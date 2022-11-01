ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

Dickens Christmas is back this holiday season

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The magic and fun are back as Dickens Christmas opens November 25 in Skaneateles! The 29th edition of the festive event includes highlights like the World’s Smallest Christmas Parade, trunk shows, musical performances and more. The holiday festival brings the iconic play, “A Christmas Carol” to life. The show opens November […]
SKANEATELES, NY
WHEC TV-10

Clyde-Savannah teacher gets prestigious award and $25,000 prize for making impact on students

CLYDE, N.Y. — A local teacher got a big surprise on Friday morning. She received a prestigious award and a $25,000 prize. Caitlin Garvey is a special education teacher for first and second graders at Clyde-Savannah Elementary School. A school-wide assembly was held on Friday morning as Garvey was presented with the Milken Educator Award, which is considered the “Oscars of Teaching.”
CLYDE, NY
WKTV

"Christmas and Crafts" at Turning Stone back this year

VERONA, N.Y. -- Christmas & Crafts at Turning Stone Resort Casino will be held this November at the Casino's Event Center. The event will offer a mix of vendors, including jewelry, treats, New York State wineries, spirits and distilleries, crocheted items, wreaths, pet apparel and more. Dates & Times are:
VERONA, NY
96.9 WOUR

This Upstate New York Classic Christmas Event Is Celebrating It’s 34th Anniversary

Are you ready for the holiday season yet? Upstate New York is ready to celebrate with one event that has been going strong for over 30 years. Rome New York's unofficial kickoff to the holiday season is the Rome Art and Community Center’s 34th annual Holiday House. For those that don't know, the Holiday House has all sorts of merchandise and crafts from over 35 artisans and local small businesses. The event is branded as "a great place to purchase gifts for family and friends for the holiday season."
ROME, NY
Syracuse.com

Shania Twain sells out Syracuse concert: See cheapest tickets you can still get

The St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview has its first sellout concert of 2023. Shania Twain sold out tickets for her Saturday, July 8, performance at the St. Joe’s Amp within hours of going on sale to the general public on Friday. It will be Twain’s first concert in Syracuse in nearly 25 years and her only stop in Upstate New York next year; special guest Breland will open the show at 7:30 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Meet the CNYSPCA Pets of the Week: Shiloh and Jack

Shiloh and Jack are a bonded pair who came to the shelter when their family couldn’t take care of them. They were well-loved but they need more positive experiences and training to increase their confidence. At only a year old, they’re still puppies and are just adorable. Like most...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Lucille L. Upcraft – November 1, 2022

Lucille L. Upcraft, 82, a resident of the Springside at Seneca Hill passed away on November 1, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital. She was born in Fleischmanns Village, New York, and was a homemaker. Surviving are her daughters Kathleen (David) Duschen of Scriba, Karen (Douglas) McIntyre of Oswego, Lori (Jeff)...
OSWEGO, NY
iheart.com

Man, Baby Hospitalized After Seneca Falls Fire

A man and a 6-month-old baby girl were able to escape a fire early this morning in Seneca County. Authorities say the blaze broke out on Clinton Street in Seneca Falls shortly before 2. The man and baby were able to escape the flames by climbing out a 2nd-story window.
SENECA FALLS, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fulton couple open Syracuse’s newest community center

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The building which used to be the Boys and Girls Club in Syracuse’s Tipp Hill neighborhood, is now the Tipperary Hill Community Center. “What we hope to this is something that long survives us,” said Travis Doty, the center’s Board President. Doty and his wife Nicole are from Fulton and bought […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

