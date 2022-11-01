Read full article on original website
Related
Musk announces new Twitter policy on impersonators
Twitter CEO Elon Musk introduced a new policy requiring all impersonators on the platform to specify that they are a "parody" in their profiles.
Krugman unveils account on Twitter alternative
New York Times columnist Paul Krugman on Sunday revealed he created an account on the platform Mastodon as some Twitter users seek alternatives following billionaire Elon Musk’s purchase of the platform. “So, I’ve opened a Mastodon account as a precaution against the possible Muskocalypse on this site,” Krugman wrote on Twitter, adding that he uses the…
Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators
Elon Musk says Twitter will permanently suspend any account that impersonates another
Phone Arena
Apple reportedly working on a way to shorten Siri trigger phrase
Siri has become a signature feature of the Apple ecosystem. While the virtual assistant has become a part of almost every product the Cupertino company manufactures, its allure has somewhat lagged behind in recent years. At least a part of that seems to be attributed to the less than ideal...
Phone Arena
Black Friday is here for Sony WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM5 buyers
No, you haven't mysteriously slept through the month of November, and don't worry (or don't get excited prematurely), you also haven't missed your traditional Thanksgiving family gathering. It's just that many major US retailers, Amazon and Best Buy included, are in a somewhat unusual rush for some reason this year...
Phone Arena
Apple tests adding news to the native Weather app in iOS 16.2 Beta
Apple's native Weather app is chock full of information. The current temperature is shown in huge numbers at the top of the screen just underneath the name of the city. Current conditions are listed along with the temperature range for the day. That is followed by an hourly forecast and a 10-day forecast. In the background, you might see raindrops (if it is raining outside) or stars if it is a clear night out.
Phone Arena
Credible new report tips full Samsung Galaxy S23 release schedule
If we had a dollar for every year Samsung was erroneously predicted to release a new Galaxy S-series family of ultra-premium handsets in December rather than January or February (of the following year), we'd have... at least a couple of bucks saved for an S22 Ultra purchase at a huge discount this holiday season.
Phone Arena
Amazon is running an incredible pre-Black Friday Apple Watch Series 8 sale
Unveiled just a couple of months ago with a decidedly familiar design and list of features and unsurprisingly met with great enthusiasm by both consumers and reviewers, the Apple Watch Series 8 didn't exactly receive the most substantial discounts during its first few weeks of commercial availability. That changes today......
Phone Arena
Crazy new Microsoft Surface Duo deal makes the cheap foldable concept a reality
Regardless of their manufacturer, apparent durability, software experience, and hardware execution, all foldable devices released in the last few years have had one important thing in common. The best foldables money can buy in 2022 (as well as the not-so-good) are priced... pretty excessively compared to their non-foldable counterparts, often exceeding $1,000 and sometimes well exceeding $1,000 in brand-new condition with no carrier strings attached.
Phone Arena
The industry-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale at a new record low price
You may have seen all kinds of tech companies claim to lead various different industries, markets, and segments in all sorts of different ways over the years, essentially rendering the words meaningless, but when Sony bills its most advanced true wireless earbuds as "industry-leading", the decidedly bombastic advertising label becomes undoubtedly hard to challenge.
Phone Arena
Buyers are pouncing on the steeply discounted cellular Apple Watch Series 7
If you are on the hunt for a do-it-all smartwatch with cellular connectivity but don't want to spend a lot of money, Walmart and Amazon are both selling the Apple Watch Series 7 41mm LTE for the lowest price we have seen. The Watch Series 7 has a large 1.61...
Comments / 0