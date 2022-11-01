Read full article on original website
A look inside Republic Services’ north Indy recycling facility
Recyclables collected in the Republic Services blue bins in Carmel and surrounding areas end up at the company’s recycling facility south of I-465 and west of Michigan Road in Indianapolis. The facility, which uses optics, magnets and several other technologies to sort recyclable materials, processes up to 25 tons of material an hour. Craig Lutz, Republic Services manager of municipal sales, said contamination levels have grown since the COVID-19 pandemic began, leading to many items intended to be recycled ending up in a landfill. To prevent contamination, Lutz advises, “When in doubt, throw it out.” (Photos by Ann Marie Shambaugh)
Get a sneak peek at Geist Waterfront Park in Fishers
Geist Waterfront Park isn’t set to open to the public until spring 2023, but as major construction on Phase 1 of the Fishers’ newest park wraps up for the year, Fishers Parks and the Fishers Parks Foundation will hold a Geist Waterfront Park Preview Night from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Good News: Lincoln Square Pancake House
INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro never tires of his weekly assignment to seek out positive, uplifting stories across Indiana. This week, he visited Lincoln Square Pancake House, where he found a customer who was celebrating the chance to participate in the upcoming election. "We finally get a chance...
Residents concerned after antisemitic flyers discovered in Indianapolis neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS — Concerns were raised recently in an Indianapolis neighborhood after two people found two different antisemitic flyers at their homes. Grace Phillips told 13News she came home Thursday and found a flyer comparing Judaism to Communism. A man who lives nearby discovered a different flyer when he got...
Carmel in brief — November 8, 2022
Free event for veterans – The second Hamilton County Veterans Stand Down will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Boys & Girls Club, 1700 Conner St. in Noblesville. The event is free to veterans and their immediate family members and will include a meal, games and assistance in filing for benefits, obtaining employment, financial counseling and other services. RSVP welcome but not required to emily.pence@aspireindiana.org or 317-503-2524.
'Queen of True Crime' expands podcasting business in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Ashley Flowers has come a long way since podcasting from her home. She now has nearly three dozen employees working out of an office building in Broad Ripple. "I went from by myself in my spare room to now having 35 team members who are now helping me create the shows that we put out every week. It's wild," said Flowers. "We have producers and writers and researchers, fact checkers, reporters.
Indy Winter Farmers Market kicks off Nov. 5
INDIANAPOLIS — With winter right around the corner, those Midwestern summer destinations — the farmers markets — are heading indoors. Among them, the Indy Winter Farmers Market returns Saturday, Nov. 5 to the Artisan Marketplace (AMP) at 16 Tech. "We are excited to kick off our 14th...
Indianapolis woman’s cremated remains to be launched into space
INDIANAPOLIS — In death, an Indianapolis woman’s lifelong dream will be honored as her cremated remains are flown into space where she will become one with the very stars she once dared dream of traveling. Living through the era of the space race, Carlotta Arthur remembers her mother Clarice Terry Brown as an adventurer and […]
IU Health breaks ground on $300M expansion in Fishers
Indiana University Health broke ground Friday on its expansion of IU Health Saxony Hospital – soon to be IU Health Fishers. The $300 million investment will include a significant expansion of the IU Health Saxony Hospital campus and services. The planned expansion will add stand-alone outpatient physician office developments...
IndyGo Blue Line segment on west side canceled
INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo has canceled a segment of the Blue Line which would have run from Washington Street and Holt Road to the airport. This also ends 50 million dollars of infrastructure improvements that came with the project - including stormwater drainage and new sidewalks. City-county councilor Jared Evans...
Enjoy A Magical Indoor Train Ride & Visit With Santa At This Indiana Museum
You better watch out you better not cry you better not pout because Santa Claus is coming to Indiana and he's arriving by train with all his reindeer. Between Indiana and Kentucky, there is an abundance of places you can take a holiday train ride outside. How about catching a ride with Santa indoors out of the cold? Doesn't that sound much better?!
Friday Fit Tip: Flight plank exercise for the lower back
INDIANAPOLIS — We spend a great deal of time in our daily lives leaning forward. But leaning forward so much does little to help keep our lower back in shape. Jordan Estes at Lifetime showed us a simple lower back exercise called flight plank. While lying on your stomach...
New Hendricks County Event Features Unique Shopping Experience Nov. 19
BROWNSBURG, IN (October 31, 2022) – More than 50 artists, makers, and vintage collectors will descend on Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Nov. 19, for the first annual Uptown Common: The Market shopping event, where buyers will be able to purchase unique items and kick off the gift-giving season in style.
Operation Football: Hamilton County rivals meet in sectional finals
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — It’s sectional football finals Friday night on Operation Football!. We’re just three weeks away from state title games. But first, No. 1 Hamilton Southeastern (10-0) hosts Fishers (7-3) Friday night in a matchup of same-school-district rivals. The winner goes to the regional finals next week.
UPS lists more than 2,000 seasonal jobs in Indy for holiday shipping season
INDIANAPOLIS — With the holiday shopping season right around the corner, that means the holiday shipping season is, too. To prepare, UPS is hosting "Brown Friday" hiring events nationwide. Matt Lavery, talent acquisition manager for UPS, said the goal is to hire 60,000 seasonal employees across the country, which...
Hiring Hoosiers: Christkindlmarkt looking for seasonal employees
Once again, Carmel Christkindlmarkt and its vendors are looking for folks with holiday cheer to work from November 19 through December 30.
Southside construction update
* I-69 Indianapolis: The new Southport Road interchange for the future I-69 is expected to open partially next month. Crews are connecting the new and old roadways and shifted Southport Road west of State Road 37 over the weekend. Expect new Southport Road traffic signals at S.R. 37 access points, Wellingshire Boulevard and the realigned Belmont Avenue to be turned on when the interchange opens partially. Work on the Carson Avenue bridge over I-465 continues with nighttime lane closures for crews to prepare the bridge deck for concrete.
Indianapolis firefighters free girl stuck under seat of school bus
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters helped rescue a young girl who became stuck under a seat on her school bus Thursday. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Sloan Avenue just after 3 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report that the girl was stuck.
Lafayette Square Mall won't reopen for holiday shopping
INDIANAPOLIS — Lafayette Square Mall will remain closed to shoppers through the holiday season. The mall, which is undergoing a $20 million renovation effort, was set to reopen Nov. 21, just in time for holiday shopping. In an update Friday, Sojos Capital announced construction challenges have delayed the reopening.
New protocol for C-section moms sees success at local hospital
A team at Franciscan Health worked to implement a new protocol for scheduled c-section moms called Enhanced Recovery After Cesarian.
