Surface Oncology announced Wednesday that it would trim its workforce by 20% as it pauses internal clinical development of SRF617, a novel antibody designed to inhibit CD39. The clinical-stage immuno-oncology company said this decision would enable Surface to focus its resources on the advancement of two drug candidates, SRF388 and SRF114. Additionally, Surface is seeking out potential business development opportunities for SRF617.

4 DAYS AGO