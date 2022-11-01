Truck driver gets 3 years in sting

A truck driver from Maine who attempted to meet with a 15-year-old boy for sex at the T.A. truck stop in Willington last year has been sentenced to three years in prison.

The boy was fictitious, created by a group dedicated to catching child predators, but prosecutor Jaclyn Preville said during the sentencing Friday that the intentions of Shawn Arnold, 46, were clear.

A group called East Coast Predators caught Arnold in a sting, after he communicated with a fictitious 15-year-old boy the group had created. Members of the group confronted Arnold at the truck stop with a video camera and afterward called police, according to an affidavit.