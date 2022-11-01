ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora man sentenced to 5 years after beating of pregnant girlfriend

By Andy Koval
WGN News
 4 days ago

AURORA, Ill. — An Aurora man has been sentenced to five years in prison following the beating of his pregnant girlfriend.

On Sept. 9, he was found guilty of four counts of aggravated battery against a pregnant victim and four counts of domestic battery.

At the time of the incident, which was on March 22, Authement was on probation for domestic violence.

Just after 12:30 a.m., police responded to a home for a verbal altercation. Police said the altercation turned physical when Authement punched his girlfriend in the face, pushed her to the ground and began kicking her.

Prosecutors said other members of the family had to pull him off his girlfriend. The unborn baby was unharmed.

Authement was taken into custody several hours later after fleeing the scene.

He has been in custody at the DuPage County Jail since his arrest.

