Purdue vs. Iowa: Game Thread and How to Watch
This is where it all starts for Purdue. With just four games left in the season they control their own destiny to winning the West Division and a trip to the Big Ten Championship game for the first time in program history. Next week against Illinois is the game that everyone is pointing to as the biggest challenge remaining on the schedule which may be true, but that game loses a lot of luster and a lot of meaning if Purdue can’t hold the line against Iowa.
Purdue Basketball | 3 Things To Watch For in 2022-2023
The 2022-2023 season for Purdue Basketball will offer a bit of a reprieve from the unusual position of high expectations from the previous season. Boilermaker fans relish in the role of being the plucky underdog who doesn’t get the respect they feel they deserve. This year’s makeup of the Boilers will bring about players stepping into expanded roles and young players being expected to play at a high level. Let’s discuss some of the things to watch for this season from the Boilers.
Boiler Football Roster Update | Iowa Hawkeyes
Coach Jeff Brohm, speaking after practice on Thursday provided an update on some key personnel leading into the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday. Running Back King Doerue will be out again on Saturday. Coach Brohm has previously spoken about Doerue having an issue that will need to be dealt with on a week to week basis and it appears this week he is unable to go.
Purdue vs. Iowa - Staff Predictions
Jumbo Heroes (4-4): With just four games left in the regular season Purdue has to have all of them if they want to represent the powerhouse that is the Big Ten West in the conference championship game. While this isn’t the scariest Iowa team Purdue has faced in recent years the stout defense does give me pause. Plus news about a wind advisory makes me wonder about the effectiveness of the Purdue passing game. There are a lot of things that make me nervous about this game.
Purdue Basketball Post Game Analysis & Wrap Up | Truman State (EX)
Exhibition Game | Truman State @ Purdue Boilermakers | Post Game Wrap Up. Given the nature of this game against an overwhelmed opponent in Truman State, you weren’t looking at if Purdue won but in how they did so. After a very hot start from the Bulldogs from behind the arc (starting the game 5 of 6), Purdue was able to overwhelm their opponent into shooting 27.3% from behind the arc and shooting 36.5% overall from the field. Purdue also did a good job in limiting their turnovers (4), which was a major problem for the team last season.
Looking For a Playmaker Against the Hawkeyes? Look No Further Than Purdue’s Wide Receivers
It is no secret that under Jeff Brohm Purdue has been the proverbial thorn in the side of the Hawkeyes. Since the 2016 loss that ended up being the final game under Darrell Hazel, Purdue has held a 4-1 record against the Hawkeyes. Notable is that Iowa has been ranked twice in four of those victories with 2021’s win coming against the Hawkeyes when they were ranked #2 in the country. Iowa’s foundation for success is not so different from what Purdue has struggled with for the last two decades against Wisconsin. A power running game setting up the play action pass with a physical defense and sound special teams. So what has allowed for success against Iowa and not the Badgers?
Will the Podcast Improve Without Casey?
Dearly beloved we are gathered here today to get through this podcast without Casey. Electric word Casey that means he left us and that’s forever. Pause for tears. That’s right folks this is the first episode of the podcast post Casey after he left to the new Purdue Rivals site Boiler Upload (I misspoke on the pod). But have no fear. Ryan steps valiantly into the breach to try and stem the tide. He actually knows Casey so condolences to him.
A NASAboiler post led me to this post
NASAb posted something that also referenced a Carmin post. I had not checked out his articles (Carmin, not NASAb) for awhile, but recently found a very interesting interview with POPU. I am a big fan of Mitch and what he has done for Purdue. His start was challenging and questioned by many. However, he leaves Purdue in great shape! Has anyone seen or read about what's going on in Discovery Park and beyond? Many do & will not recognize the campus, if away for awhile. Done with my Mitch crush.
Capriotti’s to open Nov. 7 on Michigan Road in Carmel
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop will open its first restaurant in Hamilton County on Nov. 7 at 11100 N. Michigan Rd. in Carmel. Known for menu items that include cheese steaks and turkey subs, Capriotti’s is expected to employ 20 workers in Carmel. Indianapolis native Casey McGaughey will own and...
$200M Andretti Racing HQ, 500 Jobs
Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, announced plans to establish its universal motorsports headquarters in central Indiana, enabling increased innovation and creating up to 500 new jobs by the end of 2026. “Indiana has long been the racing capital of the world, and Andretti Autosport’s commitment to growth...
Meijer Grocery is heading to a second state
Meijer intends to build a 90,000-square-foot Meijer Grocery store in Noblesville, Indiana, according to a Thursday tweet from the city’s government. Plans call for construction of the supermarket — which would be a fraction of the size of the supercenters that comprise the vast majority of Meijer’s store fleet — to begin in 2023, the Indianapolis Star reported. The store is slated to be part of a development on the west side of Noblesville known as the Promenade that will also include locations run by retailers such as pharmacy chain CVS and auto parts store Pep Boys, according to a map of the real estate project posted by the Indianapolis suburb. This would be the second Meijer location in the area after its supercenter in east Noblesville.
Lottery ticket worth $354,500 sold in northern Indiana
ROCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — A Ca$h 5 Hoosier Lottery ticket sold at a Fulton County convenience store hit the jackpot. The winning ticket matched all five numbers in the Tuesday night drawing — 9-10-18-26-43 — for $354,500, says a news release from Megan Wade-Taxter, public relations manager of the Hoosier Lottery. The Wednesday night jackpot was set at $75,000. Drawings are at 11 p.m. nightly.
Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls
Authorities on Monday announced an arrest in the unsolved murders of two teenage girls -- a drugstore worker who has been living in the same small northern Indiana community where their bodies were found after they went on a hike nearly six years ago.
Indianapolis man killed in crash on I-65 in Lebanon
LEBANON, Indiana — One person is dead after a crash in Boone County involving a semi tractor trailer. The collision happened just before 7 p.m. on the ramp from Interstate 65 northbound to State Road 32 in Lebanon. Lebanon police report a Chevy Tahoe driven by 36-year-old Anthony Holifield...
This Long Abandoned Bridge is Secretly One of the Best Fishing Spots in Northern Indiana
There's a bridge well hidden along the Indiana and Illinois state line that has not seen any vehicular traffic in decades. Today it's a secret location best known only to fishermen. The bridge is along Stateline Road between Momence, Illinois and Lake Village, Indiana. Traveling along Ilinois Route 114/Indiana Route...
Indianapolis man dead after crash on I-65 exit ramp
LEBANON, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is dead after a crash on an exit ramp from I-65 in Lebanon, Indiana Wednesday evening. Lebanon Police said that around 6:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the northbound exit ramp of the interstate at mile marker 140 for a crash with injury. Off-duty Lebanon Police Assistant Chief Amy […]
Indiana police explain why there are 2 different sketches in Delphi murders case
Police say they're still searching for anyone who may be connected to the murders.
Prosecutors move to drop some counts against Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors in Miami County are asking a judge to drop five of the 30 child porn-related charges against Kegan Kline. Kline, 28, is a figure linked to the Delphi murders investigation, although he has not been charged in the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.
ISP Supt Doug Carter speaks three days after Delphi arrest announcement
Just over 72 hours after the Indiana State Police held a press conference announcing the arrest of Richard Allen, Doug Carter sat down with WRTV’s Marc Mullins to discuss the developments in the case.
Mass layoff happening at Byrider headquarters
CARMEL, Ind. — Nearly 50 people will be out of a job by the end of the year as Byrider deals with ongoing economic woes. On Monday, Byrider sent a letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development ahead of a mass layoff. 43 people in a variety of corporate-level positions at its Carmel, Indiana […]
