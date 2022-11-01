ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln woman's $70,000 diamond ring stolen after leaving wallet in Costco food court, police say

A Lincoln woman is missing her Louis Vuitton wallet and a diamond ring worth more than $70,000 after she left both items unattended at a Costco food court, she told police. The 39-year-old woman was eating lunch at the Costco in south Lincoln at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday when she finished her meal and left the wholesale warehouse store — leaving her wallet behind, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska's hot start fades in 20-13 loss to Minnesota

It had all the makings of a long day for Nebraska. Coming off back-to-back losses and with a backup quarterback leading the way against a physical, tough Minnesota team, Nebraska’s chances of victory appeared slim. That is, until the Huskers took a 10-point lead in the first quarter. Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
Untouched and little-known Brandeis penthouse in Omaha is going up for sale

OMAHA — It was designed to resemble an African hunting lodge. Omaha’s finest socialized within its wood-paneled walls. The penthouse of the Brandeis Building at 16th and Douglas streets, a little-known piece of Omaha history, is going on the market for the first time Thursday. Owners Jeff Sinclair...
OMAHA, NE
OTHER VOICES: Stadium project will have attention of Nebraska

In April, 1923, construction began on the west side of the University of Nebraska campus on what, six months later, became the 31,080-seat Memorial Stadium. Twelve expansions and renovations since 1964 have brought the capacity of the Home of the Huskers to 85,458 and filled the space with luxury boxes and video and ribbon boards.
LINCOLN, NE

