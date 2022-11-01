Read full article on original website
Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Collection Is Back
It is time for Operation Christmas Child shoebox collection. “Therefore, Pray: Our Father in Heaven, Hallowed be Your Name. . . .” Matthew 6:9. Our mission is to provide local partners around the world with shoebox gifts filled with small toys, hygiene items and school supplies. Continuing as a Drop Off location is Cornerstone Christian Church, 3600 South Banker in Effingham.
The Human Bean Opens in Effingham
Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 406 N. Keller in Effingham beginning this Saturday, 11/5. Customers are invited to come get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go. Local...
Crisis Nursery’s 3rd Annual Children’s Art Auction
Children and community members have been creating works of art and submitting them for the 3. rd Annual Children’s Art Auction hosted by Crisis Nursery of Effingham. Each piece for the auction is its own wonderful, unique creation. It was best said by MaryAnn F. Kohl, “Art is a place for Children to learn to trust their ideas, themselves, and to explore what is possible.” Some of the paintings were done by children while staying at Crisis Nursery. One such painting, “Jumping Bean” was (auction item #156) completed by a 9-month-old infant who stayed at Crisis Nursery. The canvas, along with blobs of colorful paint, were put inside a Ziploc bag, and the little Picasso created his masterpiece by using his tiny baby feet while playing in an ExerSaucer. If you look closely at the painting, you can see the tiny toes working their magic!
Effingham Junior High Fundraiser Cookie Doughs to be Delivered November 10th
The following is being released by Effingham Junior High School. Effingham Jr. High School would like to let the public know that the fundraising cookie dough and other products will be delivered to the school on Thursday, November 10. Students will be picking their orders up that evening. You should...
Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson Youth and Visual Arts Grants Announced
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is pleased to announce three area nonprofits have been named recipients of the 2022 Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson Visual Arts grant program: Effingham Performance Center, Effingham Art Guild, and Camp Wassatoga. The Community Foundation is also announcing two recipients of the 2022 Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson Youth grant program: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Illinois and Camp Wassatoga. Grants are awarded annually to nonprofit organizations serving in Effingham County.
You Can Register Your Child To Receive Free, Monthly Books
Children love getting mail. Help them develop the love for reading with a free monthly book mailed directly to their home! All children residing in the Marshall, IL school district up to age five may receive free books through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library thanks to very generous funding by Gerald and Jean Forsythe. Every month from birth until his or her fifth birthday, each child enrolled in the program receives a free book appropriate for the child’s age. And it’s free!
Thacker Insurance Hosts Paranormal Investigators
Everybody likes an exciting Halloween, but for Curt and Natalie Thacker it was a little out of this world. Thacker Insurance Services moved into the old Bond County Jail building, along South Third Street in Greenville, earlier this year and was recently approached by the local Hook and Ladder Paranormal group about checking the old building for paranormal activity.
Parking Directions For HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital For Maple Street Road Closure Nov. 7-14
Starting 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 through Monday, Nov. 14, Maple Street will be closed from St. Anthony Ave. to Temple Ave. as the City of Effingham resurfaces Maple. This will affect some parking access to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital. HSHS St. Anthony’s emergency entrance remains accessible from Mulberry Street.
Announcing Recipients of the Siemer Milling Endowment for Youth Leadership Development Grant for 2022
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is pleased to announce the Siemer Milling Endowment for Youth Leadership Development has awarded eight grants totaling $44,790 to the following. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois received $5,000 to be used for Effingham County Girl Scout Leadership Experience. The Study Shoppe received $10,540 for free afterschool...
City Of Effingham Announces Promotion of Catelyn Vail To City Treasurer
Congratulations to Catelyn Vail being promoted and sworn in last night as the new City Treasurer!!. Catelyn has been with the Engineering Department for 5 yrs and has been a vital asset to the city in preparing and tracking budgets, munis software, tracking projects, contracts, fund transfers and overall keeping us in line! We wish you the best in your new role!
Lake Land College to Host Apprenticeship Panel
In honor of National Apprenticeship Week, Lake Land College will host a Spotlight Apprenticeships: Direct Path to Success event November 16 from noon to 2 p.m. The event will feature employers who utilize apprenticeships in the operations of their businesses, as well as featuring a new apprentice signing and a proclamation from Lake Land College President Josh Bullock.
James J. Niemerg, 91
James J. Niemerg, 91 of Dieterich, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Hot Springs, Arkansas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Bishop Creek, with burial in the church cemetery with military rites. A parish prayer service will be held at 4:00 pm with visitation to follow until 7:00 pm, Monday at the church. Memorial donations may be given to Community Support Systems or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Arrangements are in the care of Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham.
Effingham County Chamber Welcomes New Member, LeAnn’s Legacy
The Effingham County Chamber celebrates the opening of new businesses or locations and welcomes new Chamber members with ribbon cuttings, new member pictures, and other events and activities. LeAnn’s Legacy is a not-for-profit organization who goal is to provide love, strength, and hope to those who are undergoing cancer treatment....
STILL BE AWARE TO SCAMMERS
(EFFINGHAM/CARMI) The Illinois State Police at both Districts 12 and 19, based in Effingham and Carmi, are still warning area people of scammers impersonating state police representatives. Authorities say the scammers are using a technique called “spoofing” to disguise their actual phone number and make the caller ID appear to be a government agency, like the Illinois State Police. Authorities remind people that law enforcement agencies never call to solicit money from the public, only by mail.
SPECIAL BOARD MEETING LAST NIGHT
(OLNEY) The Richland County School Board of Education had a special meeting last night in Olney. The Board : heard three presentations and proposals from three firms that wants to assist the Board in its search for a new Superintendent to begin duties next summer, on July 1st, 2023, following the retirement of current Superintendent Chris Simpson : from Dr. Nick Osborne and Dr. Aaron Mattox with Osborne Consulting, from Search Consultant Dr. Brad Colwell, and from Tim Buss and Jim Helton, consultants with Illinois Association of School Board Executive Searches – no action was taken last night : in a personnel matter, the Board approved the suspension of RCES Teacher Kyle Shipman without pay, effective immediately, for want of professional educator licensure, pending reinstatement of such licensure or further action of the Board of Education : the Richland County School Board will have its next regular monthly meeting in less than two weeks, on November 15th.
Salem Fireman quickly control grass and woods fire
The Salem Fire Protection District quickly extinguished a grass and woods fire Thursday afternoon. Firemen say the fire on the Beth Ann Branch property in the 2400 block of State Route 37 south of Salem started in a burn barrel. Embers then set nearby grass on fire. It traveled about 150 feet toward a wooded area before firemen got the fire out.
Lake Land College Board of Trustees Chair Earns Years of Service Award
Executive Director of the Illinois Community College Trustees Association (ICCTA) Jim Reed presented Lake Land College Board of Trustees Chair Mike Sullivan with the ICCTA 35 Year Trustee Service Award at the October Board of Trustees meeting. “We are incredibly grateful to Chair Sullivan for the many years he has...
Pana schools to resume class tomorrow
PANA, Ill. — In a release posted on their Facebook, Pana Community Unit School District No. 8 announced that it has been given the green light to resume normal school activity on Thursday. The school was placed on lockdown earlier today when a note was found in a high...
Paris company HQ evacuated after bomb threat received
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A Paris corporate office was evacuated on Wednesday after a company official said a bomb threat was received. In an email to employees, Chad Thompson, Corporate HR Assistant General Manager of North American Lighting, said the anonymous threat was received around 1 p.m. The decision was then made to evacuate the […]
$7,000 wire theft reported at solar field installation north of Sandoval
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of three new spools of wire from a construction site for a new solar farm on US 51 just north of Sandoval. The contractor on the project for GRNE Solar indicated each of the missing spools contained 450-feet of wire. The value of the wire was placed at $7,000.
