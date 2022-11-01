ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turnto10.com

BB gun confiscated at Providence school

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence Schools said a BB gun was found Friday at E-Cubed Academy. The gun was confiscated, and no students or staff were hurt. The age of the student wasn't released. The school teaches children in 9th to 11th grade.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

2 people shot in Providence, 1 in critical condition

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were shot in Providence early Saturday morning. The shooting happened at about 4 a.m. on Whelan Road. Police said one person is in critical condition. It is unclear if there have been any arrests. This is a developing story and will be updated...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Man shot in Fall River neighborhood, police say

(WJAR) — Fall River police said a man was shot in a neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. at the 300 block of America Street. According to police, the man appeared to be seriously injured upon arrival. He was taken to Rhode Island...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Greek volunteer firefighters train in South Kingstown

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Smoke was seen for miles around South Kingstown Thursday, but it was just another drill at the Union Fire District's training grounds. This time with a group of Greek volunteer firefighters learning the latest techniques, to help them live up to the words, "practice makes perfect."
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Bales of hay disrupt traffic in Hartford

Drivers in Hartford were faced with an unusual roadblock Friday. Bales of hay blocked a ramp from Interstate 91 to Interstate 84. State police said a tractor-trailer carrying bales of hay flipped over. The overturned truck and the hay bales blocked the ramp completely. "So, hay, we ask everyone to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
chelseapolice.com

Detectives Seize Fentanyl and Cocaine in Morning Arrest

Chelsea was named one of 35 cities that received funding from the Bloomberg Mayor’s Challenge for the Chelsea Hub initiative. Led by the Chelsea Police Department, the Hub is a weekly gathering of service providers that connects high-risk individuals to the help they need. People often face more than...
CHELSEA, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River woman released on bail after reportedly driving on sidewalk, crashing into school bus

A Fall River woman was arrested and released on bail after police say she drove on the sidewalk and hit a school bus with children aboard. According to Tiverton Police, on Thursday, at 3:42 p.m., the Tiverton Police Department along with both the Tiverton and Portsmouth Fire Departments responded to the area of Stone Bridge Commons at 1800 Main Road for a multi-vehicle accident involving a school bus. Three vehicles were involved, a 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport, a 1998 Volvo S70 and a 2023 First Student School Bus. In addition to the driver and monitor, the school bus was occupied by eight juvenile students. The operator of the Chevrolet Captiva sustained minor facial injuries. The operator of the Volvo S70 sustained a minor head injury. No adult or juvenile occupants aboard the First Student School Bus sustained any injuries.
FALL RIVER, MA
WTNH

Man falls down 30-foot well while blowing leaves in Ledyard

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was not injured after falling down a 30-foot well while blowing leaves Thursday evening in Ledyard, according to authorities. Firefighters were called to Arrowhead Drive at about 7 p.m. to rescue the man. Police at the scene said that the man was alert, but stuck in the well. A […]
LEDYARD, CT
Turnto10.com

School custodian hailed hero for helping choking student

(WJAR) — An elementary school custodian in Bristol is being hailed a hero after performing the Heimlich maneuver on a choking student. Bobby Santos has been a custodian at Guiteras School in Bristol for five years but has never had to use his CPR certification before. "A child was...
BRISTOL, RI

