Isaac Ike Velez
3d ago

Coinbase delisted XRP....did nothing during the first phases of the lawsuit and now when Ripple is going to win they decide to jump in to the fight...I deleted my coinbase account and will never buy or use it again....If they really wanted to make amends then RELIST...XRP....UPHOLD never lost hope and never delisted XRP....take notes CoinBase!!!

Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment

A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
Crypto Law Experts: Ripple Set to Beat SEC And Win Lawsuit

According to legal experts, the US-based blockchain company, Ripple Labs will eventually triumph in its legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC lawsuit against Ripple is expected to make a huge impact on the crypto and blockchain community and it is widely anticipated all over the world. With Ripple’s recent surge in accumulation is likely attributable to a possible settlement of the lawsuit.
At least one big investor is calling for Mark Zuckerberg to throw in the towel on the metaverse, saying Meta 'lost the confidence of investors'

Mark Zuckerberg's multi-billion dollar metaverse investment has drawn ire from at least one prominent tech investor. Brad Gerstner from Altimeter Capital published an open letter, telling Meta it has "lost the confidence of investors." Gerstner suggested layoffs and limiting the company's metaverse investment for Meta to regain "focus." Slide 1...
XRP Whale Suddenly Moves Massive $148,102,802 Trove of Crypto

A deep-pocketed crypto investor is abruptly moving a massive trove of XRP worth nearly $150 million over the past weekend. On Saturday, an unknown wallet sent 313,218,270 XRP worth more than $148 million to another unknown wallet, according to the blockchain-tracking platform Whale Alert. Blockchain explorer Bithomp reports that the...
Interest Rate for I Bonds Stays High at 6.89%: How Savings Bonds Work

This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. In a strange twist of economic events, government savings bonds from the US Treasury have become one of the hottest investments available right now. Series I savings bonds in particular have shined recently, earning a record high 9.62% for the past six months.
IRS warning millions of low earners they're missing out on Covid-era payments

The agency said Thursday that it intends to send letters to nine million people and families who appear to qualify for all or part of the breaks but didn’t claim them. Millions of low-income Americans appear not to have realized they can get potentially massive payments this year from the IRS thanks to a bevy of temporary tax provisions Congress approved in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Don’t Even Think About Buying Bank CDs. Here’s Why.

If you’re the type who insists on the safety of bank money market accounts and certificates of deposit, your time has finally arrived. After years of waiting, you’re earning more than a pathetic pittance on your savings. But there’s a simple way to earn even more without taking on more risk: investing in United States Treasurys.
Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled

The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
IRS Alerts Millions of Americans They Are Owed COVID Payments

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has alerted millions of low-income American families that they are owed COVID-19-era payments. Credit: Glow Images (Getty Images) On Thursday, October 13, the tax agency announced that it will send letters to approximately nine million people who seem to be eligible for relief checks but never claimed them.

