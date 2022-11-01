ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Tesla's Cybertruck is finally getting built next year. Here's everything Elon Musk has let slip about the controversial pickup and Tesla's other future vehicles.

The long-delayed Tesla Cybertruck will finally go into mass production in late 2023, Reuters reported on Tuesday. The pickup truck is one of several models that Tesla fans are patiently waiting on, including a semi-truck, a supercar, and a self-driving taxi. Elon Musk has also floated the possibility of a cheaper vehicle, an ATV, and a van.
NEVADA STATE
TheStreet

Ford Delivers Very Bad News to EV Buyers

Ford (F) has just hit consumers and buyers of electric vehicles in particular with a sort of uppercut. The blow is so powerful that it will take several minutes for consumers to recover. Last month the automaker warned that it had been unable to deliver between 40,000 and 45,000 vehicles...
Fortune

Tesla’s Elon Musk faces trial, again—this time over his $56 billion paycheck that’s the ‘largest in human history’

Elon Musk faces trial over a 2018 pay package worth as much as $55.8 billion—too generous, according to plaintiff Richard Tornetta. The multitasking CEO faces yet another trial before the very Delaware judge who forced him to honor his contract with Twitter’s board to purchase the social media company. This time, however, it’s about something much more personal: his own pay.
DELAWARE STATE
TheStreet

Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

It is an adventure that ends in total anonymity. Jeep, the iconic all-terrain brand in the automotive industry, has just quietly left one of the most important automotive markets: China. The Asian giant is the biggest automobile market in the world in competition with the United States. Automotive brands and...
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
TheStreet

Ford Hits Back at Tesla

Ford (F) says it and repeats it. Its main rival is Tesla (TSLA) . The legacy carmaker, which is on a major offensive in the electric vehicle market, is determined to compete head-on with the sector leader in terms of profitability, market value, production and sales. The brand with the...
Gizmodo

Elon Musk Reportedly to Start Charging $20 a Month for That Precious Blue Checkmark

Elon Musk promised big changes would come to Twitter under his ownership, and now that he’s finally bought the platform, those shifts are starting up. One of the first adjustments: verified users might soon have to pay $20 per month to maintain their blue checks, as first reported by Platformer’s Casey Newton, who attributed the news to two people familiar with the matter.
TheStreet

Elon Musk's Tesla Issues Rare 'Physical' Recall for Model 3 Cars

Elon Musk, Tesla (TSLA) CEO and recently self-declared "Chief Twit" at Twitter (TWTR) has an issue with the word "recall." In September, the electric vehicle company announced a recall of nearly 1.1 million vehicles because the power windows may close too fast and could pinch a driver or passengers. To...

Comments / 0

Community Policy