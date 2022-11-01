Read full article on original website
Related
Edible cookie dough recalled over possible ‘plastic film’
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — A “limited quantity” of Nestle Toll House Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is being voluntarily recalled over the possibility of soft plastic film, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). On Thursday, health officials said that the voluntary recall is isolated...
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
51K+
Followers
49K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0