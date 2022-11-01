Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting SnafuAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Teenage driver wanted for multiple charges after deadly West Nashville hit-and-run
Police are asking for the Nashville community's help to track down a teenager wanted in connection with a June hit-and-run that left one person dead and three others injured.
WSMV
Homicide investigation underway in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville detectives are looking into a shooting at an apartment complex where one man was found dead in the parking lot. According to police at the scene, officers responded to a shots fired call around 5 a.m. at The Paddock at Grandview Apartments on Scruggs Lane. They arrived to find a man unresponsive inside a van parked in the middle of the lot at the complex.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Patrol SUV Involved in Friday Night Accident
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) An auto accident involving a Rutherford County Sheriff's Deputy occurred on Friday night. The wreck happened on I-840 East between the Almaville Road and Veterans Parkway interchanges. WGNS confirmed that no one was injured in the incident. Reports indicate one of the departments' patrol vehicles suffered extensive...
Man dies after being hit twice on Dickerson Pike
A man has died following a crash on Dickerson Pike Wednesday night.
Recently discharged Saint Thomas patient reportedly stole ambulance
A man has been charged after reportedly stealing an ambulance from Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital last month.
Body found in Lawrence County; police investigating
State police in New Castle are investigating after a man was found dead along a Lawrence County road. Joseph Detello, 40, of Meadville, was found along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township Thursday afternoon, according to a police report. He was found by a passerby who stopped to assist when...
Man arrested near high school after police chase in Trumbull County
A man was arrested after a police chase that ended in the area of a high school Friday morning.
Man arrested following investigation into attack on bicyclists in Warren
Warren police are investigating after two bicyclists were attacked by a driver.
3-year-old airlifted to Nashville after ‘self-inflicted’ shooting in Algood
A toddler has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Putnam County.
WFMJ.com
Columbus Police seek persons of interest in shooting death of Girard man
Police in Columbus are reaching out to the public in hopes of finding out who fatally shot a Girard man in their city this past weekend. Detectives have published photos of 12 people described as persons of interest in the shooting death of 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky. According to police, Sobnosky...
Car, semi-truck collide on Route 14 in Mahoning Co.
A crash hurt one man around 7:30 p.m. Friday near North Benton.
Victim flown from crash; traffic causes other accident in Columbiana County
Someone was flown to the hospital after a one vehicle accident that temporarily closed a major road Friday evening.
CBS News
Man's death ruled homicide in Lawrence County
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The death of a man who was found next to a vehicle in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County was ruled a homicide. Police said a passerby on Young Road stopped to help a man he thought was having car problems around 4 p.m. Thursday. He found 40-year-old Joseph Detello from Meadville unresponsive on the ground.
Investigators looking for suspect in multiple Warren arsons
The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is looking for a suspect accused of intentionally setting two fires in Trumbull County on Thursday.
Teen boy facing robbery charge after Nashville carjacking
A teenager was taken into custody Tuesday night after being accused of carjacking a pizza delivery man outside of a Nashville apartment.
fox17.com
Police: Man hanging out of car window shot at Nashville residence 17 times
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 21-year-old man is facing several charges after police say he shot at a residence 17 times last month, nearly hitting an infant. Charles Anthony Coons is charged with attempted criminal homicide, vandalism, and aggravated assault for the Oct. 21 shooting. According to an arrest...
Downtown Youngstown murder suspect indicted
A man accused of a downtown shooting death was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.
Youngstown man facing charges after crash, chase in Warren
amar Mitchell was arraigned on charges of aggravated menacing, aggravated burglary, felonious assault, driving under suspension, reckless operation of a vehicle and illegal use of plates.
whvoradio.com
Man Injured in I-24 Crash After Truck Catches Fire
A crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-24 near the Tennessee state line Tuesday morning sent one of the drivers to a Nashville hospital for treatment of injuries and has caused a slowdown in traffic near the site. Clarksville Police and Clarksville Fire Rescue responded to the crash around 9:30 and...
Police: Woman in cop Halloween costume assaulted officer
Officers initiated a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m. on Boardman Poland Road at the intersection of South Avenue after it went through the white stop line and stopped in the middle of the road, blocking the intersection.
