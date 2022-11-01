Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Irene and Jack Shapiro
Join us for a celebration of life open house for Irene (died March 10, 2016) and Jack (died Oct. 13, 2022) Shapiro from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Cleveland Botanical Gardens, 11030 East Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44106. Come share stories and support, and have free access to the glasshouse and the Cleveland Botanical Gardens grounds. Free parking in the Cleveland Botanical Gardens garage. Please note: the Cleveland Botanical Gardens will be closed to the public, but open for event. For more information, contact Beth Shapiro at 440-665-1340 (text/voice) or bshapiro4911@gmail.com. Correspondence to 3659 Green Road, Suite 222, Beachwood, OH 44122.
Cleveland Jewish News
Mandel JCC free fitness open house Nov. 6
The Mandel Jewish Community Center will hold a free fall into fitness community open house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood. Individuals who become members of The J during the open house will get the rest of November free. They can also choose one month of complimentary Kid Kare babysitting, which is a $35 value, or a free InBody scan, which is a $40 value. Members who refer a new member will receive a Mandel JCC shirt and will be entered to win a $100 gift card.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Pizza Week to start Nov. 7
Cleveland Pizza Week is slated to return this month. Scheduled for Nov. 7 through Nov. 13, pizza lovers will be able to order $8 pizzas at participating locations, which will create their own take on the festivities – from signature pizzas, to secret menu items and more. Participating restaurants...
Cleveland Jewish News
Aiden Max Blumenthal
Aiden Max Blumenthal will become a bar mitzvah Saturday evening, Nov. 12, at Solon Chabad. Aiden is the son of Elana and Adam Blumenthal of Solon, and the brother of Saige. He is the grandson of Moira and Ronald Levinsohn of Bainbridge, and Sharon and Phil Blumenthal of Twinsburg. Aiden attends Solon Middle School and Solon Chabad. He enjoys soccer, basketball and roller coasters.
Cleveland Jewish News
Refugee, immigrant art at Negative Space Gallery in November
US Together Inc. will host its second major exhibition on Nov. 4, 11, 19 and 20 at Negative Space Gallery at 1541 E. 38th St., second floor warehouse, in Cleveland. The opening reception will be on Nov. 4 and the exhibition will close with an artisan market Nov. 19 and Nov. 20.
Cleveland Jewish News
Evan Matthew Behrens
Evan Matthew Behrens will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Nov. 5, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Evan is the son of Todd Behrens and Stacey Behrens (nee Miller) of Solon, and the brother of Andrew. He is the grandson of Dr. Joel and Arlene Miller of Akron, and Richard and Dianne Behrens of Pepper Pike. Evan attends Solon Middle School. He enjoys student council and playing electric guitar.
Cleveland Jewish News
Shaker Heights considers new Chipotlane restaurant
A new Chipotle restaurant with a drive-thru window is being considered for Shaker Heights. The build-your-own burrito, tacos, bowls or nacho restaurant is seeking a variance to add multiple signs to its 2,500-square-foot project, which has been sent back to the Shaker Heights planning commission for final approval. Ace Lighting...
Cleveland Jewish News
Nosh Listings
Tuesday to Friday, 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Brunch service 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.) Independently owned and operated, the Brown Barn Tavern is nestled in Chardon, Ohio, overlooking Alpine Valley Ski Resort. Punctuating our all-American gastropub ambiance are soaring 30-foot ceilings with rough-hewn beams and live edge tables.
Cleveland Jewish News
Maggie Senturia | Shaker Heights High School | Field hockey
Shaker Heights High School is the 2022 regional champion in field hockey for the second consecutive year and on its way to the state tournament in no small part due to the performance of senior Maggie Senturia, this week’s Cleveland Jewish News Les Levine High School Player of the Week presented by Buffalo Wild Wings.
Cleveland Jewish News
Elevation Festival announces 2023 WonderFest dates
Elevation Festivals has announced its 2023 lineup of WonderFest festivals. WonderRoad in Indianapolis will be June 17 and June 18 at Garfield Park at 2345 Pagoda Drive. WonderStruck in Cleveland will be July 8 and July 9 at Lakeland Community College at 7700 Clocktower Drive in Kirtland. WonderBus in Columbus will be Aug. 25 to Aug. 27 at The Lawn at CAS, 2540 Olentangy River Road.
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood Police open office at Beachwood Place
The Beachwood Police Department opened a field office Nov. 3 within Beachwood Place shopping mall at 26300 Cedar Road. The space will be utilized as a satellite office and will be in operation during mall hours, according to a Nov. 4 news release. The mall has been the site of six shootings, some inside and some in the parking lot, since March 2017.
Cleveland Jewish News
Noa Rachel Coven
Noa Rachel Coven will become a bat mitzvah Saturday afternoon, Nov. 5, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Noa is the daughter Sara and Brad Coven of Pepper Pike. She is the granddaughter of Joyce and Eric Wald, and Liza and Larry Coven. Noa attends Hawken School.
Cleveland Jewish News
William Rosner: April 2, 1946 to Oct. 9, 2022
When asked what it was like growing up with William “Bill” Rosner as a father, his sons, Zachary and Tyler, described a man that never knew how to sit still and enjoy a quiet moment. The former U.S. Department of State diplomat and immigration lawyer died at age...
Cleveland Jewish News
B'nai Jeshurun Rabbi Emeritus Schachter described as 'rabbi's rabbi'
Serving as the senior rabbi at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike from 1987 to 2001, Rabbi Stanley Schachter led the synagogue during its merger with Congregation Beth Am in 1999. Schachter died Nov. 1 in Israel. He was 93. “It was an extremely successful merger, in part due...
Cleveland Jewish News
Oheb Zedek to honor Holocaust survivors, host Kaiser talk Nov. 12-13
Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue will honor its Holocaust survivors with a series of events on Nov. 12 and 13. The events are held in memory of member and Holocaust survivor Michael Blain who died May 15. At 9:15 a.m. Nov. 12, a Shabbat service will be held in honor...
Cleveland Jewish News
NCJW Designer Dress Days back bigger, better than before
Following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the 54th annual NCJW/Cleveland Designer Dress Days returned Nov. 4. Shoppers lined up for preview day as early as about 2:30 a.m. to be among the first inside when doors opened at 10. By 9:45, about 200 eager shoppers wrapped around the sidewalks of Legacy Village in Lyndhurst. Volunteers had to limit the number of people in the store when the doors opened.
Cleveland Jewish News
JCU’s $100M renovation underway, more diverse classes to be added
John Carroll University is upgrading its physical campus and broadening the makeup of its student body by offering classes and programs for non-Catholic students to practice their faiths. Some of those courses are about, or address, Jewish topics. Elad Granot, dean of Boler College of Business, and Noah Bickart, the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lerner, Dr. Allan N.
Dr. Allan N. Lerner died Nov. 2. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Williams). Loving father of Carey (Keith) Teicher, David (Rachel) Lerner, Joey (Steven Taswell) Lampl and Cathy (Keith Paul) Lampl. Devoted grandfather of Jacob Taswell, Ethan Taswell, Jackson Lerner, Connor Paul and the late Brooks Paul. Dear brother of the late Dr. Phillip (Ronnie) Lerner and brother-in-law of Eileen Knavel and the late Wendy Cohen.
Cleveland Jewish News
Kushnick, Stephen
Dr. Stephen A. Kushnick, 85, of Beachwood, passed away Nov. 1, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor Kushnick (nee Finkelpearl); devoted father of Gordon (Kala) Kushnick of Seattle, Andrea (Stuart) Rubin of Orange and Laura (Branden) Wiegand of Shaker Heights; loving grandfather of Odin and Claire Kushnick, Ari and Dina Rubin, and Silas and Luna Wiegand. Dear son of the late Estelle and William Kushnick. Loving brother of the late Michael Kushnick (Roger Stechschulte).
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood to hire law firm to investigate 'anonymous, defamatory threatening emails'
Beachwood City Council is poised to vote Nov. 7 on an ordinance that would authorize Mayor Justin Berns to retain Minc Law in Orange “to investigate anonymous, defamatory, and threatening e-mails and online postings directed to or concerning senior administrative staff.” Council will meet at 7 p.m. in council chambers.
Comments / 0