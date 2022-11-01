Heidi Klum's Halloween party came back in full force for 2022. Here are the best and wildest celebrity looks of the night.

Leni Klum hugs Heidi Klum, who was dressed as a giant worm for Halloween. Noam Galai/Stringer/Getty Images

Heidi Klum hosted her annual Halloween party and red carpet in New York City on Monday night.

Celebrities like Ice-T, Julia Fox, Antoni Porowski, and Taylor Hill attended in daring costumes.

Influencers like Nikita Dragun and Meredith Duxbury were also there in bold outfits.

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum attend Heidi Klum's 2022 Halloween party. Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum dressed as a giant worm attached to a fishing pole that was carried by her husband, Tom Kaulitz, who went as a fisherman.

Klum's costume concealed her entire body, including her arms and legs, and curled around the floor to mimic a real worm .

Kaulitz, on the other hand, kept his look simple. He wore a fishing hat, a plaid shirt, and overalls.

Leni Klum attends Heidi Klum's 2022 Halloween party. Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Leni Klum stood out in a latex Catwoman look.

The 18-year-old wore a catsuit, mask, and thigh-high boots. At one point, she was photographed hugging and kissing her mom on the red carpet .

Heidi Klum at her 2022 Halloween party. Getty Images for Heidi Klum

During the actual party, Heidi Klum changed into a barely-there bodysuit.

Her see-through suit was covered in rows of silver sparkles, and she wore the garment with brown boots.

She continued wearing the mask from her worm outfit.

Meredith Duxbury attends Heidi Klum's 2022 Halloween party. Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Meredith Duxbury mixed glamour and gore for the event.

The beauty influencer, known for her unconventional foundation technique , paired glamorous makeup with blood-covered playing cards that appeared to be stuck in her skin.

She also wore a shiny black leotard, red fishnet tights, and chunky boots.

Nikita Dragun attends Heidi Klum's 2022 Halloween party. Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Nikita Dragun put a daring twist on a classic "Teen Titans" costume.

Dressed as Starfire, she wore purple underwear and a matching bra-style top that wrapped around her chest. The influencer also wore platform sandals with thigh-high socks.

Coco Austin and Ice-T attend Heidi Klum's 2022 Halloween party. Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Coco Austin and Ice-T coordinated their vampire costumes for the party.

Coco Austin wore a red latex leotard with a deep bodice cutout, and fishnet tights tucked into her red pumps.

Ice-T's look was more subdued, including a shining black cape and deep-red scarf over a suit.

Kim Petras attends Heidi Klum's 2022 Halloween party. Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Kim Petras appeared to dress up as the mythical creature the Krampus.

Petras' look consisted of a hair-based bodice, coordinating boots, and dramatic horns.

She wore red contacts, and makeup made it look like blood dripped from her mouth.

Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington attend Heidi Klum's 2022 Halloween party. Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington took inspiration from "Us" for their costumes.

The pair wore red jumpsuits and attached rabbits to their lapels. They also carried oversized pairs of scissors.

Brooks Nader attends Heidi Klum's 2022 Halloween party. Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Brooks Nader rocked a "Pretty Woman" costume.

Nader's outfit looked almost identical to Julia Roberts' famous look from the film.

She wore the cutout dress, knee-high black boots, and a black hat with a blond wig.

Jonathan Van Ness and Mark London attend Heidi Klum's 2022 Halloween party. Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Jonathan Van Ness and Mark London were the stars of "Absolutely Fabulous."

Van Ness paired a sparkly purple dress with black boots, and London transformed with a skirt suit and a blond bouffant wig.

Julia Fox at Heidi Klum's Halloween Party on October 31, 2022 in New York City. Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Julia Fox brought "Where the Wild Things Are" to life.

Fox was a wild thing, complementing her son Valentino, who was the main character from Maurice Sendak's beloved book when the pair went trick-or-treating earlier in the evening .

Fox wore a fuzzy floor-length dress, black gloves, and horns attached to her forehead.

Taylor Marie Hill and Mackinley Hill attend Heidi Klum's 2022 Halloween party. Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor / Getty Images

Taylor Marie Hill and Mackinley Hill paid homage to "The Princess Bride."

Taylor turned herself into Buttercup, wearing a red dress, tiara, and golden wig.

Her sister Mackinley served as her Westley. She wore a black shirt and pants with a black mask, and she carried a sword.