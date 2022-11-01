It is no secret that under Jeff Brohm Purdue has been the proverbial thorn in the side of the Hawkeyes. Since the 2016 loss that ended up being the final game under Darrell Hazel, Purdue has held a 4-1 record against the Hawkeyes. Notable is that Iowa has been ranked twice in four of those victories with 2021’s win coming against the Hawkeyes when they were ranked #2 in the country. Iowa’s foundation for success is not so different from what Purdue has struggled with for the last two decades against Wisconsin. A power running game setting up the play action pass with a physical defense and sound special teams. So what has allowed for success against Iowa and not the Badgers?

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO