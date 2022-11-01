ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
Business Insider

Elon Musk is bringing at least 50 engineers from Tesla to Twitter. Most have little to no experience designing social networks and use an entirely different programming language altogether, report says.

New Twitter owner Elon Musk is bringing engineers from his other businesses to work on the social network. Insider previously reported that Tesla engineers are reviewing existing Twitter code. Tesla engineers have little experience designing for social media and use a different programming language, CNBC reported. As the new owner...
CNBC

Tesla stock has dropped more than 35% since Elon Musk first said he'd buy Twitter

Musk first announced he'd buy Twitter in April. Tesla shares are down 35% since then. The world's richest man has a lot on his plate. , shares in his electric vehicle maker have dipped by more than 35%, and closed down just 3.6% for the day on Friday, amid a market rally that followed a volatile week. By way of comparison, the Nasdaq Composite is down by about 18% over the same time frame.
The Jewish Press

Elon Musk Announces Twitter’s $8 Monthly Premium ‘Verified’ Service

Twitter’s new owner and CEO, Elon Musk, announced this week that the social media platform will charge $8 for its premium service, called “Blue.”. The service will include a verified check mark for users who pay the monthly fee, indicating that Twitter has confirmed the account belongs to the person or company it names.
insideevs.com

How Much Did Tesla Earn Per Car Delivered In Q3 2022?

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Deadline

Elon Musk Says Twitter Is Losing $4M A Day & Says Layoffs Will Save $400M A Year – Update

UPDATED with latest Elon Musk comments: If nothing else, it’s apparent that Elon Musk enjoys using the social media network he recently bought for $44 billion. The self-titled “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator” announced in his sixth tweet of the day that the platform is currently losing “over $4M/day.” The revelation came by way of explaining his decision to today begin cutting what by some estimates will be 50% of the company’s approximately 7,500 employees. “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day,” wrote Musk late Friday afternoon. Earlier in the day, the Complaint...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Pulls Out Secret Weapon to Retain Advertisers

Elon Musk wants to completely change the business world. He wants to rewrite all the rulebooks and revise all the traditional norms that have governed this world so far. The billionaire hates conventions. He doesn't wear CEO titles to begin with. At Tesla (TSLA) , he calls himself "TechnoKing." At Twitter (TWTR) , which he has just acquired, he has chosen the title of "Chief Twit."
hypebeast.com

Elon Musk Wants Twitter Employees to Work 84 Hours a Week

According to reports, Elon Musk is now introducing 84-hour work weeks at Twitter. The business magnate has reportedly instructed staff to work 12-hour shifts, 7 days a week with no word of overtime pay at the moment. Word of the lengthy workweek introduction comes as reports note that Musk has...

