Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
High School Students Learn About Manufacturing Careers at Quinebaug Valley Community CollegeMelissa LamarKillingly, CT
Neighbors Rescue Pets From Killingly House FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Turnto10.com
School custodian hailed hero for helping choking student
(WJAR) — An elementary school custodian in Bristol is being hailed a hero after performing the Heimlich maneuver on a choking student. Bobby Santos has been a custodian at Guiteras School in Bristol for five years but has never had to use his CPR certification before. "A child was...
Turnto10.com
First minority-owned bakery in North Providence opens
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A North Providence bakery is making history as the first minority-owned bakery in town. Syroya's Bakery on Mineral Spring Avenue held a grand opening celebration on Saturday to showcase its desserts. "I'm born and raised in Rhode Island, so it's a big thing for...
Turnto10.com
BB gun confiscated at Providence school
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence Schools said a BB gun was found Friday at E-Cubed Academy. The gun was confiscated, and no students or staff were hurt. The age of the student wasn't released. The school teaches children in 9th to 11th grade.
Turnto10.com
School bus crash in New Bedford sends six students to hospital
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — New Bedford police said Thursday that a car struck a school bus, sending six teenage students and the bus driver to the hospital. Police said the bus was carrying students from Global Charter, a fifth through 12th grade public charter school. The injuries were said to be minor.
Turnto10.com
Greek volunteer firefighters train in South Kingstown
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Smoke was seen for miles around South Kingstown Thursday, but it was just another drill at the Union Fire District's training grounds. This time with a group of Greek volunteer firefighters learning the latest techniques, to help them live up to the words, "practice makes perfect."
Turnto10.com
Bales of hay disrupt traffic in Hartford
Drivers in Hartford were faced with an unusual roadblock Friday. Bales of hay blocked a ramp from Interstate 91 to Interstate 84. State police said a tractor-trailer carrying bales of hay flipped over. The overturned truck and the hay bales blocked the ramp completely. "So, hay, we ask everyone to...
Turnto10.com
Memorial area for Matthew Dennison, others in the works
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR ) — A memorial in honor of Matthew Dennison and others in West Warwick is in the works. The 17-year-old hockey captain for West Warwick/Exeter-West Greenwich died in March from injuries sustained when a car he was in collided head on with an alleged drunken driver.
Turnto10.com
Kidnapping scam reported in Tiverton, Dighton
Tiverton police are warning residents about a scam that has been reported twice. They said a woman received a call Friday claiming that drug dealers had kidnapped her child from a store parking lot on Main Road. The caller demanded money for the child's safe return. "Thanks to the quick...
Turnto10.com
Candidates for lieutenant governor debate school takeover on '10 News Conference'
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Days before the election, the candidates for Rhode Island lieutenant governor went head-to-head in a final debate on "10 News Conference." Democratic incumbent Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos and Republican challenger Aaron Guckian battled it out on hot topics that have been hitting the headlines. “Providence...
Turnto10.com
New Bedford non-profit forced to temporarily stop deliveries after van vandalism
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A local non-profit has been forced to temporarily shut down operations after it said one of their vans was broken into. This truck plays a huge role for the United Way of New Bedford -- they deliver around 20,000 pounds of food each year for Thanksgiving alone but without the truck, they're concerned none of that is possible.
Turnto10.com
Golden Apple recipient goes above and beyond to support well-being of students
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — NBC 10 is celebrating another outstanding educator with help from the Rhode Island Department of Education and Ocean State Credit Union. Michelle Coen, a kindergarten teacher at Washington Oak Elementary School in Coventry, knows the importance of her mission. With 5-year-old eyes looking up at...
Turnto10.com
Fall River police arrest teenager accused of striking officer with ATV
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall River police arrested a 17-year-old who allegedly hit a veteran officer while illegally operating an ATV on Friday night. Police said the teenager, from the city, was illegally driving an ATV on a public street when he failed to comply with police during a traffic stop, hitting a 17-year veteran of the force.
Turnto10.com
Recycling warehouses offer alternative to landfills for old mattresses
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — Using a razor blade, workers at Ace Mattress Recycling off South County Trail in East Greenwich, hack up old, used mattresses. It’s part of their process to separate the different materials, sort them, then ship them off to be recycled. “It’s a way...
Turnto10.com
Suspended Providence police officer testifies at assault trial
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A suspended Providence police officer accused of punching his former political opponent returned to court Thursday for his trial. Jeann Lugo faces a simple assault charge. The alleged altercation happened on the State House steps during an abortion rights rally in June. Lugo's lawyer walked...
Turnto10.com
Southern New Englanders get tickets for their shot at largest Powerball jackpot in history
Southern New Englanders are hoping they're holding on to a lucky Powerball ticket on Saturday night. Convenience stores were busy as people lined up for their chance in the $1.6 billion drawing. NBC 10 News asked those in line at a gas station on Waterman Avenue in East Providence what...
Turnto10.com
RIPTA launches pilot program to provide 600 low-income residents with no fare bus passes
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is launching a pilot program to give no-fare bus passes to 600 low-income or unhoused residents. The program is set to run for six months and will be aimed at low-income individuals who don’t qualify for the existing assistance programs, the authority said.
Turnto10.com
Young Woods Elementary psychologist speaks on increased mental health crises
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Managing mental health crises in schools is not an easy task. Especially, as schools are seeing more cases since the pandemic. Young Woods Elementary School psychologists are one of many staff members making an impact ahead of school psychology awareness week. School psychologist Liana Gonzalez-McGee...
Turnto10.com
Fall River police officer struck by ATV released from hospital
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall River police said an officer was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured Friday night while conducting a traffic stop. Police said the officer, whose name was not released, was treated at Rhode Island Hospital and released. They said the officer is a...
Turnto10.com
Providence man accused of breaking into ATM says he missed court because he was on drugs
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence man accused of breaking into an ATM at a Cranston bank appeared in court on Friday after missing his appearance the day before. Adam Corbin was arrested on a bench warrant for his missed court appearance on Thursday. Police said Corbin was found...
Turnto10.com
Record warmth likely to stretch into Monday, then cooler, seasonable
It looks like we're in for a 3 day stretch of 70+ degree temperatures across Southern New England through Monday! T.F. Green Airport, the reporting station for Providence to the National Weather Service, reached 75 degrees Saturday, tying the record high for November 5th going back to 1994. Hartford did it all the way, breaking the old record from the same year for the date at 78 degrees.
