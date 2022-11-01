Read full article on original website
Booking Holdings (BKNG) to Post Q3 Earnings: What to Expect
BKNG - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2. For the third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.91 billion, suggesting growth of 26.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Our estimate suggests revenues of $5.90 billion, indicating an increase...
Factors to Know Ahead of Hanesbrands' (HBI) Q3 Earnings
HBI - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earningson Nov 9. This designer, manufacturer and seller of apparel is likely to have witnessed revenue and earnings decline in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,753 million, suggesting a decrease of 2% from...
How Gildan Activewear (GIL) is Placed Ahead of Q3 Earnings
GIL - Free Report) is likely to register top and bottom-line growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures when it reports third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 3, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly sales currently stands at $835 million, indicating a 4.1% increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Factors Likely to Influence TreeHouse Foods' (THS) Q3 Earnings
THS - Free Report) is likely to come up with an increase in the top line from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure when it posts third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,288 million, suggesting a rise of 17% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Essa Bancorp (ESSA) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
ESSA - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
MasTec's (MTZ) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates
MTZ - Free Report) shares gained 4.1% during after-hours trading on Nov 3, after it reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same. Elaborating on the performance and looking ahead, Jose Mas, MasTec's CEO, said, “The completion of the IEA acquisition marks...
Beacon Roofing (BECN) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat, Shares Rise
BECN - Free Report) reported strong results for third-quarter 2022. Both earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased significantly on a year-over-year basis. The solid results were backed by strong net sales and operational improvement. Shares of the company jumped 2.3% in the after-hour trading session...
ONEOK (OKE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
ONEOK Inc. (. OKE - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter earnings on Nov 1, after market close. This oil and gas midstream company delivered an earnings surprise of 9.52% in the last reported quarter. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly...
High Fee Income, NII to Aid Signature Bank's (SBNY) Q3 Earnings
SBNY - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 earnings, before the opening bell, on Oct 18. The company’s revenues and earnings are expected to have witnessed year-over-year increases. Signature Bank is one of the preeminent banks catering to the cryptocurrency industry, with significant deposits from its digital...
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
ALRN - Free Report) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
WEAV - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.10 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Evercore (EVR) Up 6% on Q3 Earnings Beat, Expense Decline
EVR - Free Report) shares gained 6% since the release of the company’s third-quarter 2022 results, likely reflecting investors' optimism over better-than-expected results. EVR reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.20 in third-quarter 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35. However, the bottom line was 44% down from the prior-year quarter.
Celanese (CE) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
CE - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2022 results, after market close on Nov 3. The leading chemical and specialty materials maker beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters while missed once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 8%, on average. The company delivered an earnings surprise of around 9.2% in the last reported quarter.
Is Most-Watched Stock AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Worth Betting on Now?
AZO - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this auto parts retailer have returned +10.4% over the past month...
Arrow Electronics (ARW) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Rise Y/Y
ARW - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results. The company’s adjusted earnings of $5.45 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.36. The bottom line improved 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. In the third quarter of 2022, the company reported revenues of $9.27 billion, up 9% from...
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging H&R Block (HRB) This Year?
HRB - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. H&R Block is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 285 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
RE/MAX (RMAX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
RMAX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.59 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.08%. A...
Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) to Post Lower Q3 Earnings: Here's Why
LPX - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3% and 10.5%, respectively. Its earnings and revenues fell 9.5% and 3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures, respectively.
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Belden (BDC) This Year?
BDC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Belden is one of 219 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
PayPal (PYPL) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
PYPL - Free Report) reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.08 per share for third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.7%. However, the figure declined 2% on a year-over-year basis. Net revenues of $6.85 billion exhibited year-over-year growth of 12% on an FX-neutral basis and 11% on a reported basis....
