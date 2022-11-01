ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women travel farther for abortions after Supreme Court decision

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
 4 days ago

A new analysis illustrates the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court 's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade: In numerous states, women now have no choice but to travel long distances to get an abortion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rt5Sz_0iufNxwk00
Twice as many women must now travel more than an hour to get abortion care, a new study found. Photo by Julia Fiedler/Pixabay

One-third of American women of reproductive age must now drive excessive distances, the researchers reported. Twice as many women must now travel more than an hour to get abortion care. And some are having to drive even longer distances to access an abortion.

"We need to understand the diminished access to this essential health service in order to better understand what resources we need to invest to regain that access," said senior study author

Yulin Hswen , an assistant professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF).

"We were startled to see that populations of major metropolitan areas now have to travel several hours for care," she added in a university news release.

In the South, where numerous neighboring states have eliminated access to abortion services, travel times grew the most, the findings showed.

Median travel times to access an abortion had been 15 minutes, roughly, in Texas and Louisiana before the Supreme Court ruling this summer. It is now more than six hours, with an average increase of eight hours in Texas, the investigators found.

In states with total or six-week abortion bans, travel times increased on average more than four hours.

For the study, the research team modeled median travel time from each U.S. Census tract to the nearest abortion facility before and after the bans went into effect in 15 states.

It's simply a snapshot in time, however, because state abortion laws are still in flux. Many expect nine or 10 more states to ban abortion in the coming months.

The researchers also found racial disparity in the data, as the restrictions caused extra burdens for Black Americans, American Indians and Alaska Natives. About 40% of Black women now face one-hour drives, compared to 15% prior to the Supreme Court decision.

Nearly 40% of American Indian and Alaska Natives faced hour-long drives even before the decision. By the time the study was conducted, over half did. Maternal health risks are also significantly higher among Black and Indigenous women than among other races and ethnicities in the United States, the authors noted.

The findings were published online Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association .

"This has been a real gap in the research," said study co-author Ushma Upadhyay , a professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive science affiliated with UCSF's Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health. "We have always more or less known that abortion bans affect Black and other people of color the most, but this research provides direct evidence of how these communities are being disproportionately affected by the Supreme Court's action."

Census tracts with lower rates of health insurance coverage and lower mean incomes also endure extra hardship now. They disproportionately faced one-hour trips, while also being more likely to rely on public transit, the study authors pointed out.

"It's cost-prohibitive to take such long trips," Upadhyay said. "In addition to paying for the abortion, people have to take time off from work, pay for gas, pay for lodging and pay for childcare - because most people needing abortions are already parents."

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on maternal mortality .

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 13

Vicky Graham
4d ago

how about if we leave the artificial mideval puritanical theocracy and go back to the modern age where women have morning after pills, birth control pills, abortion pills and everything they need to control their reproduction and have babies when they are ready

Reply
5
Carolyn Davis
4d ago

Those woman who have abortion will be the only one that will talk with God, it doesn't affect you period. So why worry about someone else's judgement might want to worry about your own. God said "Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you."You know not their reason for their abortion. Kinda none of your business.

Reply(4)
3
Dave
4d ago

Why do so many women get pregnant if they do not want children? Birth control pills have been around for decades, condoms are sold almost everywhere, and of course there is always the back door.

Reply
3
