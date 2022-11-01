Read full article on original website
Purdue vs. Iowa: Game Thread and How to Watch
This is where it all starts for Purdue. With just four games left in the season they control their own destiny to winning the West Division and a trip to the Big Ten Championship game for the first time in program history. Next week against Illinois is the game that everyone is pointing to as the biggest challenge remaining on the schedule which may be true, but that game loses a lot of luster and a lot of meaning if Purdue can’t hold the line against Iowa.
Purdue 3 – Iowa 24: Yuck
Purdue had 2 weeks of prep and did this? The Boilermakers just looked inept on both sides of the ball, and you can’t just blame the windy weather and rain. Iowa’s offense came in as one of the worst in FBS and flat-out manhandled the Purdue defense while the Purdue offense played right into the hands of the elite Iowa defense. The playcalling was suspect and the offense could only go through Charlie Jones, which Iowa knew very well.
Boiler Football Roster Update | Iowa Hawkeyes
Coach Jeff Brohm, speaking after practice on Thursday provided an update on some key personnel leading into the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday. Running Back King Doerue will be out again on Saturday. Coach Brohm has previously spoken about Doerue having an issue that will need to be dealt with on a week to week basis and it appears this week he is unable to go.
Purdue vs. Iowa - Staff Predictions
Jumbo Heroes (4-4): With just four games left in the regular season Purdue has to have all of them if they want to represent the powerhouse that is the Big Ten West in the conference championship game. While this isn’t the scariest Iowa team Purdue has faced in recent years the stout defense does give me pause. Plus news about a wind advisory makes me wonder about the effectiveness of the Purdue passing game. There are a lot of things that make me nervous about this game.
Purdue vs. Iowa: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Purdue Boilermakers watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. Purdue and the Iowa Hawkeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Game Notes: Southern at No. 4/6 Iowa
• Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. • Second highest ranking in program history. • The Hawkeyes have been ranked in the AP Preseason Top 10 in consecutive seasons for the fifth time in school history and the first time during head coach Lisa Bluder’s tenure. •...
Interview With the Enemy - Iowa Hawkeyes
Each week we try to reach out to our fellow blogging brethren to see if they can offer insight into our opponent. The folks over at Black Heart Gold Pants Punts were kind enough to oblige. The answers below have been lightly edited for clarity. What in the world has...
Purdue Basketball | 3 Things To Watch For in 2022-2023
The 2022-2023 season for Purdue Basketball will offer a bit of a reprieve from the unusual position of high expectations from the previous season. Boilermaker fans relish in the role of being the plucky underdog who doesn’t get the respect they feel they deserve. This year’s makeup of the Boilers will bring about players stepping into expanded roles and young players being expected to play at a high level. Let’s discuss some of the things to watch for this season from the Boilers.
The Winds of Fall: Purdue Gears Up for Chaotic Weather
Earlier today, Purdue Athletics gave word that Tippecanoe County would be under a wind advisory for the entirety of tomorrow’s game against Iowa. As shown in the tweet below, tailgating will take a big hit, but how will the weather affect the Boilermakers on the field?. Offense. It’s no...
Purdue Basketball Post Game Analysis & Wrap Up | Truman State (EX)
Exhibition Game | Truman State @ Purdue Boilermakers | Post Game Wrap Up. Given the nature of this game against an overwhelmed opponent in Truman State, you weren’t looking at if Purdue won but in how they did so. After a very hot start from the Bulldogs from behind the arc (starting the game 5 of 6), Purdue was able to overwhelm their opponent into shooting 27.3% from behind the arc and shooting 36.5% overall from the field. Purdue also did a good job in limiting their turnovers (4), which was a major problem for the team last season.
