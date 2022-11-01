ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

American Airlines offers pilots higher raises in new contract proposal

American Airlines' pilot union last weekend said it would debate the new agreement in the coming days. The biggest U.S. carriers have been in labor talks with their pilot unions for months. If approved by the union's board and ratified by the airline's 15,000 pilots, aviators would get 12% raises...
The Hill

Pilot union rejects American Airlines offer, seeks more pay

DALLAS (AP) — U.S. airlines will have to pay more than they expected to reach new contracts with pilots, who are using the leverage of a pilot shortage and rising travel demand to seek significant wage increases. The Allied Pilots Association said Wednesday that its board voted 15-5 to...
CNBC

Delta pilots vote in favor of potential strike as contract talks drag on

Delta Air Lines pilots voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if contract talks between the carrier and the union don't lead to an agreement. A strike wouldn't be immediate and it would require permissions from the federal National Mediation board. Pilots for U.S. carriers have have recently picketed at major...
Thrillist

United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot

Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
Inc.com

Delta Just Announced Something That Could Make Air Travel Much Less Awful

Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it is investing $60 million in electric air taxi startup Joby, part of a deal to transport passengers from their homes to the airport quickly and easily using “vertiports” spread throughout the cities it serves. The airline is promising up to $140 million in additional investment if Joby hits unspecified milestones. Service will first be available in New York City and Los Angeles, and that could possibly happen as soon as 2024.
ZDNet

Delta and American Airlines are making big changes (but not for everyone)

Yes, the last couple of years have been dismal for air travel, but we're emerging on the other side. Now, there'll be joys. There'll be real customer service. There might even be free food. Yes, of course I'm getting carried away, but some of the biggest airlines are generating some...
US News and World Report

Canada Orders Three Chinese Firms to Exit Lithium Mining

OTTAWA/BEIJING (Reuters) -Canada ordered three Chinese companies on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security. China in response accused Ottawa of using national security as a pretext and said the divestment order broke international commerce and market rules. As countries compete to shore up reserves...
TheStreet

Frontier Airlines Makes Baggage Move Some Passengers Will Hate

People don’t fly budget airlines like Frontier or Spirit because they’re known for their high quality customer service, or because they’re renowned for their roomy seats. While opinions will always vary, and people tend to only be inclined to leave a review when they are irate, low cost airlines are generally not known for their comfort.
US News and World Report

U.S. FAA Should Bar Airlines From Reducing Leg Room -6 Democratic Senators

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Six Democratic U.S senators urged the Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday to bar airlines from further shrinking the size and leg room of airplane seats. The senators including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Richard Blumenthal, Edward Markey and Ron Wyden, said airlines have been shrinking seat sizes since at...
travelnoire.com

Delta Airlines Pilots Are Ready To Strike

Union leaders for the pilots at Delta Airlines have been authorized to call a strike. Although contracts are in negotiations, the move was done as a sign to show owners the pilots mean business. Pilots Are Ready To Strike. The Air Line Pilots Association stated out of the 96% of...
US News and World Report

Analysis-Boeing Outlines Risky Waiting Game for New Launches With Eye on Airbus

(Reuters) - Boeing has embarked on a high-risk waiting game over the next round of jet developments, betting nascent technology will restore it to glory in the 2030s while ceding the upper hand in a key part of the market to Airbus for the rest of this decade. Chief Executive...
The Associated Press

Problem-plagued Boeing sets ambitious turnaround targets

Boeing officials vowed Wednesday to significantly increase airplane production and cash flow in the next few years as the company seeks to recover from two deadly crashes and years of mistakes in its airline and defense businesses. Boeing said it expects to boost revenue to $100 billion and generate $10...

