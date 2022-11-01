CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Major cities across the country do not allow “right on red.” Cambridge officials are now exploring something similar. Cambridge is discussing the idea of making it illegal to take a right on red, which would affect all intersections with a traffic light. New York already does it and Washington DC just adopted it. “I think it would help quite a bit, actually. Cycling and walking around here can be scary,” said a man who talked with Boston 25.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO