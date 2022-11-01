Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Crash cleared along Interstate 71 near Oakley
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-71 at state Route 562 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along Interstate 71 near Oakley, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT...
WLWT 5
A jack-knifed semi blocking lanes along I-71/75 has been cleared
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The jack-knifed semi truck blocking lanes along southbound I-71/75 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along the interstate in Covington, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared along westbound I-275 in Lawrenceburg
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes and causing delays along westbound I-275 in Lawrenceburg has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is causing delays for motorists along the interstate in Lawrenceburg, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other...
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Phelps Court in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Downed wires reported on Phelps Court in Erlanger.
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on North Bend Road and Woodbine Avenue in Cheviot
CHEVIOT, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on North Bend Road and Woodbine Avenue in Cheviot.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck at Garvey Avenue and Ash Street in Elsmere
ELSMERE, Ky. — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck at Garvey Avenue and Ash Street in Elsmere.
WLWT 5
A crash is causing long delays along south I-75 in Carthage
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing long delays along southbound I-75 in Carthage has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is causing long delays for motorists along the interstate near Carthage, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Woodspoint Drive in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Woodspoint Drive in Florence.
WLWT 5
Reports of a brush fire on Peach Tree Lane in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Reports of a brush fire on Peach Tree Lane in Erlanger.
kentoncounty.org
Road Closure-Independence Station Rd.
CSX Railroad has scheduled a repair on the crossing on Independence Station Road in Kenton County during the week of November 7th with a detour available. During the closure, a signed detour will be in place to direct motorists from Independence Station Road to Turkeyfoot Road, to Richardson Road, and then to Madison Pike (KY17).
WLWT 5
Reports of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on North Bend Road in Hebron
HEBRON, Ky. — Reports of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on North Bend Road in Hebron.
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Winston Hill Drive in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Downed wires reported on Winston Hill Drive in Taylor Mill.
WLWT 5
Endangered missing Hamilton woman home safely
HAMILTON, Ohio — UPDATE:. According to the Hamilton Police Department, Nancy Herald has returned home safely. Hamilton police are searching for an endangered missing woman on Saturday morning. According to officials, Nancy Herald, 80, drove away from her home at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday in a silver/grey 2008...
WLWT 5
SWAT situation in Georgetown has been made safe
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — UPDATE. Officials have confirmed that the SWAT situation in Georgetown has been made safe. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. According to Georgetown Police Department, officers were called to a residence on West Second Street for a male having an emotional mental emergency at approximately 10 a.m.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood.
WLWT 5
Police: 2 dead, 1 injured after crash involving SUV and semi in Clinton County
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two people are dead after a crash involving multiple cars in Clinton County on Wednesday. It happened around 4:14 p.m. on U.S. Route 68 near Center Road when an SUV and semitrailer crashed. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said 32-year-old Eric Ford was driving the...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Lockwood Hill Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Lockwood Hill Road in Colerain Township.
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire on River Road in Hebron
HEBRON, Ky. — Reports of a field fire on River Road in Hebron.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton.
UPDATE: Missing 80-year-old Hamilton woman found safe
HAMILTON — UPDATE @ 3:15 p.m.:. A Statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been canceled for an 80-year-old Hamilton woman. Nancy Herald was found safe and returned home by law enforcement. INITIAL REPORT:. A Statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old Hamilton woman. The Butler...
