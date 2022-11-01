Children and community members have been creating works of art and submitting them for the 3. rd Annual Children’s Art Auction hosted by Crisis Nursery of Effingham. Each piece for the auction is its own wonderful, unique creation. It was best said by MaryAnn F. Kohl, “Art is a place for Children to learn to trust their ideas, themselves, and to explore what is possible.” Some of the paintings were done by children while staying at Crisis Nursery. One such painting, “Jumping Bean” was (auction item #156) completed by a 9-month-old infant who stayed at Crisis Nursery. The canvas, along with blobs of colorful paint, were put inside a Ziploc bag, and the little Picasso created his masterpiece by using his tiny baby feet while playing in an ExerSaucer. If you look closely at the painting, you can see the tiny toes working their magic!

EFFINGHAM, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO