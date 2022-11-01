Read full article on original website
inlander.com
Mt. Spokane: Mountain on a mission
Located just 30 miles and a one hour's drive from downtown, Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park is as local as it gets. The mountain's proximity to the city has been attracting dedicated customers and curious beginners from Spokane and the wider region for decades. Don't be fooled by the location, though, as Mt. Spokane strives to offer visitors an experience that feels truly out in nature.
bonnersferryherald.com
VIDEO: Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday
A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a powerful conveyer belt in...
WDFW tracking bear in Northwoods neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is tracking a black bear in the Northwoods neighborhood. The bear has also been spotted nearby in the Pasadena and Minnehaha climbing areas. WDFW is asking people to keep their trash and any other food sources locked up so the animal will move on. Anyone who sees the bear is asked...
KXLY
The first winter storm rolls in tonight – Mark
A winter storm moves in tonight. It will start as rain and then move to snow with 2 inches possible. There will be 50 mph winds possible from Friday night into Saturday, then we calm down with more showers Sunday. Snow is possible Monday morning making for a slippery commute and it will be much colder next week.
KXLY
Three men sentenced to decades in prison for distributing fentanyl across U.S.
SPOKANE, Wash. — A U.S. District Judge sentenced three young men to more than a decade in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in Washington and several other states. Hunter Bow O’Mealy, 19, and Caleb Ryan Carr, 23, will each spend 20 years in prison. Matthew Gudino-Pena, 21,...
KHQ Right Now
School closures on Nov. 4
SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather has hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 8:30 a.m.
KLEWTV
Strongest winds for LCV and Palouse expected around 1a
The National Weather Service Spokane is forecasting winds to be stronger than what was predicted earlier this week. Potential impacts include tree damage and power outages, lightweight objects blown around, and very difficult road travel. During a special morning briefing on Friday, officials said the strongest winds are expected during...
A winter storm is here. Track the storm with the 4 News Now weather app
SPOKANE, Wash. — The first winter storm of the season has made its way to the Inland Northwest. Several inches of snow fell around the region and now high winds are expected through Saturday morning. The best way to track the storm is by downing the 4 News Now weather app. Our team of meteorologists will send you notifications about...
Human Composting: Turning human remains into life-giving soil
SPOKANE, Wash. — Human composting. The term might raise an eyebrow. It’s a new process that could be catching on. It’s one of a few, newer, and more sustainable options being offered to the Spokane community as a final resting place for their loved ones. First made legal in Washington back in May of 2020, it’s just our state &...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Restaurants In Sandpoint Idaho
Many of us here are foodies, so naturally, we’re always on the hunt to eat at the most popular spots anytime we travel somewhere new. So, if you’re planning a trip to Sandpoint, Idaho, or simply looking for a new restaurant, you’ve come to the right place!
inlander.com
Local planners aim to transform Spokane's busiest road — and maybe even save it
When Assistant City Prosecutor Michael Vander Giessen was an 18-year-old college student at Whitworth University, the new Spokanite made a classic boneheaded out-of-towner mistake: He tried to bike on Division. It didn't go well. He survived the route from Whitworth south to the old Costco near the intersection of Cascade...
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Storm approaching with damaging snow and wind – Kris
We are tracking a significant winter storm that will move in late Thursday evening and continue through Saturday. This storm will bring heavy, wet snow to the Friday morning commute followed by high winds Friday night into Saturday. Several advisories, watches and warnings will take effect as this storm approaches.
inlander.com
The final leg of the north-south freeway is scheduled to be complete by the end of the decade. But as construction opens up old wounds in East Central, work is underway to avoid the damage done in decades past.
Lili Navarrete stood in a field of overgrown grass in Spokane's East Central neighborhood, looking west at a stretch of bare city blocks that line Interstate 90. Behind her, waist-high thickets of weeds unfurled over the sidewalk, steadily reclaiming the unused path. Navarrete pulled up a picture on her phone...
Numerous power outages reported after Friday morning snow
SPOKANE, Wash.– Wet, heavy snow on Friday morning sent tree limbs toppling and cut off power to thousands of structures in the Inland Northwest. At noon Friday, Avista reported 6% of their customers were without power. Inland Power reported 4% of their customers were in the dark. Below are the total customer outages as of 12:00 p.m. Friday -Avista: 2665...
Part of Bigelow Gulch Road scheduled to reopen Thursday afternoon
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Bigelow Gulch Road from south of the Progress and Bigelow intersection to the Wellesley and Sullivan intersection is scheduled to reopen for traffic Thursday afternoon. The road was originally scheduled to reopen on Oct. 31 but was delayed for some minor changes. Martha Lou Wheatley-Billeter with Spokane County says they will continue to work as long...
northernminer.com
Site Visit: Americas Gold and Silver eyes extending decades-old Galena mine life as discoveries keep coming
Driving through the forested hills of northern Idaho, one could be forgiven for assuming the growing recreational city of Coeur d’Alene brings all the buzz and value to the region. After all, it offers year-round recreational activities in stunning natural landscapes, serves as a commercial hub for the northern...
Missing person in Bonner County found
SANDPOINT, Idaho — A woman who was reported missing out of the Sandpoint area has been located. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office announced that 51-year-old Rima Maroney was found on Monday and thanked the public for its assistance. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Police say 13-year-old bragged at bar about killing recent Hanford grad in ambush shooting
Police have now linked three guns to the shooting.
