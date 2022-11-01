Read full article on original website
Related
Men's Health
Reebok Seasonal Steals Sale: Take 60% Off Sneakers and Workout Clothes
LOOK AROUND you: There’s an abundance of great savings events going on right now. Vuori has hit the mark with vast discounts on workout clothes. J.Crew is slashing prices hard on fall menswear staples. And Wilson isn’t being discreet about its sporty apparel markdown either. But when it comes to footwear deals, there’s perhaps no retailer as dedicated to that front as Reebok, who’s actually hosting a Seasonal Steals Sale wherein you can take 60% off an entire collection of goodies.
Men's Health
This New Solo Stove Outdoor Pizza Oven Is on Sale for a Limited Time at Amazon
A DECADE ago, few people owned outdoor pizza ovens. You had to be a serious ’za aficionado with big bucks to afford a commercial-grade model priced in the thousands. But these days, there are several compact, less expensive options on the market—and some of the best cook up sizzling hot Neapolitan-style pies that are the real deal.
Men's Health
Your First Look at Jason Momoa's New Underwear Collab With BN3TH
THE AQUAMAN star really surprised us in the past few weeks, namely him shamelessly parading his bare butt and toned legs on Instagram during a fishing trip. Was that “incident” merely a gift from Mother Nature who sent forth the wind and blew off his loose underwear garment to give us a show, or could it be a teaser of something else under Jason Momoa’s sleeves? Because it’s no coincidence that just a week after his butt-gate, the actor announced the launch of a new venture of his outdoor clothing brand, On the Roam, in collaboration with BN3TH: Boxer briefs. You know, something to cover those buttocks with.
Men's Health
Black Friday Sneaker Deals 2022: What to Expect and Shop Now
YOU'RE BOUND to get stuck in a rabbit hole trying to forecast what this year’s Black Friday savings will bless us sneakerheads with. Your educated guess won’t mean squat. Your years-on-end experience making forecasts will only get you so far. And you’d have better luck estimating the number of times Tom Brady has been sacked. What we do know for sure is, especially in 2022, something as mad as Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher or The Rock skipping his leg days will fall upon the online market of sneakers.
Men's Health
Gucci Just Restocked Its Limited-Edition Oura Ring
IT'S OFFICIAL, the limited-edition Gucci x Oura Ring collaboration is back in stock online and in select stores around the world. At $950, the luxury wearable is made from black synthetic corundum with 18-karat yellow gold braided torchon detailing and a signature interlocking G logo. The ring features Oura’s third generation technology that monitors sleep, heart rate, and other key body signals. And while the price tag is almost double what you'd pay for the latest Oura Gen3, the Gucci edition does include a lifetime Oura Ring membership—currently valued at $5.99 per month.
Men's Health
'Saved By the Bell' Star Tiffani Thiessen’s Steamy Instagram Has Fans' Jaws on the Floor
The aughts may be in the rearview mirror, but Tiffani Thiessen's throwback photo can still make people's jaws drop on the floor. In a recent post on Instagram, Tiffani shared with folks a picture from what appeared to be an early 2000's photoshoot with FHM Magazine. Posing in just a white bra and her hair dyed blonde, the Saved By the Bell actress turned on the sex appeal while smoldering for the camera.
Men's Health
The OG Shirt Jacket You'll Wear All Winter Long
I AM a shirt jacket evangelist. I own more of them than I would care to admit, and even if I don't believe everyone out there should dig themselves quite as deep into this particular sartorial rabbit hole as I have, I'm a staunch believer in every closet containing at least one. Maybe two. Eh, call it three.
Men's Health
Ring Doorbell Black Friday Sale 2022: Get Over 40% Off
THE LEAVES are falling, temperatures are dropping, and for online shopping, it can mean only one thing...we're getting closer to another Black Friday. Think: major discounts on furniture, decor, and even sales at major retailers like Lowe's, Walmart, and so on. That said, if there was ever a time to upgrade your home with new smart home gadgets and security, it's now—thanks to the early Ring Doorbell Black Friday deals currently happening.
Men's Health
The Best Early Black Friday Treadmill Deals 2022: What We Know so Far
BUILDING A HOME GYM pays off in dividends. You cut down on your commute time, you can work out whenever you want, and (in the long run) is cheaper than paying for a gym membership. On the flip-side, setting up a home fitness studio can cost you thousands of dollars in the beginning, which is why we're always on the hunt for great deals on home gym equipment, especially treadmills.
Men's Health
Why Counting Your Reps Is Overrated, According to This Top Trainer
It's a fairly common practice when following a workout program to perform each exercise for a specific, predetermined number or range of reps. But as strength coach Jeff Cavaliere C.S.C.S. explains in a new Athlean-X video, this approach could actually be holding back your progress. "There's no one single magic...
Men's Health
Casper Black Friday Deals 2022: Get 20% Off Mattresses and More
THE HOLIDAY season is only a few weeks away, and it’s hard to entertain friends and family when you can’t get a good night's rest. If you can’t remember the last time you upgraded your mattress or you're looking to get the guest room ready for the family to visit, listen up. Casper's Black Friday deals have come early and since the deals are so good, we bet you'll end up buying sleep essentials for you and your guests.
Men's Health
The Rock Shared a Look at His 'Killer' Leg Day Finisher
Fresh off the press tour of Black Adam, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is back in his home gym—a.k.a. his "Iron Paradise"—and just shared a clip of himself executing a challenging set of dumbbell sumo squats during his latest leg training session. "Killer finisher. 5 monster sets," he wrote,...
Comments / 0