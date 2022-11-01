ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

A look inside Republic Services’ north Indy recycling facility

Recyclables collected in the Republic Services blue bins in Carmel and surrounding areas end up at the company’s recycling facility south of I-465 and west of Michigan Road in Indianapolis. The facility, which uses optics, magnets and several other technologies to sort recyclable materials, processes up to 25 tons of material an hour. Craig Lutz, Republic Services manager of municipal sales, said contamination levels have grown since the COVID-19 pandemic began, leading to many items intended to be recycled ending up in a landfill. To prevent contamination, Lutz advises, “When in doubt, throw it out.” (Photos by Ann Marie Shambaugh)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Get a sneak peek at Geist Waterfront Park in Fishers

Geist Waterfront Park isn’t set to open to the public until spring 2023, but as major construction on Phase 1 of the Fishers’ newest park wraps up for the year, Fishers Parks and the Fishers Parks Foundation will hold a Geist Waterfront Park Preview Night from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

Good News: Lincoln Square Pancake House

INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro never tires of his weekly assignment to seek out positive, uplifting stories across Indiana. This week, he visited Lincoln Square Pancake House, where he found a customer who was celebrating the chance to participate in the upcoming election. "We finally get a chance...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel in brief — November 8, 2022

Free event for veterans – The second Hamilton County Veterans Stand Down will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Boys & Girls Club, 1700 Conner St. in Noblesville. The event is free to veterans and their immediate family members and will include a meal, games and assistance in filing for benefits, obtaining employment, financial counseling and other services. RSVP welcome but not required to emily.pence@aspireindiana.org or 317-503-2524.
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

'Queen of True Crime' expands podcasting business in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Ashley Flowers has come a long way since podcasting from her home. She now has nearly three dozen employees working out of an office building in Broad Ripple. "I went from by myself in my spare room to now having 35 team members who are now helping me create the shows that we put out every week. It's wild," said Flowers. "We have producers and writers and researchers, fact checkers, reporters.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indy Winter Farmers Market kicks off Nov. 5

INDIANAPOLIS — With winter right around the corner, those Midwestern summer destinations — the farmers markets — are heading indoors. Among them, the Indy Winter Farmers Market returns Saturday, Nov. 5 to the Artisan Marketplace (AMP) at 16 Tech. "We are excited to kick off our 14th...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis woman’s cremated remains to be launched into space

INDIANAPOLIS — In death, an Indianapolis woman’s lifelong dream will be honored as her cremated remains are flown into space where she will become one with the very stars she once dared dream of traveling. Living through the era of the space race, Carlotta Arthur remembers her mother Clarice Terry Brown as an adventurer and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

IU Health breaks ground on $300M expansion in Fishers

Indiana University Health broke ground Friday on its expansion of IU Health Saxony Hospital – soon to be IU Health Fishers. The $300 million investment will include a significant expansion of the IU Health Saxony Hospital campus and services. The planned expansion will add stand-alone outpatient physician office developments...
FISHERS, IN
wrtv.com

IndyGo Blue Line segment on west side canceled

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo has canceled a segment of the Blue Line which would have run from Washington Street and Holt Road to the airport. This also ends 50 million dollars of infrastructure improvements that came with the project - including stormwater drainage and new sidewalks. City-county councilor Jared Evans...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Southside Times

Southside construction update

* I-69 Indianapolis: The new Southport Road interchange for the future I-69 is expected to open partially next month. Crews are connecting the new and old roadways and shifted Southport Road west of State Road 37 over the weekend. Expect new Southport Road traffic signals at S.R. 37 access points, Wellingshire Boulevard and the realigned Belmont Avenue to be turned on when the interchange opens partially. Work on the Carson Avenue bridge over I-465 continues with nighttime lane closures for crews to prepare the bridge deck for concrete.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Lafayette Square Mall won't reopen for holiday shopping

INDIANAPOLIS — Lafayette Square Mall will remain closed to shoppers through the holiday season. The mall, which is undergoing a $20 million renovation effort, was set to reopen Nov. 21, just in time for holiday shopping. In an update Friday, Sojos Capital announced construction challenges have delayed the reopening.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

