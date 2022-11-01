Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nodawaynews.com
Farmer retires from Senior Center
Cathy Farmer celebrated her retirement, October 31, after 14 years at the Nodaway County Senior Center, Maryville. Farmer has served as cook, secretary, kitchen assistant and has packed home-delivered meals. Her bright, bubbly personality has welcomed people to the Senior Center. “Karen Farrens told me I needed to come down...
nodawaynews.com
Optimists hold officer installation
The Maryville Optimist Club held its annual installation of officers for the 2022-23 year. Members and installed officers were front: Mary Walkup, board member; Vice-President Trudy Kinman, Al Terhune, OI representative; Pat Spire, board member; Treasurer Terri Stewart, standing: Carl Droegemueller, who received the Lifetime Membership award; Marlin Kinman, Macia Droegemueller, Mary Schieber, Harry Schieber, Lois Terhune with her grandsons Lukas, and Ryan as guests Past President Dale Stewart, Catrina Pettlon, Lynn Beason, board member; Deena and Phil Poynter, guests; Diane Houston, Robert Bohlken, Guy Ebersole, board member; Mary Shields; back: Second Vice President Rick Smail, who was presented the President’s Citation Award and Doug Sutton. Not pictured: President Sheila Smail, Tom Seipel and Beth Zech, board members.
nodawaynews.com
Selling cookbooks for Ravenwood playground
A “Stir, Sprinkle, Mix, Bake” cookbook featuring recipes submitted by Ravenwood community members is being sold to raise funds for the Ravenwood city park. The Ravenwood Playground Committee will use the funds to purchase new playground equipment. Pre-sales for the cookbooks are being accepted through Thursday, November 10....
nodawaynews.com
Health board postpones water runoff fix
After consulting with several contractors, Nodaway County Health Center Administrator Tom Patterson announced at the October 19 board meeting, further planning is needed to do the project to fix the problem with excessive rain runoff. Contractors had suggested several options, which Patterson will follow-up. A retaining wall with a drain...
nwmissourinews.com
Tina Deiter talks victim's rights as county attorney
Tina Deiter is running for the position of prosecuting attorney for Nodaway County. Her position would hold her responsible for the decision to prosecute someone based on a criminal offense. She is running for this position unopposed. Deiter graduated from law school at the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 2003....
nodawaynews.com
Elizabeth Ettinger
Elizabeth Irene Ettinger, 74, Stanberry, died Thursday, October 27, 2022, at a Savannah nursing home. She was born July 15, 1948, in Maryville, to Clarence and Josephine Miller. On June 15, 1968, she married Melvin Ettinger in Conception Jct. Mrs. Ettinger’s body has been cremated. A memorial Mass will be...
nodawaynews.com
Bill Taylor
William Charles “Bill” Taylor, 65, Hopkins, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at his home. He was born April 6, 1957, in Maryville, to Don and Winnie Ballard Taylor. He graduated from North Nodaway High School in Hopkins and attended Northwest Missouri State University. On February 9, 1980, he...
nodawaynews.com
Local Cross County teams compete at districts
Maryville, Nodaway Valley, Platte Valley and North Nodaway all competed in their respective District Championships in Platte City October 29. See full coverage and photos on page A8 of the NNL.
Two hospitalized after car overturns in Nodaway County
NODAWAY COUNTY–Two people were injured in an accident just after 12:30a.m. Saturday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 20005 Toyota Scion driven by Constance D. Terry, 23, Burlington Junction, was northbound on U.S. 71 at Wilcox. The vehicle traveled off the road, struck an embankment...
nodawaynews.com
Platte Valley enters district play with high expectations
Platte Valley Football will host South Holt in the quarterfinals of the 8-Man Class 1 District 4 Championship November 4 in Barnard. Platte Valley ended their season on a high, handing East Atchison their first loss of the season 30-16, and capturing their first ever 275-Conference title in Tarkio October 21. Platte Valley received a boost with Senior Carter Luke returning from injury, and rushing for 184 yards and three touchdowns.
northwestmoinfo.com
Skidmore Woman Hurt In Thursday Morning Accident
A Skidmore woman was left with minor injuries after a one-vehicle accident this (Thursday) morning in Atchison County. The Highway Patrol says 810-year-old Skidmore resident Joyce R. Strough was driving a 2013 Chevy Malibu on Missouri Route 46 at the intersection with U.S. Route 59 about one mile south of the City of Fairfax at 5:45 A.M. Thursday when she failed to stop at a stop sign at that intersection.
Missouri woman injured after SUV strikes embankment
HARRISON COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 10a.m. Friday in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2011 GMC Terrain driven by Brooke J. Magee, 28, Ridgeway, was westbound on U.S. 136 one mile west of Bethany. The SUV traveled off the road...
kmaland.com
Motorist booked in Shen drug bust
(Shenandoah) -- A Missouri woman faces drug charges following an overnight traffic stop in Shenandoah. Shenandoah Police say 43-year-old Jennifer Marie Ray of Columbia was arrested early Wednesday morning for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver--methamphetamine, a class B felony, possession of a controlled substance--3rd offense, a class D felony and two counts of possession of paraphernalia--both simple misdemeanors. The arrest took place shortly after midnight, when Shenandoah Police officers and the Shenandoah K-9 unit conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of South Maple Street for an equipment violation.
northwestmoinfo.com
Juvenile Hit by Gunfire in Plattsburg Shooting
PLATTSBURG, MO – Multiple shots were fired from a moving vehicle at a group of people in Plattsburg on Monday night, leaving a juvenile injured. The Plattsburg Police Department reports the shooting took place around 11 p.m. on Halloween night on West Walnut Street. According to a statement issued by law enforcement 18-year old Da’Marion Epic Roubideaux of St. Joseph is alleged to have shot at the group with a handgun from a vehicle as it left the alley behind the residence at a high rate of speed.
Missouri woman hospitalized after car strikes a deer
ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo.—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 7:30a.m. Thursday in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Kia Optima driven by Mckinley M. Daniels, 24, Fairfax, was eastbound on MO 46 four miles south of Fairfax. The car struck a deer...
northwestmoinfo.com
No Incidents Result From North Harrison School Lockdown
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department reports no charges have been filed at this time in connection with a call regarding a suspicious person in the North Harrison School Building which led to a lockdown on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office had responded to a call of a suspicious person in...
Nodaway man arrested on drug charges
(Page Co) A Nodaway man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Page County Saturday morning. The Page County Sheriff’s Office says at 12:28 a.m., Deputies initiated a traffic stop for a traffic infraction near 16th Street (Highway 71) and Laperla Street in Clarinda. During the traffic stop, 53-year-old Darryn Lyn Dugan of Nodaway was arrested for Possession of a controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) 3rd or Subsequent Offense and Operating While Intoxicated (drug) 1st Offense. Dugan was transported to the Page County Jail where he is being held on $5,000 bond pending further court proceedings.
3 adults, 1-year-old hospitalized after crash on slick road
HOLT COUNTY—Four people were injured in an accident just before 8:30a.m. Friday in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Kia Soul driven by Mackenzie R. Shaw, 22, Forest City, was westbound on U.S. 59 six miles east of Oregon. The car began to slide on...
Comments / 0