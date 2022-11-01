ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

247Sports

'Tremendous awakening' if Gonzaga and the Big 12 unite

Bob Huggins remembers being a Big East basketball coach sitting in a gym watching a prep school practice when "one of the more famous coaches in the ACC" approached. "Well, partner," the coach said, "we'll be playing twice a year now." The conversation continued, and Huggins was wondering what to...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Mt. Spokane: Mountain on a mission

Located just 30 miles and a one hour's drive from downtown, Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park is as local as it gets. The mountain's proximity to the city has been attracting dedicated customers and curious beginners from Spokane and the wider region for decades. Don't be fooled by the location, though, as Mt. Spokane strives to offer visitors an experience that feels truly out in nature.
SPOKANE, WA
bonnersferryherald.com

VIDEO: Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday

A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a powerful conveyer belt in...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WDFW tracking bear in Northwoods neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is tracking a black bear in the Northwoods neighborhood. The bear has also been spotted nearby in the Pasadena and Minnehaha climbing areas. WDFW is asking people to keep their trash and any other food sources locked up so the animal will move on. Anyone who sees the bear is asked...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

The first winter storm rolls in tonight – Mark

A winter storm moves in tonight. It will start as rain and then move to snow with 2 inches possible. There will be 50 mph winds possible from Friday night into Saturday, then we calm down with more showers Sunday. Snow is possible Monday morning making for a slippery commute and it will be much colder next week.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

School closures on Nov. 4

SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather has hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 8:30 a.m.
SPOKANE, WA
KLEWTV

Strongest winds for LCV and Palouse expected around 1a

The National Weather Service Spokane is forecasting winds to be stronger than what was predicted earlier this week. Potential impacts include tree damage and power outages, lightweight objects blown around, and very difficult road travel. During a special morning briefing on Friday, officials said the strongest winds are expected during...
SPOKANE, WA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Restaurants In Sandpoint Idaho

Many of us here are foodies, so naturally, we’re always on the hunt to eat at the most popular spots anytime we travel somewhere new. So, if you’re planning a trip to Sandpoint, Idaho, or simply looking for a new restaurant, you’ve come to the right place!
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Storm approaching with damaging snow and wind – Kris

We are tracking a significant winter storm that will move in late Thursday evening and continue through Saturday. This storm will bring heavy, wet snow to the Friday morning commute followed by high winds Friday night into Saturday. Several advisories, watches and warnings will take effect as this storm approaches.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

The final leg of the north-south freeway is scheduled to be complete by the end of the decade. But as construction opens up old wounds in East Central, work is underway to avoid the damage done in decades past.

Lili Navarrete stood in a field of overgrown grass in Spokane's East Central neighborhood, looking west at a stretch of bare city blocks that line Interstate 90. Behind her, waist-high thickets of weeds unfurled over the sidewalk, steadily reclaiming the unused path. Navarrete pulled up a picture on her phone...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Numerous power outages reported after Friday morning snow

SPOKANE, Wash.– Wet, heavy snow on Friday morning sent tree limbs toppling and cut off power to thousands of structures in the Inland Northwest. At noon Friday, Avista reported 6% of their customers were without power. Inland Power reported 4% of their customers were in the dark. Below are the total customer outages as of 12:00 p.m. Friday -Avista: 2665...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Part of Bigelow Gulch Road scheduled to reopen Thursday afternoon

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Bigelow Gulch Road from south of the Progress and Bigelow intersection to the Wellesley and Sullivan intersection is scheduled to reopen for traffic Thursday afternoon. The road was originally scheduled to reopen on Oct. 31 but was delayed for some minor changes. Martha Lou Wheatley-Billeter with Spokane County says they will continue to work as long...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Missing person in Bonner County found

SANDPOINT, Idaho — A woman who was reported missing out of the Sandpoint area has been located. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office announced that 51-year-old Rima Maroney was found on Monday and thanked the public for its assistance. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
BONNER COUNTY, ID

