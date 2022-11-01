Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Clark, Crawford, Cumberland, Fulton, Jasper, Knox, Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-05 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Cumberland; Fulton; Jasper; Knox; Lawrence; Marshall; Peoria; Richland; Schuyler; Stark WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON Winds are slowly diminishing this afternoon, and gusts are expected to remain under 45 mph the remainder of the afternoon and evening.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Boone, Central Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 15:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-05 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Boone; Central Cook; De Kalb; DuPage; Eastern Will; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Lake; Livingston; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 16:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-05 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Champaign, Coles, De Witt, Douglas, Edgar, McLean, Piatt by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-05 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Champaign; Coles; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; McLean; Piatt; Vermilion WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...McLean, De Witt, Piatt, Champaign, Vermilion, Douglas, Coles, and Edgar Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
