2005 (161 photos)
The New Hartford girls swimming and diving team won the George Falwell Cup, awarded to the team with the highest point total from the Section III state qualifying event on Friday at the Nottingham High School pool. The Spartans scored a team total of 277 points and won the cup...
30-year-old missing from Clifton Springs Hospital
Monahan left Clifton Springs Hospital against medical advice and has not been seen or heard from since. It is believed he may be in Wayne County area or the City of Rochester.
Owner of Tiki Bar destroyed by fire vows that they will reopen in the spring
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — One of the owners of the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor said the bar will be open again in the spring despite the significant damage caused by a fire Tuesday. Around 10:46 a.m., fire crews rushed to the bar on Hayes Road inside a marina...
Glow sticks and batteries trigger more Halloween night calls to poison center than tampered candy
Halloween often has parents worried about the safety of their children’s candy. But a bigger concern may be some of the products they’re wearing with their costumes. The Upstate New York Poison Control Center says calls increase two to three times around Halloween. And many are linked back to flashing battery-operated lights or glow sticks.
Lucille L. Upcraft – November 1, 2022
Lucille L. Upcraft, 82, a resident of the Springside at Seneca Hill passed away on November 1, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital. She was born in Fleischmanns Village, New York, and was a homemaker. Surviving are her daughters Kathleen (David) Duschen of Scriba, Karen (Douglas) McIntyre of Oswego, Lori (Jeff)...
Man, Baby Hospitalized After Seneca Falls Fire
A man and a 6-month-old baby girl were able to escape a fire early this morning in Seneca County. Authorities say the blaze broke out on Clinton Street in Seneca Falls shortly before 2. The man and baby were able to escape the flames by climbing out a 2nd-story window.
Baldwinsville girls volleyball stays perfect with Section III Class AA championship win
Chittenango, N.Y. — The Baldwinsville girls volleyball team defeated Liverpool 3-1 to claim the Section III Class AA section championship on Friday at Chittenango High School. Baldwinsville came into this one with a perfect 15-0 record and had defeated Liverpool (15-5) twice in the regular season.
Fulton comes from behind to edge Central Square for Independent football DI title (photos)
Top-seeded Fulton trailed second-seeded Central Square 12-6 with just under two minutes to go in Wednesday’s Independent football Division I championship game at Fulton High School. “I told them that the one thing that I want (them) to take with (them) is life is not always gonna be easy,”...
Fulton couple open Syracuse’s newest community center
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The building which used to be the Boys and Girls Club in Syracuse’s Tipp Hill neighborhood, is now the Tipperary Hill Community Center. “What we hope to this is something that long survives us,” said Travis Doty, the center’s Board President. Doty and his wife Nicole are from Fulton and bought […]
