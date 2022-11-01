ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: Lupita Nyong'o to star in 'A Quiet Place: Day One'

By Annie Martin
 4 days ago

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Lupita Nyong'o will reportedly star in the new film A Quiet Place: Day One .

Lupita Nyong'o is in final talks for the "Quiet Place" spinoff "A Quiet Place: Day One." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Deadline reported Tuesday that Nyong'o, 39, is in final talks for the Quiet Place spinoff at Paramount.

The Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap confirmed the news.

Day One is based on an idea by John Krasinski , who directed and starred in the first two films. The spinoff will be directed by Michael Sarnoski, known for his directorial debut , Pig .

Sources said Paramount hopes to establish a Quiet Place universe that it can can build on for years to come.

Krasinski and his wife, actress Emily Blunt , are not expected to reprise their roles from the first two films.

A Quiet Place: Day One opens in theaters March 8, 2024.

In addition to the spinoff, there is a third film in the Quiet Place series slated for release in 2025.

The original Quiet Place opened in 2018 and was followed by A Quiet Place Part II (2021). The franchise takes place in a post-apocalyptic world populated with monsters with hypersensitive hearing.

Nyong'o will next star in the Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever .

