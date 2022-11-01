Users of 5G iPhones in India will begin to be able to use the faster cellular service shortly, as the company says the next iOS 16 software beta will enable it. While iPhones sold in India have the hardware capability of using 5G -- though not the fastest mmWave version -- the feature has previously been disabled through software. That was because India did not have the infrastructure for 5G -- and now it has.

2 DAYS AGO