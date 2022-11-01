Read full article on original website
Related
mmm-online.com
ImmunoGen commercial chief to withdraw before drug launch
With less than a month to go before a scheduled regulatory decision on its lead asset, clinical-stage biotech ImmunoGen said its SVP/chief commercial officer, Kristen Harrington-Smith, will step down from her post. The company is developing mirvetuximab soravtansine, an antibody drug conjugate, in ovarian cancer patients who express high levels...
mmm-online.com
Five things for pharma marketers to know: Friday, November 4, 2022
Rubius Therapeutics laid off most of its staff as it explores a sale. Rubius Therapeutics is in the final days of its existence. The company is laying off 82% of its workforce and will begin looking at a sale or merger. (Boston Business Journal) Anti-obesity drug Wegovy helped teens lose...
mmm-online.com
Merck, AstraZeneca, GSK CEOs announce effort to curb emissions in healthcare
Seven CEOs from major pharma companies including AstraZeneca, GSK, Novo Nordisk and Merck KGaA recently announced an effort to reach emissions reduction targets and boost net zero healthcare. The companies are partnering through the Sustainable Markets Initiative Health Systems Task Force, which will aim to tackle emissions throughout several areas...
mmm-online.com
Surface Oncology trims workforce by 20%
Surface Oncology announced Wednesday that it would trim its workforce by 20% as it pauses internal clinical development of SRF617, a novel antibody designed to inhibit CD39. The clinical-stage immuno-oncology company said this decision would enable Surface to focus its resources on the advancement of two drug candidates, SRF388 and SRF114. Additionally, Surface is seeking out potential business development opportunities for SRF617.
mmm-online.com
AstraZeneca hands omnichannel ops mandate to Indegene
AstraZeneca is handing over its omnichannel operations mandate to life-sci commercialization firm Indegene, as per a deal announced by the firms Wednesday. Terms were not immediately disclosed. The pact calls for Indegene to scale up AstraZeneca’s omnichannel operations globally as the drugmaker looks to create more personalized customer experiences across...
Comments / 0