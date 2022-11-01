Read full article on original website
Student Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in Avondale shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an Oct. 29 shooting at Avondale Elementary. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers with the Amarillo Police Department responded to the park near Avondale Elementary on a call of a shooting, […]
Former Amarillo woman sentenced to unsupervised probation for case of shooting homeless man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFDA) - A judge has sentenced Katie Quackenbush to unsupervised probation for reckless endangerment, yesterday. On Thursday, Nov. 3, Quackenbush was accused of shooting a homeless man who was sleeping on the sidewalk in 2017 near Music Row. Case details state Quackenbush was sentenced to 11 months and...
Fake Check Forgery
Clovis police are investigating fake checks that several Amarillo men have tried to pass at banks in Clovis. Over the past few weeks, several Clovis banks have reported that the men are trying to cash the forged checks. The fakes have real business names on them along with the business...
Gun Violence In Amarillo
Gun violence in Amarillo is on the rise. Harvard University and the Amarillo Police department are detailing the increase in violence is among area youth. Most of the cases committed in the city are committed by young adults or juveniles, with about 15% among school aged youth. It’s estimated that...
Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Police are investigating fake checks that some Amarillo males have tried to use at banks in Clovis. Clovis Police Department said over the past couple of weeks, several Clovis banks reported individuals from Texas are trying to cash forged checks. The fake checks have real...
Amarillo man dies in Crosby County crash, DPS says
CROSBY COUNTY, Texas — An Amarillo man died in a crash northeast of Crosbyton early Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened at 2:27 a.m. on FM 193, DPS said. Scott Edward Moore, 46, was westbound in a flatbed truck when he approached a curve. He drove straight through […]
Donations needed for animals at Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is asking for donations to gift their animals. The shelter is always seeking physical donations of:
Police release photos of suspect wanted for shooting boy multiple times at school park
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo released surveillance photos of a suspect wanted for shooting a 15-year-old boy multiple times at Avondale School Park. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 in the park behind Avondale Elementary School. Officers were told several juveniles had...
Woman found dead in McLean, preliminary autopsy results say cause was animal attack
MCLEAN, Texas (KVII) — A woman was found dead on Saturday in McLean and the preliminary autopsy indicates the cause of death as an animal attack. The Gray County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the area of Kingsley and Heasley in McLean on Saturday. When deputies arrived, McLean Fire and EMS were already on the scene.
APD saw ‘abnormal’ number of shootings on Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police responded to four unrelated shootings across the city on Saturday, which left one person dead and five others injured. Cpl. Jeb Hilton with APD said on Tuesday that is an abnormal number of shootings for a Saturday. So far, only one arrest has been made from these incidents. APD […]
Amarillo police warn about dangers of stopping on roadways
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As Thanksgiving approaches, many families are planning their trips around the state and the Amarillo Police Department recently warned drivers about the dangers of stopping in the roadway for any reason. APD said that there is an increase in people asking for donations at intersections, along with an increase in pedestrians […]
ACS – Dark Colored Vehicle Shooting
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the public for assistance in an aggravated assault case. On October 29th, the Amarillo Police Department was called to the intersection of Northeast 15th and North Cleveland because a man was reported to have been shot. A witness saw a dark-colored vehicle in an accident...
Man Killed In NW Amarillo
A 19-year-old Amarillo man was killed over the weekend. Police were sent to a home in the 1900 block of Northwest 18th Street about multiple gunshot victims, and once there they found 2 males inside and a female in the backyard. Police say one of the men and the woman...
Erik Rivas indicted for murder of ex-girlfriend
A Randall County Grand Jury has indicted the man accused of killing Shereena Webster in August on his murder charge. Erik Mitchell Rivas was indicted on Wednesday, for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, According to court documents. Rivas is accused of shooting and killing Webster on Aug. 18. The shooting...
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting in north Amarillo Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 1900 block of NW 18 on a report of multiple gunshot victims on Saturday night. According to an APD press release, at around 10:28 p.m. on Oct. 29, officers arrived at the home and found two male victims […]
‘He didn’t deserve this at all’: APD continues to search for suspect after man was shot in the neck
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The family of a man, who got shot in the neck right after a car accident over the weekend, are asking for justice in finding the person responsible. Late Saturday night in the area of 15th and Cleveland in north Amarillo, Jesus Gonzalez got into a car accident. When he got out of his car, he was shot in the neck, Amarillo Police Department said.
Lubbock Now Teams With Amarillo, Others, Taking Fight To Netflix
Often, when you see headlines about Lubbock and Amarillo, it's over some fabricated rivalry over which town is the best. Lubbock has Buddy Holly. Amarillo has giant steaks and a farm growing classic cars covered in graffiti. Recently, however, news came out that Yellow City and Hub City would be...
I Found All The Meth Labs In And Around Amarillo
You know what they always say: Location! Location! Location!. I'm not entirely sure who 'they' is, but they're right. A good location is paramount to the quality of one's life. That's why I think it's important to know your surroundings. With that said, now I can tell you that I recently went down a deeeeeeeep rabbit hole and found an interactive map from the DEA that shows if there are any defunct clandestine labs near you.
WT student dead after train collision in Canyon
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office released further information regarding a Monday night train collision in Canyon that resulted in the death of one person. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched after 9:30 p.m. on Monday to the scene of a fatal collision involving a pedestrian. Officials reported that Joe […]
1 dead after motorcycle crash on I-27 and Washington
Update: (Oct. 31, 8:50 a.m.) AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information connected to a motorcycle crash that killed one man on Sunday evening in the area of I-27 and Washington. According to the police department, 42-year-old Ronald Walter Barnes of Amarillo was killed as a result of a crash […]
