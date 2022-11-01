Effective: 2022-11-05 15:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-05 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Boone; Central Cook; De Kalb; DuPage; Eastern Will; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Lake; Livingston; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

BOONE COUNTY, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO