UPDATED with latest Elon Musk comments: If nothing else, it’s apparent that Elon Musk enjoys using the social media network he recently bought for $44 billion. The self-titled “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator” announced in his sixth tweet of the day that the platform is currently losing “over $4M/day.” The revelation came by way of explaining his decision to today begin cutting what by some estimates will be 50% of the company’s approximately 7,500 employees. “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day,” wrote Musk late Friday afternoon. Earlier in the day, the Complaint...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO