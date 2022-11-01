ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skagit County, WA

Halloween celebrated in Skagit County

By RACQUEL MUNCY @Racquel_SVH
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
 4 days ago
The morning rain was no hindrance to the costume-clad kids of Skagit County.

Nearly two dozen children dressed as clowns, unicorns and everything in between filled the Central Skagit Library in Sedro-Woolley on Monday afternoon for Too Cute to Spook crafts and games.

