Back in the late '70s, when they were filming Star Wars, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill were just two young, attractive nobodies. There they were, spending hours together on a set with a bunch of moving trash cans, a giant dog, and a dude in a gold-plated suit. Who could blame them if something happened? Certainly, Luke and Leia had an attraction and shared a little kiss that in hindsight is a little weird because they're on-screen brother and sister.

17 HOURS AGO