THE AQUAMAN star really surprised us in the past few weeks, namely him shamelessly parading his bare butt and toned legs on Instagram during a fishing trip. Was that “incident” merely a gift from Mother Nature who sent forth the wind and blew off his loose underwear garment to give us a show, or could it be a teaser of something else under Jason Momoa’s sleeves? Because it’s no coincidence that just a week after his butt-gate, the actor announced the launch of a new venture of his outdoor clothing brand, On the Roam, in collaboration with BN3TH: Boxer briefs. You know, something to cover those buttocks with.

2 DAYS AGO