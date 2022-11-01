Odd-even parking enforcement begins in Grand Rapids neighborhoods

It's that time of the year again — folks living in the city of Grand Rapids will need to pay attention to where they're parking in the coming months, as the city's odd-even parking enforcement begins Tuesday.

The rules remain in effect until April 1, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.

You can be given a $20 ticket if you are caught violating the rules. They do not wait until the snow starts to fall to begin issuing tickets.

The seasonal rules are fairly straightforward but are known to cause headaches for those in the enforcement zones.

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW:

On even dates , you park on the side of the street with even addresses .

On odd dates , you park on the side of the street with odd addresses .

From 6 p.m. until 1 a.m. each night , you can park on either side of the street .

The city puts these rules in effect each year to make it easier for them to sweep and plow during fall and winter months.

The rules also help alleviate roadway flooding during the winter when catch basins can become clogged.

City of Grand Rapids

ENFORCEMENT IN THE PAST

The city of Grand Rapids’ "Mobile GR" department typically issues several thousand odd-even violation tickets a season.

2020–2021 : 4,083 tickets issued.

: 4,083 tickets issued. 2019–2020 : 4,853 tickets issued.

: 4,853 tickets issued. 2018–2019 : 7,151 tickets issued.

: 7,151 tickets issued. 2017–2018 : 5,823 tickets issued.

: 5,823 tickets issued. 2016–2017 : 5,674 tickets issued.

WHERE DOES THIS APPLY?

These odd-even parking rules only apply to certain neighborhoods in Grand Rapids.

There should be signs visible on streets where the rules apply, and you can see a full interactive map on the city's website .

&lt;a href=https://data.grandrapidsmi.gov/dataset/Odd-Even-Parking/dgi7-auzp rel=nofollow target=_blank title="Odd Even Parking"&gt; Odd Even Parking &lt;/a&gt;

Powered by Tyler Technologies

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube