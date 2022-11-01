Read full article on original website
kchi.com
The Bishop Hogan Middle School Boys and Girls Basketball teams were in action in the Tri-County of Jamesport basketball tournament on Thursday night. The Bishop Hogan Boys defeated Plattsburg by a score of 26-22. Scoring for Bishop Hogan were Burke Beetsma with 11 points, 8 for Bentley Lauhoff, 4 for Jameson Marshall and 3 for Mason Walter. Mak Dickerson had playing time. The Boys will play for first place on Saturday.
Some Kansas City area school districts are making changes to kickoff for football playoff games because of the rain and weather.
Several Kansas City-area high schools moved their Friday football regional playoff games to Thursday due to rain in the forecast.
Topeka (KSNT) – Check your schedule if you plan on attending a sporting event Friday night. Several area events are being moved to Thursday night in light of severe weather. Rock Creek High School’s football game was moved to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Council Grove also moved its game from Friday to Thursday at 6:30 p.m. […]
kchi.com
A Chillicothe man known for his compositions and his work with students will be inducted into the 2022 Chillicothe Hall Of Fame on Wednesday, November 9th. The Livingston County Preservation Society will be unveiling the 2022 Chillicothe Hall of Fame inductee, Claude Thomas Smith on in a ceremony from 10 to 11 am at the Chillicothe High School’s Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center (PAC). Smith taught music and band for Chillicothe High School from 1966 to 1976 and initiated the Celebrity Concert series at the high school.
kchi.com
The ramp resurfacing in Chillicothe that had been scheduled for Thursday and today has been rescheduled. MoDOT announced the changes to the Ramp Resurfacing in Chillicothe. The resurfacing, which was originally planned for November 3rd and 4th, will now take place November 10th and 11th, from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. Motorists can expect delays and loads wider than 14-feet must use an alternate route.
After a full week of transactions, including a record 10 trades conducted on the day of the deadline, the Chiefs were able to make a few moves. These moves were highlighted by last week’s trade with the New York Giants, acquiring former first-round pick Kadarius Toney. In exchange for Toney, the Chiefs gave a 2023 3rd- and 6th-round pick.
kttn.com
Donna J. Brown – age 85 of Kansas City, MO, and formerly of Lathrop, MO, passed away Friday evening, October 28th, 2022, at her home in Kansas City, Missouri. Donna was born on March 4, 1937, the daughter of Emmons and Gertrude (Gentry) Kratzer in Kearney, MO. She was a 1956 graduate of Lathrop High School. She married Robert Brown on December 2nd, 1956, at the First Christian Church in Lathrop. Donna was a member of the Lathrop First Baptist Church. She was an artist, homemaker, and full-time business partner of Flying B Farms, with her husband. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
KCTV 5
SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - A 3-year-old girl was killed Friday night when a vehicle reversing struck and killed the child in Smithville, Missouri. Missouri State Highway Patrol said the 33-year-old female driver of a 2014 Ford F-150 was reversing in a Smithville neighborhood at 11:08 p.m. when she struck the child.
kchi.com
A Winter Storm Exercise was held in Chillicothe to help local organizations prepare for the upcoming snow season and review how the participants react to the information presented. The exercise included Andy Bailey – Storm Warning Coordinator from the National Weather Service, Jeff Gilespie – Chillicothe Street Department Supervisor, Eric Reeter – Chillicothe Fire Chief and members of the emergency services team, and KCHI. Bailey says the exercise helps in a couple of ways.
kchi.com
An accident and an arrest are in the Missouri Highway Patrol report for the area counties for Thursday. A Salisbury woman had minor injuries when the car she was riding in struck a deer Thursday evening. State Troopers report, at about 7:36 pm, 32-year-old Dallas A Davidson of Salisbury was westbound on US 24 near Madison, when he struck a deer in the roadway. His passenger, 25-year-old Tabitha D Brimbaugh of Salisbury had minor injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia.
kchi.com
Hiring a dispatcher and three firefighters were approved by the Chillicothe City Council in this week’s executive session. Jason Lee was hired as a full-time E-911 Dispatcher at $15.00 per hour. Kenneth Hoskins was hired as a full-time Paramedic/Firefighter at $18.04 per hour. Pay By Call Firefighter Corbin Valdez...
Lee's Summit, Independence, Blue Springs, Grandview police departments form new unit to investigate police involved shootings in Jackson Co.
The Powerball jackpot reached $1.2 billion for the Nov. 2, 2022 drawing. These are the numbers that have been drawn the most since 2015.
Watkins Mill, County Highway MM, Lawson vicinity (Clay County, Missouri).Jet Lowe, Photographerderivative work: Kbh3rd, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Watkins Mill dates back to the mid-1800s. It's located in Lawson, Missouri, and is a woolen mill that's well-preserved. As it's protected as the Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site, the building, its machinery, and business records are preserved.
kmmo.com
A Warrensburg man was seriously injured in a crash involving a tractor trailer combo in Johnson County on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when 29-year-old Alec Tabor struck the trailer being towed by a 2014 Kenworth driven by 30-year-old Caleb Johnson also of Warrensburg.
kchi.com
A two-vehicle crash in Caldwell County Wednesday afternoon left both drivers with serious injuries. State Troopers report the crash happened at about 3:20 pm on US 36, at Route J, south of Kidder. According to the report, 57-year-old Sonja L Schaffermeyer of Hamilton was northbound on Route J and pulled into the path of a westbound vehicle, driven by 48-year-old Tracy R Connell of St. Joseph. Schaffermeyer was struck on the passenger side. Connel was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center, while Schaffermeyer was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Both drivers were wearing safety belts.
kmmo.com
A Springfield woman was injured in a Lafayette County in a crash on November 3, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Carolyn Tollard crossed the center of the road and struck a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Jarod Moenkhoff. Tollard’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two drivers were seriously injured following an accident at a crossover intersection in Caldwell County Wednesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 57 year old Sonja Schaefermeyer of Hamilton was driving northbound in a crossover of U.S. 36 Highway and Highway J, two miles south of Kidder, around 3:20 Wednesday afternoon and pulled into the path of a vehicle heading westbound. 48 year old Tracy Connell of St Joseph was the driver of that vehicle. The front side of Connell’s vehicle hit the the passenger side of Schaefermeyer’s vehicle. Schaefermeyer’s vehicle went off the side of the roadway. Connell’s vehicle went off the roadway and struck a stop sign. Both vehicles were totaled in the accident.
northwestmoinfo.com
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A Ridgeway resident received minor injured in an accident that totaled a vehicle Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 28 year old Brook Magee was driving westbound on 136 Highway and went off the side of the roadway. The front driver’s side of the vehicle struck an embankment. The driver received minor injuries in the accident and was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital. The accident took place at 9:45am. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and the NTA Ambulance assisted the Highway Patrol.
