Nashville, TN

WSMV

Homicide investigation underway in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville detectives are looking into a shooting at an apartment complex where one man was found dead in the parking lot. According to police at the scene, officers responded to a shots fired call around 5 a.m. at The Paddock at Grandview Apartments on Scruggs Lane. They arrived to find a man unresponsive inside a van parked in the middle of the lot at the complex.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS News

Man's death ruled homicide in Lawrence County

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The death of a man who was found next to a vehicle in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County was ruled a homicide. Police said a passerby on Young Road stopped to help a man he thought was having car problems around 4 p.m. Thursday. He found 40-year-old Joseph Detello from Meadville unresponsive on the ground.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
whvoradio.com

Man Injured in I-24 Crash After Truck Catches Fire

A crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-24 near the Tennessee state line Tuesday morning sent one of the drivers to a Nashville hospital for treatment of injuries and has caused a slowdown in traffic near the site. Clarksville Police and Clarksville Fire Rescue responded to the crash around 9:30 and...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

