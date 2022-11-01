Read full article on original website
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
Lucky in Lubbock: South Plains lottery winners through the years
Here's a list of lottery winners in the Lubbock area
State resources prepare for severe storms, potential flash flooding
AUSTIN, Texas – On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott activated state emergency response resources to prepare for severe storms and potential flash flooding across Texas beginning today through late Friday night. Damaging winds, strong tornadoes, large hail and potential flash flooding are forecasted throughout the Panhandle today through early Friday morning. Much of the eastern half of Texas can also expect...
Texas DPS increases reward for Midland man in top ten most wanted fugitives
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Antonio Gonzalez, a Texas ten most wanted fugitive, has been named November’s Featured Fugitive by the Texas DPS. The reward for information that leads to his arrest has been increased to $8,500. Antonio Martinez Gonzalez, 41, from Midland, is affiliated with the West Texas Tango...
Some local liquor laws across Texas may be shaken up after Election Day
Sundays are generally super busy at Wimpy’s Beer and Wine in Moore County, a rural area of the Panhandle north of Amarillo. “Oh my gosh, at our store cars are lined up for like three or four blocks to get in and get their beer [on Sunday],” said Donna Ditzler, whose family owns Wimpy’s and two other stores that sell alcohol in Moore County.
New option to obtain CDL license opens up in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — It is no secret that truck drivers with a commercial driver’s license are needed in Midland and Odessa, and there is now a new avenue to obtain the license in West Texas. The organization is called CDL Rapido, and it is certified by the Texas...
Severe storm threat over in Central Texas; pleasant weekend follows
We dodged a bullet locally as several violent tornadoes touched down in northeast Texas, but we avoided storm damage locally.
Texas, New Mexico, and Colorado Announce Agreement After Years of Dispute Over the Lower Rio Grande River
Attorney General Paxton has announced a historic agreement with the states of New Mexico and Colorado that, if accepted by a Special Master and approved by the United States Supreme Court, would guarantee that the resources of the Lower Rio Grande River are justly distributed among the states. Texas, Colorado,...
'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?
DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
La Nina leaves many Texas reservoirs thirsty for water
Drought conditions in Texas are affecting state reservoirs, leaving them only 7% better than the drought of 2011.
$359.6 Million is Transferred from Texas Prisons, To Continue the Greg Abbott’s Border Mission (Operation Lone Star)
On Thursday the governor of texas- Greg Abbott announced, the state leaders and gov. decided to transfer $359.6 million from the texas prison budget, so, he can fund ‘Operation Lone Star’ and continue the operation for the protection and safety of border and Texas people. From this particular amount, Abbott funded this operation for the next 10 months.
Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife closes 3 oyster harvesting bays; Some aren’t happy about it
The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife is closing some oyster harvesting areas along the gulf coast.
Texas Governor Abbott has Declared Emergency SNAP and HHSC Extension’s Advantages for this Month (November)!
The governor of Texas- Greg Abbott has announced and declared the benefits and advantages for the people of Texas. The governor is providing HHSC benefits which means ‘health and human services commission’. In simple words, HHSC is giving millions ($334.5) to people to fulfill the emergency of food and basic needs. The program for the emergency is called the SNAP supplemental nutritional assistance program. The program started to provide food benefits and advantages to the people in the month of November.
Crossing This Texas Bridge Is A Big NOPE! And Here’s Why!
Look, I love to cross over bridges, but this one? I might have to pass! Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
How to apply for help with your utility bill in Texas
HOUSTON — The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs Texas Utility Help program is accepting new online applications for energy bill assistance starting Friday morning. Qualified homeowners and renters can get help with total past due utility payments for electricity, natural gas, and propane plus up to $2,400...
Records: Four dead in south Lubbock result of murder-suicide
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Court documents reveal new details about how a Lubbock family was killed in South Lubbock on October 26, 2022. The court documents show it was an apparent murder-suicide. Police and fire officials are investigating the murder of the family. The records identify the suspect as among the dead, William David Boyles, 48, who is listed as a resident of the home. Family members say he went by David.
A Tale of Two Storms: Valley will be in between two systems
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Later this week the Valley will be between a major storm system slicing through Texas and a weak tropical system pushing north along the eastern coast of Mexico. The real worry is the storm system plowing across the state. An aggressive cold front will bulldoze...
The Five Texas Towns That Rank As ‘Most Miserable’ Places to Live
Environment can play a heavy role in our general wellbeing and happiness. If you are surrounded by darkness, even the light hurts your eyes. Sure, it's possible to overcome a lot through hard work and a good attitude, but what happens when the deck is stacked so badly against you that you have almost no chance to win?
Five car crash in Midland County
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Tuesday evening, a truck tractor pulling a trailer was traveling eastbound on IH-20 near mile marker 127 when it struck a Ford F-150 from the rear forcing it into the center median. The truck tractor then struck a...
Heads Up! Is This The Most Dangerous Intersection In Lubbock?
With all of the new construction in the Hub City, there are still some roads that are woefully underdeveloped that are suddenly becoming major throughfares for local residents. Especially during commute times. Between Milwaukee and Upland, there is a LOT of new construction going on, bordered by some long-standing farmland....
