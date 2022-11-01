Read full article on original website
You Can Now Hike The New Trans Bhutan Trail
The New Trans Bhutan Trail crosses the entire country. Here's what it was like to hike it, and how you can recreate the trip.
Crocodile Drags Man Away as Locals Say They 'Live in Constant Fear'
It is unclear if the attack was fatal, and authorities have yet to identify the victim.
BBC
Morbi bridge collapse: India police arrest nine after disaster
Police in the Indian state of Gujarat have arrested nine people in connection with the collapse of a pedestrian bridge that killed at least 141 people. Four of those detained are employees of a firm contracted to maintain the bridge in the town of Morbi. Hundreds were on the structure...
Indigenous people free tourists taken in Peruvian Amazon
Members of an Indigenous group on Friday freed more than 100 tourists whom they had abducted in the Peruvian Amazon a day earlier to protest what they called government inaction after an oil spill, officials said. Travelling on a river boat, the tourists were kidnapped Thursday by members of the Cuninico community pressing for government intervention following a September 16 spill of 2,500 tons of crude oil into the Cuninico river.
Bali Announced a Visa That Lets Foreigners Stay for 10 Years. There’s Just One Catch.
Good news if you’re a beach lover with $129,000 in your bank account: you can now apply for a visa that will let you stay in Bali for up to 10 years. Indonesia’s acting director general of immigration, Widodo Ekatjahjana, announced the “second-home” visa this week, which will allow foreign nationals or former citizens to stay in the dreamy destination for five to 10 years, if they can prove that their savings includes a comma. Interested parties will also need to show a passport that’s valid for 36 months and include a resume in their application.
Families bid farewell as Thai massacre victims are cremated
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Hundreds of mourners and victims’ families gathered Tuesday evening to watch flames burn from rows of makeshift pyres at cremation ceremonies for the young children and others who died in last week’s mass killings at a day care center in Thailand’s rural northeast. Families bid their final goodbyes at a Buddhist temple a short distance from the Young Children’s Development Center in the town of Uthai Sawan, where a former policeman, who was fired from his job earlier this year for using drugs, barged in last Thursday and shot and stabbed children and their caregivers. The police sergeant, Panya Kamrap, ended up killing 36 people, 24 of them children, in the small farming community before taking his own life. It was the biggest mass killing by an individual in Thailand’s history. Joint ceremonies for most of the victims were held at three temples to spare families from having to wait long hours for successive cremations to be completed, said Phra Kru Adisal Kijjanuwat, the abbot of the Rat Samakee temple.
Tourist hostages including British and US holidaymakers are RELEASED after they were held for 24 hours on a river boat by indigenous group in Peru
A group of tourists including Britons and Americans have been freed after they were taken hostage by an indigenous group in a remote part of the Amazon rainforest in Peru. They were travelling on river boats along with travellers from France, Spain and Switzerland when they were detained on the Cuninico river.
BBC
The bleak world of trafficked children and modern slavery
Modern slavery. Domestic servitude. Trafficking. Exploitation. Whatever name you want to call it, increasing numbers of vulnerable people - many of them children - are being brought into England and Wales, often having been fed lies about employment, education and an elevated standard of living. What they face instead is...
‘Our son is London’s PM’: Rishi Sunak’s Indian family kickstart celebrations in Punjab
A flurry of WhatsApp messages, some bordering on memes; grand Hindu ceremonies; and a cheerful blue cake with the words “Rishi Sunak” emblazoned on it have been at the centre of the party in India’s Punjab state ever since the prime minister’s surprising political victory.For Mr Sunak’s Indian cousins and uncle, who live in Ludhiana city, it has been a hectic week of explaining the family tree that connects them to the first “truly Hindu son of their soil” to have entered 10 Downing Street – something the wealthy family, which has been in the liquor and cotton trade for...
How Modern Artisans Revived the Kyrgyz Art of Felting
Chinara Makashova and her family are bringing the Kyrgyz art of felting wool into the modern age with Tumar Art Group, which sources raw wool from local shepherds.
At Volcanoes Safaris, Gorilla Conservation Is About Communities Too
Volcanoes Safaris believes supporting park-adjacent villages in Rwanda and Uganda is the key to great ape protection.
The Fight to Save Ecuador’s Sacred River
A court case will test whether Indigenous communities will have their voices heard in the green energy transition.
AFAR
In India's Kongthong Village, Every Person's Name Is a Song
In the village of Kongthong in Meghalaya, India, babies are given melodic names by their mothers in accordance with jingrwai iawbei, an ancient matrilineal custom.
AFAR
What it's Like to White Water Raft the Nile in Uganda
While staying at Wildwaters Lodge near Jinja, one writer learns what it is like to raft the Nile River in Uganda.
Antiquities Dealer Subhash Kapoor Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison by Indian Court
Subhash Kapoor, a former Manhattan arts dealer described by authorities as one of the world’s most prolific antiquities smugglers, was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a court in Kumbakonam, India, on Tuesday. Kapoor, 72, faced charges for the burglary and illegal export of idols belonging to the Varadharaja Perumal temple, a Hindu place of worship located outside the southern Indian city of Kanchipuram. These objects then made their way to his Manhattan gallery, Art of the Past. Officials in the U.S. and India have accused Kapoor of leading a vast smuggling operation which extended across the Middle East and Southeast Asia. According to the New...
What a Bare Feet Tour of Ireland Is Like
On the (literal) heels of Emmy-winning TV host and professional dancer Mickela Mallozzi, one writer takes a spin around the Emerald Isle with Bare Feet Tours.
In Japan, Skiing the Volcanic Island of Rishiri
Off the northwestern tip of Japan lies Rishiri, a volcanic island whose remoteness makes it a prime adventure travel destination.
How Jezza Williams Is Changing Adventure Travel in New Zealand
Jezza Williams, who founded Makingtrax, is working to evolve inclusive travel—and often using his own body as a litmus test to prove what’s possible.
India's Gujarat state suspends senior local administrator for bridge collapse
MORBI, India, Nov 4 (Reuters) - A senior administrative official in the Indian town of Morbi has been suspended by the Gujarat state government following the collapse of a bridge that led to the death of 135 people, the chief minister's office said on Friday.
Visiting One of the World's Greatest Archaeological Sites in Türkiye
It's a place you probably never heard of, but even nowhere is somewhere. Here, a photo exploration of ancient Göbekli Tepe and Karahan Tepe.
AFAR
