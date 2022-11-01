ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivebridge, NY

Julie Powell, the 'Julie & Julia' author known for recreating all of Julia Child's recipes, has died at 49

By Rebecca Cohen, Samantha Grindell
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b387R_0iufKyeQ00
Julie Powell died of cardiac arrest. Getty Images
  • Julie Powell, the author known for recreating Julia Child's recipes, has died at 49.
  • Her husband told The New York Times that her cause of death was cardiac arrest.
  • Powell's journey was made into a movie, starring Meryl Streep as Child and Amy Adams as Powell.

Julie Powell, the "Julie & Julia" author known for recreating all of Julia Child's recipes, has died at the age of 49.

Powell died from cardiac arrest on October 26, her husband, Eric Powell, confirmed to The New York Times. He told the outlet that she died at their home in Olivebridge, New York.

Powell rose to fame after starting her food blog, the Julie/Julia Project for Salon.com, which chronicled her journey making every one of Child's recipes in her "Mastering the Art of French Cooking: Volume I" cookbook.

She started the blog in 2002, and Salon reported that it garnered over 400,000 pageviews by the end of the year, according to The Times.

The blog was then made into a book — "Julie & Julia: My Year of Cooking Dangerously" — in 2005 by Little, Brown, and Company. Then in 2009, it was turned into a major motion picture — "Julie & Julia" — starring Meryl Streep as Child and Amy Adams as Powell.

The film drew attention to both Powell's and Child's works. Powell's book sold over 1 million copies, and the film made Child a New York Times best-seller, according to the outlet.

Powell made a niche for herself through her casual approach to writing about cooking, setting herself apart from other writers of the time.

The authenticity of the medium was in part what motivated Powell to write her blog, as she told the Orlando Sentinel in 2009. "We have a medium where we can type in the snarky comments we used to just say out loud to our friends," she said.

"She wrote about food in a really human voice that sounded like people I knew," fellow food writer Deb Perelman told The New York Times of Powell. "She communicated that you could write about food even without going to culinary school, without much experience, and in a real-life kitchen."

She also started a trend of food writers cooking their way through chefs' cookbooks, with other bloggers taking the same approach with household names like Ina Garten.

Despite the commercial success of "Julie & Julia," Child herself wasn't a fan of Powell.

Before her death in 2005, Child told LA Times reporter Russ Parsons that she didn't think Powell was "serious" when he shared excerpts from Powell's blog with her.

"I worked very hard on that book," the chef told Parsons. "I tested and retested those recipes for eight years so that everybody could cook them. And many, many people have. I don't understand how she could have problems with them. She just must not be much of a cook."

Powell grew up in Austin, Texas, and she graduated with degrees in theater and fiction writing from Amherst College in 1995.

She met her husband in high school while participating in a production of Arthur Miller's "All My Sons," and they married in 1998, according to The Times.

Powell published her second book, "Cleaving: A Story of Marriage, Meat and Obsession," in 2009. The book delved into her marriage, sharing details of affairs both she and Eric had against the backdrop of her education in the world of butchery.

The book was not as well received as her first. Powell did not write another book before her death.

She is survived by her brother, parents, and husband.

