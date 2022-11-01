Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Here are all the devices getting Matter support
Matter is an important standard for home owners, with it able to help enable the communication of smart home devices across different competing frameworks. For example, a device made to work with Samsung SmartThings could still work with Apple's HomeKit if it supports Matter. With support from companies increasing in...
Apple Insider
Apple TV drops 'Up Next' in new design rolling out to users
Not all users are seeing this change yet, but Apple TV is no longer showing the familiar "Up Next" selection of titles in its eponymous app at the top. A key feature of the Apple TV app on the Apple TV 4K, and all previous versions, has been the "Up Next" list. It lists the next episode of series that users have been following, giving them quick access to resume binge-watching.
Apple Insider
Finance tracker Mint finally gains Apple Card support
Users of the Mint app can add Apple Card as an official account to track transactions. Budget tracking apps require special logins in order to obtain transaction data, and Apple Card did not enable such access -- until now. In a much-wanted updated, users of the Mint application can now sign into their Apple ID to view and categorize transactions to get a more complete budget.
Apple Insider
iOS 16.2 surfaces relevant Apple News stories in the Weather app
Apple is introducing integration between the Weather and News apps, as noticed in the latest iOS 16.2 beta. People in cities such as San Francisco will find weather-related news stories and reports, which will likely be available for more regions over time. A link to a story will appear in the Weather app, and tapping it brings the user over to the News app to read it.
Apple Insider
Apple can't make enough of the iPhone 14 Pro to meet demand
In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, analyst David Vogt from investment bank UBS examined wait times of Apple's Pro line of smartphones using data that tracks iPhone availability across 30 countries. In the US, the wait times for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro have increased...
Apple Insider
Samsung mocks Apple with new 'On the Fence' ad
Positing that Apple always makes iPhone users wait for useful features, Samsung has a new ad that tells people to come over to its Android phones. Samsung is continuing its long run of mocking Apple for the iPhone 14, for removing power adapters, and so on. For once, however, this new ad is unlikely to have to be pulled after Samsung later copies Apple exactly.
Apple Insider
Apple building new ad network for live television
Apple continues to expand its advertising network as it begins setting up framework to run ads during Major League Soccer games. As part of a larger advertising push, Apple is preparing to create new advertising opportunities during next year's soccer games and related shows. According to Bloomberg, Apple is talking...
Apple Insider
iPad Stage Manager deep-dive, Apple TV 4K reviews, iPhone 14 Pro camera
Apple is done releasing hardware in 2022, in-depth on Stage Manager for iPad and Mac, initial reviews of the new Apple TV 4K are out, we highlight Halide's iPhone 14 Pro camera review, and more, on this week's episode of the AppleInsider podcast. First up, we talk about a piece...
Apple Insider
Netflix's $6.99 Basic With Ads tier rolls out today
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Netflix is rolling out its ad-supported tier, which offers access to the streaming video service at the same $6.99 monthly cost as the advertising-freeApple TV+. Following months of rumors and confirmed earlier in October,...
Apple Insider
Apple confirms next iOS 16 beta will bring 5G to India
Users of 5G iPhones in India will begin to be able to use the faster cellular service shortly, as the company says the next iOS 16 software beta will enable it. While iPhones sold in India have the hardware capability of using 5G -- though not the fastest mmWave version -- the feature has previously been disabled through software. That was because India did not have the infrastructure for 5G -- and now it has.
Apple Insider
Some Apple customers report Face ID issues with iOS 16
An unknown number of iPhone users have reported having problems with Face ID not working immediately after updating to iOS 16. It's unclear how many people are affected by the Face ID bug, nor whether only particular models of iPhone are affected. However, it is not a widespread issue. In...
Apple Insider
Apple updates GarageBand, MainStage and Logic Pro with new features
Apple has issued updates to GarageBand, MainStage, and Logic Pro for Mac users with new Apple Loops, a Gain Tool, and more. All three apps help musicians create music in the studio or live onstage with their MacBook. They received improvements to stability and bug fixes, along with updates to unique features in each tool.
Apple Insider
Samsung predicts Apple will have a foldable tablet by 2024
Samsung's Mobile Experience branch has met with suppliers, and according to TheElec, is feeling optimistic about the foldable market. Samsung MX believes that Apple will announce its first foldable device by 2024 -- but it won't be an iPhone. While many have clamored for an "iPhone Fold," the technology may...
Apple Insider
Apple spotlights developers revealing how they started
Ahead of November's national celebration of education, Apple has asked developers to share their tips on making a career in coding. National STEAM day on November 8, 2022, celebrates education in science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics. All of these can be needed in a career spent coding apps for the App Store, and Apple has highlighted what developers say new coders need to know.
Apple Insider
PayPal to add Tap to Pay on iPhone, Apple Pay, and Wallet support
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — PayPal has announced that it will bring new Apple-centric ways of paying for those using PayPal and Venmo. The announcement came as part of Paypal's third-quarter 2022 earnings results. The company is working with...
Apple Insider
Netflix $6.99 Basic With Ads doesn't work on Apple TV hardware
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Netflix's ad-supported tier is now available for $6.99 a month, but it doesn't work at all on the Apple TV streaming device. While it's clear that the app needs to be updated for the...
Apple Insider
Qualcomm will provide 5G modems for 2023 iPhone line
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple will source its modems from Qualcomm for the upcomingiPhone line rather than using its custom 5G modem as initially expected. As analysts have predicted, Qualcomm will remain a supplier of modems to Apple...
Apple Insider
Glasgow Apple Store staff become first in UK to unionize
As Apple agrees to negotiate with unions in Australia, and Apple Maryland unionized in the States, so staff in Glasgow, Scotland, have been pressing for union representation. The final vote follows months of negotiations. Initially, Apple Glasgow staff had to individually join the GMB union, then they had to ask...
Apple Insider
Insta360 X3 action cam now available as a bundle through Apple
The Insta360 X3 action cam is now available through Apple, coming in a bundle with other accessories for photographers and videographers. On the online Apple Store and in Apple retail stores, the bundle includes the Insta360 X3 camera, two batteries, a lens cap, a carrying case, one 64GB SD card, and the Invisible Selfie Stick.
Apple Insider
Apple TV 4K review roundup: lower cost and future-proofed
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The first reviews of the newApple TV 4K are live, and many applaud the more affordable price of the product. Apple announced the new TV peripheral on October 18, which will be available for...
Comments / 0