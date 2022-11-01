Read full article on original website
Isaac Ike Velez
3d ago
Coinbase delisted XRP....did nothing during the first phases of the lawsuit and now when Ripple is going to win they decide to jump in to the fight...I deleted my coinbase account and will never buy or use it again....If they really wanted to make amends then RELIST...XRP....UPHOLD never lost hope and never delisted XRP....take notes CoinBase!!!
Related
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
usethebitcoin.com
Crypto Law Experts: Ripple Set to Beat SEC And Win Lawsuit
According to legal experts, the US-based blockchain company, Ripple Labs will eventually triumph in its legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC lawsuit against Ripple is expected to make a huge impact on the crypto and blockchain community and it is widely anticipated all over the world. With Ripple’s recent surge in accumulation is likely attributable to a possible settlement of the lawsuit.
msn.com
At least one big investor is calling for Mark Zuckerberg to throw in the towel on the metaverse, saying Meta 'lost the confidence of investors'
Mark Zuckerberg's multi-billion dollar metaverse investment has drawn ire from at least one prominent tech investor. Brad Gerstner from Altimeter Capital published an open letter, telling Meta it has "lost the confidence of investors." Gerstner suggested layoffs and limiting the company's metaverse investment for Meta to regain "focus." Slide 1...
dailyhodl.com
XRP Whale Suddenly Moves Massive $148,102,802 Trove of Crypto
A deep-pocketed crypto investor is abruptly moving a massive trove of XRP worth nearly $150 million over the past weekend. On Saturday, an unknown wallet sent 313,218,270 XRP worth more than $148 million to another unknown wallet, according to the blockchain-tracking platform Whale Alert. Blockchain explorer Bithomp reports that the...
CNET
Interest Rate for I Bonds Stays High at 6.89%: How Savings Bonds Work
This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. In a strange twist of economic events, government savings bonds from the US Treasury have become one of the hottest investments available right now. Series I savings bonds in particular have shined recently, earning a record high 9.62% for the past six months.
I’m a money collector – your $5 bill could be worth more than $17,000, the ‘smear’ detail to look for
SEARCH through your drawers because you just might have a $5 bill worth thousands. According to the TikTok account TreasureTown, which creates content on all things valuable from coins to cash, a specific type of bill just sold for $17,625. The bill is so valuable because of certain errors that...
Mark Zuckerberg has shed $90 billion in 2022 while Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have both lost $58 billion as gloomy earnings reports leave tech stocks reeling
The party may have finally ended for tech founder billionaires. After years of stocks climbing to profound heights and billionaires amassing insurmountable wealth, a bout of poor tech earnings has led to billions instantly slashed from the fortunes of company founders. Jeff Bezos is set to see around $23 billion...
Home prices will fall in half of the US next year, and places like California will be hit hardest, a top economist warns
Home prices will fall in half the US in 2023, said the National Association of Realtors' chief economist. Lawrence Yun, who spoke at a real-estate conference, predicted 0% home-price growth next year. He forecast prices will rise in about half of American markets and decline in the other half. Home...
IRS warning millions of low earners they're missing out on Covid-era payments
The agency said Thursday that it intends to send letters to nine million people and families who appear to qualify for all or part of the breaks but didn’t claim them. Millions of low-income Americans appear not to have realized they can get potentially massive payments this year from the IRS thanks to a bevy of temporary tax provisions Congress approved in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
McDonald's Responds To Elon Musk: We Will Accept Dogecoin If Tesla Accepts This Cryptocurrency
Fast-food chain McDonald’s Corp. MCD said it will accept Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s request to accept Dogecoin DOGE/USD as a form of payment — but with a "condition." What Happened: McDonald’s said on Twitter that it will agree to Musk’s request only if Tesla accepts...
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Even Think About Buying Bank CDs. Here’s Why.
If you’re the type who insists on the safety of bank money market accounts and certificates of deposit, your time has finally arrived. After years of waiting, you’re earning more than a pathetic pittance on your savings. But there’s a simple way to earn even more without taking on more risk: investing in United States Treasurys.
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup making sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol. The Breakthrough Energy fund made the grant to LanzaJet, which is building its first commercial plant. LanzaJet's ethanol is derived from products like sugarcane and waste corn. An organization founded by Bill Gates has...
Stimulus Checks Update: How To Apply For These Payments Before Thanksgiving
As the U.S. continues to experience low inflation, stimulus checks and tax refunds are being sent out. As inflation keeps reaching its highest levels in the last 40 years, a number of U.S. states have approved the sending of payments. Before Thanksgiving, we inform you of the locations of the stimulus checks.
CNET
Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled
The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
Equifax fired at least two dozen employees after it used its own tool to suss out if workers had a second job
Equifax fired at least 24 workers for having a second job, and it figured that out by using one of its own tools.
IRS Alerts Millions of Americans They Are Owed COVID Payments
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has alerted millions of low-income American families that they are owed COVID-19-era payments. Credit: Glow Images (Getty Images) On Thursday, October 13, the tax agency announced that it will send letters to approximately nine million people who seem to be eligible for relief checks but never claimed them.
Stocks could rally 25%, and GOP gains in midterm elections could spur lower inflation, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rally as much as 25% as the Federal Reserve has already tightened financial conditions, Fundstrat said. That supports the case for a softening in Fed rate hikes, potentially boosting stocks more than the rally in July, according to a note. Meanwhile, GOP wins in the midterm election may...
msn.com
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
Mortgage rates will fall to 5.4% as a recession is likely to hit the US economy in 2023, Mortgage Bankers Association says
Mortgage rates could drop to 5.4% by the end of next year, per the Mortgage Bankers Association. The forecast comes as MBA expects the Fed will drive the US economy into a recession in the first half of 2023. High interest rates to combat inflation will also lead to a...
