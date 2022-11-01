Read full article on original website
ramblinwreck.com
No. 10 Yellow Jackets Succumb to Hurricanes, 3-1
In a competitive first set, both squads battled early. Georgia Tech was the first to gain momentum, using a four-point run to take an 8-5 lead. Miami would match that run soon after to slip ahead, 11-10. The Hurricanes continued to work their way up to a 16-13 advantage, but the Yellow Jackets caught fire from there, claiming eight straight points to catapult back in front, 21-16. The White and Gold maintained control from that point, taking the last three points for a 25-18 victory in set one.
ramblinwreck.com
The Last Word Before Game 9 at Virginia Tech
Sixth-year senior wide receiver Malachi Carter enters Saturday’s game tied for Georgia Tech’s all-time record with 54 games played (tied with Jamal Golden, Jemea Thomas, T.J. Barnes and Rod Sweeting). Carter also ranks 16th in Georgia Tech history with 1,295 career receiving yards. UNIFORM UNVEIL. SKULLSPARKS. INSIDE THE...
ramblinwreck.com
Baseball Releases 2023 Schedule
Hosts five Atlantic Coast Conference series, including NCAA Regional participants Notre Dame, Virginia and North Carolina;. Hosts 2022 College World Series participants Notre Dame and Auburn and 2022 Super Regional teams North Carolina, Auburn and Notre Dame;. Plays nine teams who made the NCAA Tournament field in 2022 (Notre Dame,...
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Earns Multiple Wins on Day One of Fall Invite
THE FLATS – On the first day of competition at the GT Fall Invite, the Georgia Tech men’s tennis team finished with seven wins in doubles and singles play. All three of Tech’s doubles teams were victorious today. Martin McDaniel and Elias Shokry dominated Middle Tennessee State’s Kamrowski/Matsuoka with an 8-2 win. After an 8-7 [7] victory, Andres Martin and Rohan Sachdev emerged as the victors in their close match with Yale’s Dean/Reilly. Robert Bauer and Keshav Chopra were also forced to play a tiebreaker set but managed to defeat Miami’s Serra/Armistead 8-7 [8].
ramblinwreck.com
Promotions Announced for Early Men’s Basketball Games
THE FLATS – Great basketball won’t be the only attraction for Georgia Tech fans who attend early home games for the Yellow Jackets’ 2022-23 season at McCamish Pavilion. Beginning with a shirsey giveaway and a shooting contest to win $10,000 when Tech opens the season Monday night against Clayton State (7:30 p.m.), many giveaways and on-court promotions have been planned for all six non-conference home games in November and December.
ramblinwreck.com
Women’s Basketball Tops Clayton State, 69-62
THE FLATS – Cameron Swartz and Kara Dunn combined for 23 points, helping Georgia Tech women’s basketball to a 69-62 win over Clayton State on Thursday in an exhibition contest. Eylia Love led the Yellow Jackets on the glass, securing 12 rebounds. Swartz finished with a team-high 12...
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Hosts GT Fall Invite
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis will host six teams for the GT Fall Invite this weekend at Ken Byers Tennis Complex. Competition will start on Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. and will be played in a round robin format. The Jackets will welcome players from...
ramblinwreck.com
PHOTOS: Football at Virginia Tech
In a unified endeavor, Georgia Tech, the Georgia Tech Foundation, Georgia Tech athletics and the Alexander-Tharpe Fund have come together to accelerate funding for student-athlete scholarships with the launch of the Competitive Drive Initiative. The initiative kicks off with the Accelerate GT Match Program, where any new gift to the A-T Fund’s Athletic Scholarship Fund made through Dec. 31 will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Georgia Tech Foundation, up to $2.5 million. Should Accelerate GT reach its $2.5 million fundraising goal, the matching gift would result in a $5 million impact for Georgia Tech athletics. To learn more and to contribute online, visit atfund.org/accelerate.
ramblinwreck.com
Inside The Chart: Standing Tall
Standing Tall: Even at 6-foot-7, WR E.J. Jenkins has always felt like he’s flown under the radar. At Georgia Tech, the sixth-year senior has found the stage – and success – he’s been searching for. By Andy Demetra (The Voice of the Yellow Jackets) | Inside...
ramblinwreck.com
Lee Advances at ITA Nationals
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – After a two-hour delay due to inclement weather, Georgia Tech’s Carol Lee and Kate Sharabura took the courts at the prestigious ITA National Fall Championships for first round action on Wednesday. Lee represented the Yellow Jackets in both singles and doubles at the tournament, which is being played at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, Calif.
ramblinwreck.com
Lee Into Quarters at ITA Nationals
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Georgia Tech’s Carol Lee keeps rolling at the prestigious ITA National Fall Championships, cruising to a straight-set decision in the round of 16 on Thursday. The fall finale is being played at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, Calif. Singles. Lee got to...
