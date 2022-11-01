Read full article on original website
Related
thepampanews.com
Wanda Jay Campbell
Wanda Jay Campbell, former resident of Pampa, died peacefully at home October 15, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. Wanda was born September 19, 1928 near Trent, Texas to parents Hazel Richards and E.R. Jay. She grew up in West Texas and graduated from Wink Junior High and Pampa High School. She attended Colorado Women’s College (now part of the University of Denver) and graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 1961, later receiving a Master of Arts from Southwest Texas State University, (now Texas State University). During her years in Pampa, she was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and Panhandle Pen Women, and was a founding member of Twentieth Century Cotillion.
thepampanews.com
Rosie Mae Kirklin
Rosie Mae Kirklin, 80, of Elk City, Oklahoma, and formerly of Pampa, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, in Elk City. Graveside services will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, November 4, 2022, at Memory Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Norman Rushing, pastor of Central Baptist Church, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon
Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
Lubbock Now Teams With Amarillo, Others, Taking Fight To Netflix
Often, when you see headlines about Lubbock and Amarillo, it's over some fabricated rivalry over which town is the best. Lubbock has Buddy Holly. Amarillo has giant steaks and a farm growing classic cars covered in graffiti. Recently, however, news came out that Yellow City and Hub City would be...
Campers Outside Pantex, Knucklebone Collectors, Stanley Marsh? Meet the Interesting Cast of This Amarillo Documentery
Pantex is undoubtedly a staple in Amarillo's economy, providing thousands of jobs to its residents. Inside its walls, Pantex serves as one of the United States' primary nuclear assembly and disassembly sites. Being a plant of it's nature, controversy surrounded it a handful of times throughout the 1900s. One of these controversies became the subject of a 1994 indie documentary, "Plutonium Circus". This documentary created a small cult following, and some pretty low reviews from our own staff and IMBD. But the interviewees is what makes it at least worth checking out.
Pampa is Joining the Coffee Game With Upcoming New Location
In a year that it seems like we are in an Oprah Winfrey episode, "you get a coffee place, and you get a coffee place." There is more good news on the coffee front. We first heard about Scooter's Coffe when we learned they were turning the former fire station on 34th and Western into a Scooter's. Then the rug guy got moved out of the location he held for years on the corner of 34th and Georgia. What was going into that location? A Scooter's Coffee, of course.
The Beef Between The Arena of Life Church and Amarillo Reddit Users
So looking around Amarillo's subreddit page can give you some insight into what is going on around our city. Having 10.5k followers means that if every follower were to be a Amarillo citizen, about 5 percent of Amarillo's population would belong to the subreddit. It acts as almost a "pseudo-news source" allowing anyone to talk about their experiences, thoughts or opinions on Amarillo, its citizens, its institutions, or just things going on around town. Overall, its a pretty great place online to connect with your fellow Amarillo residents. But it can also be the place for people to vent their frustrations about Amarillo things too.
Amarillo challenges Civic Center funding-related judgment
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to documents filed in Potter County District Court Friday afternoon, the city of Amarillo’s legal team is responding to the final judgment made in the Civic Center funding-related litigation in October, asking Retired Judge William Sowder find facts and conclusions of law for the final judgment and ultimately request Sowder […]
KFDA
Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Police are investigating fake checks that some Amarillo males have tried to use at banks in Clovis. Clovis Police Department said over the past couple of weeks, several Clovis banks reported individuals from Texas are trying to cash forged checks. The fake checks have real...
WFAA
This part of Texas saw snow during Friday's storms
AMARILLO, Texas — Most Texans know that the weather in the state can be unpredictable, but sometimes it can surprise even long term residents. At least one city in the Panhandle was lucky enough to witness a rare sight for the Lone Star State on Friday: Snow. The National...
Who Has The Best Gas Station Breakfast Burrito In Amarillo?
You find yourself running a little behind in the morning. You don't have the time for your usual stop, but still need something in your stomach to make it through the morning. You consider stopping for a quick gas station breakfast. So who has the best gas station breakfast burrito...
Amarillo’s Westgate Mall Ready to Fry You Up in Style
We had a time where we learned a lot of places were leaving Westgate Mall, especially food places. We need great places to eat while we are doing our shopping. Since we are getting closer to the holiday season we need those places now. Earlier this year we lost both...
tpr.org
Some local liquor laws across Texas may be shaken up after Election Day
Sundays are generally super busy at Wimpy’s Beer and Wine in Moore County, a rural area of the Panhandle north of Amarillo. “Oh my gosh, at our store cars are lined up for like three or four blocks to get in and get their beer [on Sunday],” said Donna Ditzler, whose family owns Wimpy’s and two other stores that sell alcohol in Moore County.
I Found All The Meth Labs In And Around Amarillo
You know what they always say: Location! Location! Location!. I'm not entirely sure who 'they' is, but they're right. A good location is paramount to the quality of one's life. That's why I think it's important to know your surroundings. With that said, now I can tell you that I recently went down a deeeeeeeep rabbit hole and found an interactive map from the DEA that shows if there are any defunct clandestine labs near you.
Man indicted for August shooting in south Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The suspect in the August shooting of Shereena Ann Webster has been officially indicted by a Randall County grand jury. According to Randall County District Court records, 33-year-old Erik Mitchell Rivas was indicted on Wednesday on a charge of “Murder.” According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Rivas allegedly shot 36-year-old Shereena […]
Amarillo man dies in Crosby County crash, DPS says
CROSBY COUNTY, Texas — An Amarillo man died in a crash northeast of Crosbyton early Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened at 2:27 a.m. on FM 193, DPS said. Scott Edward Moore, 46, was westbound in a flatbed truck when he approached a curve. He drove straight through […]
4 dead after Friday morning wreck in Armstrong County
DPS said all four occupants in the SUV were pronounced dead on the scene.
You Won’t Believe The Insane Line To See Gov Abbott In Amarillo
Recently I wrote about how annoying the political text messages have become. It's to the point that I'm even getting text messages for the wrong person. Today, though, I got a text about Governor Abbott making an appearance in Yellow City, so I decided to go check it out. I...
abc7amarillo.com
Blue Norther like cold front to bring rain/snow mix to Texas/Oklahoma Panhandles
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Strong to severe storms will diminish quickly this morning and likely be out of the Panhandles before 7AM. The powerful cold front moving through the area this morning has brought temperatures down into the 30s in the northern Panhandles in a matter of just a few hours.
3 Days, 3 Shootings In Amarillo
Okay if this doesn't convince you that Amarillo is justified in exploring the possibility of opening up a reserve police force for the Amarillo Police Department, nothing else will. Within the past 3 days, 3 shootings have taken place in Amarillo. On October 29th Amarillo police officers were called to...
Comments / 0