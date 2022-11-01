Read full article on original website
CNBC
American Airlines offers pilots higher raises in new contract proposal
American Airlines' pilot union last weekend said it would debate the new agreement in the coming days. The biggest U.S. carriers have been in labor talks with their pilot unions for months. If approved by the union's board and ratified by the airline's 15,000 pilots, aviators would get 12% raises...
Pilot union rejects American Airlines offer, seeks more pay
DALLAS (AP) — U.S. airlines will have to pay more than they expected to reach new contracts with pilots, who are using the leverage of a pilot shortage and rising travel demand to seek significant wage increases. The Allied Pilots Association said Wednesday that its board voted 15-5 to...
CNBC
Delta pilots vote in favor of potential strike as contract talks drag on
Delta Air Lines pilots voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if contract talks between the carrier and the union don't lead to an agreement. A strike wouldn't be immediate and it would require permissions from the federal National Mediation board. Pilots for U.S. carriers have have recently picketed at major...
airlive.net
A British Airways Boeing 787 #BA195 to Houston made it all the way to Greenland before deciding to come back to Heathrow
A British Airways Boeing 787 made it all the way to Greenland before deciding they didn’t want to go to Houston so came back to Heathrow instead. British Airways flight #BA195 almost reached Greenland heading to Houston then turned back to London Heathrow Airport. The Boeing 787-9 (reg. G-ZBKE)...
Thrillist
United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot
Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
Inc.com
Delta Just Announced Something That Could Make Air Travel Much Less Awful
Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it is investing $60 million in electric air taxi startup Joby, part of a deal to transport passengers from their homes to the airport quickly and easily using “vertiports” spread throughout the cities it serves. The airline is promising up to $140 million in additional investment if Joby hits unspecified milestones. Service will first be available in New York City and Los Angeles, and that could possibly happen as soon as 2024.
ZDNet
Delta and American Airlines are making big changes (but not for everyone)
Yes, the last couple of years have been dismal for air travel, but we're emerging on the other side. Now, there'll be joys. There'll be real customer service. There might even be free food. Yes, of course I'm getting carried away, but some of the biggest airlines are generating some...
American Airlines Will Pay Millions Over Huge Passenger Problem
Few travel nightmares can be worse than packing small to avoid paying for a checked bag and then, upon arriving at the airport, being told that the bag is too big and needs to be checked anyway. While frequent flyer status or a class beyond economy will get rid of...
United Airlines pilot declares emergency when bird strike forces plane to return to Chicago's O'Hare airport
A United Airlines flight had to return to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Friday when it hit a bird after takeoff. A pilot on another plane reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the side of the Boeing 737, and the FAA said it landed without further incident. United Flight...
US News and World Report
Canada Orders Three Chinese Firms to Exit Lithium Mining
OTTAWA/BEIJING (Reuters) -Canada ordered three Chinese companies on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security. China in response accused Ottawa of using national security as a pretext and said the divestment order broke international commerce and market rules. As countries compete to shore up reserves...
Frontier Airlines Makes Baggage Move Some Passengers Will Hate
People don’t fly budget airlines like Frontier or Spirit because they’re known for their high quality customer service, or because they’re renowned for their roomy seats. While opinions will always vary, and people tend to only be inclined to leave a review when they are irate, low cost airlines are generally not known for their comfort.
Delta pilots threaten strike and United pilots reject agreement as holiday travel season nears
One day after Delta Air Lines pilots authorized a potential strike, United Airlines pilots rejected a tentative contract agreement, setting the stage for possible work stoppages as the busy holiday travel season approaches. Delta pilots voted Monday for a strike if necessary in order to secure a new contract with...
FAA Ends Slots Waivers At JFK – A Path For United Airlines To Return?
The Federal Aviation Administration has now officially ended its pandemic-era international slot waiver program at congested U.S. airports like New York Kennedy. Might this be the way United Airlines can permanently return to JFK?. Will Elimination Of International Slot Waivers At JFK Open Up Space For United Airlines?. United Airlines...
US News and World Report
U.S. FAA Should Bar Airlines From Reducing Leg Room -6 Democratic Senators
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Six Democratic U.S senators urged the Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday to bar airlines from further shrinking the size and leg room of airplane seats. The senators including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Richard Blumenthal, Edward Markey and Ron Wyden, said airlines have been shrinking seat sizes since at...
travelnoire.com
Delta Airlines Pilots Are Ready To Strike
Union leaders for the pilots at Delta Airlines have been authorized to call a strike. Although contracts are in negotiations, the move was done as a sign to show owners the pilots mean business. Pilots Are Ready To Strike. The Air Line Pilots Association stated out of the 96% of...
As Americans Grow Larger, United Airlines Forced To Block Seats On Boeing 757
With the average weight of an American rising, United Airlines has been forced to block a number of seats onboard its Boeing 757 aircraft. Savvy travelers, however, can take advantage of this to ensure an open middle seat on their flight. United Airlines Blocks Middle Seats On 757. This winter,...
FAA flooded with complaints over shrinking airline seats: "Torture"
When it comes to the ever-shrinking size of airline seats and leg room, the flying public has a lot to say. In the three months since the Federal Aviation Administration asked for public feedback on airline seat sizes, the agency was flooded with 26,000 submissions ahead of Tuesday's deadline to send a comment.
US News and World Report
Analysis-Boeing Outlines Risky Waiting Game for New Launches With Eye on Airbus
(Reuters) - Boeing has embarked on a high-risk waiting game over the next round of jet developments, betting nascent technology will restore it to glory in the 2030s while ceding the upper hand in a key part of the market to Airbus for the rest of this decade. Chief Executive...
What should I do if my luggage is delayed, lost or damaged?
The prospect of airlines losing luggage looms larger than ever. Here's what to do to help prevent your baggage from being delayed or lost -- and what to do if it's gone forever.
Problem-plagued Boeing sets ambitious turnaround targets
Boeing officials vowed Wednesday to significantly increase airplane production and cash flow in the next few years as the company seeks to recover from two deadly crashes and years of mistakes in its airline and defense businesses. Boeing said it expects to boost revenue to $100 billion and generate $10...
