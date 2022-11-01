ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erlanger, KY

WLWT 5

Crash cleared along Interstate 71 near Oakley

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-71 at state Route 562 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along Interstate 71 near Oakley, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A jack-knifed semi blocking lanes along I-71/75 has been cleared

COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The jack-knifed semi truck blocking lanes along southbound I-71/75 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along the interstate in Covington, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Crash cleared along westbound I-275 in Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes and causing delays along westbound I-275 in Lawrenceburg has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is causing delays for motorists along the interstate in Lawrenceburg, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Phelps Court in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — Downed wires reported on Phelps Court in Erlanger. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle fire on North Bend Road and Woodbine Avenue in Cheviot

CHEVIOT, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on North Bend Road and Woodbine Avenue in Cheviot. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CHEVIOT, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is causing long delays along south I-75 in Carthage

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing long delays along southbound I-75 in Carthage has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is causing long delays for motorists along the interstate near Carthage, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Woodspoint Drive in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Woodspoint Drive in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a brush fire on Peach Tree Lane in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — Reports of a brush fire on Peach Tree Lane in Erlanger. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
ERLANGER, KY
kentoncounty.org

Road Closure-Independence Station Rd.

CSX Railroad has scheduled a repair on the crossing on Independence Station Road in Kenton County during the week of November 7th with a detour available. During the closure, a signed detour will be in place to direct motorists from Independence Station Road to Turkeyfoot Road, to Richardson Road, and then to Madison Pike (KY17).
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Winston Hill Drive in Taylor Mill

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Downed wires reported on Winston Hill Drive in Taylor Mill. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
TAYLOR MILL, KY
WLWT 5

WLWT 5

SWAT situation in Georgetown has been made safe

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — UPDATE. Officials have confirmed that the SWAT situation in Georgetown has been made safe. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. According to Georgetown Police Department, officers were called to a residence on West Second Street for a male having an emotional mental emergency at approximately 10 a.m.
GEORGETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Lockwood Hill Road in Colerain Township

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Lockwood Hill Road in Colerain Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a field fire on River Road in Hebron

HEBRON, Ky. — Reports of a field fire on River Road in Hebron. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
HEBRON, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include...
HAMILTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: Missing 80-year-old Hamilton woman found safe

HAMILTON — UPDATE @ 3:15 p.m.:. A Statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been canceled for an 80-year-old Hamilton woman. Nancy Herald was found safe and returned home by law enforcement. INITIAL REPORT:. A Statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old Hamilton woman. The Butler...
HAMILTON, OH

