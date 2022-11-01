ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Student Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in Avondale shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an Oct. 29 shooting at Avondale Elementary. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers with the Amarillo Police Department responded to the park near Avondale Elementary on a call of a shooting, […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Fake Check Forgery

Clovis police are investigating fake checks that several Amarillo men have tried to pass at banks in Clovis. Over the past few weeks, several Clovis banks have reported that the men are trying to cash the forged checks. The fakes have real business names on them along with the business...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Gun Violence In Amarillo

Gun violence in Amarillo is on the rise. Harvard University and the Amarillo Police department are detailing the increase in violence is among area youth. Most of the cases committed in the city are committed by young adults or juveniles, with about 15% among school aged youth. It’s estimated that...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Police are investigating fake checks that some Amarillo males have tried to use at banks in Clovis. Clovis Police Department said over the past couple of weeks, several Clovis banks reported individuals from Texas are trying to cash forged checks. The fake checks have real...
CLOVIS, NM
abc7amarillo.com

Woman found dead in McLean, preliminary autopsy results say cause was animal attack

MCLEAN, Texas (KVII) — A woman was found dead on Saturday in McLean and the preliminary autopsy indicates the cause of death as an animal attack. The Gray County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the area of Kingsley and Heasley in McLean on Saturday. When deputies arrived, McLean Fire and EMS were already on the scene.
MCLEAN, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

ACS – Dark Colored Vehicle Shooting

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the public for assistance in an aggravated assault case. On October 29th, the Amarillo Police Department was called to the intersection of Northeast 15th and North Cleveland because a man was reported to have been shot. A witness saw a dark-colored vehicle in an accident...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Man Killed In NW Amarillo

A 19-year-old Amarillo man was killed over the weekend. Police were sent to a home in the 1900 block of Northwest 18th Street about multiple gunshot victims, and once there they found 2 males inside and a female in the backyard. Police say one of the men and the woman...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Erik Rivas indicted for murder of ex-girlfriend

A Randall County Grand Jury has indicted the man accused of killing Shereena Webster in August on his murder charge. Erik Mitchell Rivas was indicted on Wednesday, for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, According to court documents. Rivas is accused of shooting and killing Webster on Aug. 18. The shooting...
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
KFDA

‘He didn’t deserve this at all’: APD continues to search for suspect after man was shot in the neck

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The family of a man, who got shot in the neck right after a car accident over the weekend, are asking for justice in finding the person responsible. Late Saturday night in the area of 15th and Cleveland in north Amarillo, Jesus Gonzalez got into a car accident. When he got out of his car, he was shot in the neck, Amarillo Police Department said.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

I Found All The Meth Labs In And Around Amarillo

You know what they always say: Location! Location! Location!. I'm not entirely sure who 'they' is, but they're right. A good location is paramount to the quality of one's life. That's why I think it's important to know your surroundings. With that said, now I can tell you that I recently went down a deeeeeeeep rabbit hole and found an interactive map from the DEA that shows if there are any defunct clandestine labs near you.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

WT student dead after train collision in Canyon

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office released further information regarding a Monday night train collision in Canyon that resulted in the death of one person. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched after 9:30 p.m. on Monday to the scene of a fatal collision involving a pedestrian. Officials reported that Joe […]
CANYON, TX

