Here are all the devices getting Matter support
Matter is an important standard for home owners, with it able to help enable the communication of smart home devices across different competing frameworks. For example, a device made to work with Samsung SmartThings could still work with Apple's HomeKit if it supports Matter. With support from companies increasing in...
Samsung mocks Apple with new 'On the Fence' ad
Positing that Apple always makes iPhone users wait for useful features, Samsung has a new ad that tells people to come over to its Android phones. Samsung is continuing its long run of mocking Apple for the iPhone 14, for removing power adapters, and so on. For once, however, this new ad is unlikely to have to be pulled after Samsung later copies Apple exactly.
iOS 16.2 surfaces relevant Apple News stories in the Weather app
Apple is introducing integration between the Weather and News apps, as noticed in the latest iOS 16.2 beta. People in cities such as San Francisco will find weather-related news stories and reports, which will likely be available for more regions over time. A link to a story will appear in the Weather app, and tapping it brings the user over to the News app to read it.
Samsung predicts Apple will have a foldable tablet by 2024
Apple has yet to set foot in the foldable tech market, but according to a new report, the Cupertino tech giant could release a foldable iPad or MacBook in the coming years. Samsung's Mobile Experience branch has met with suppliers, and according to TheElec, is feeling optimistic about the foldable market.
Apple confirms next iOS 16 beta will bring 5G to India
Users of 5G iPhones in India will begin to be able to use the faster cellular service shortly, as the company says the next iOS 16 software beta will enable it. While iPhones sold in India have the hardware capability of using 5G -- though not the fastest mmWave version -- the feature has previously been disabled through software. That was because India did not have the infrastructure for 5G -- and now it has.
Apple TV drops 'Up Next' in new design rolling out to users
Not all users are seeing this change yet, but Apple TV is no longer showing the familiar "Up Next" selection of titles in its eponymous app at the top. A key feature of the Apple TV app on the Apple TV 4K, and all previous versions, has been the "Up Next" list. It lists the next episode of series that users have been following, giving them quick access to resume binge-watching.
Netflix's $6.99 Basic With Ads tier rolls out today
Netflix is rolling out its ad-supported tier, which offers access to the streaming video service at the same $6.99 monthly cost as the advertising-free Apple TV+. Following months of rumors and confirmed earlier in October, the "Basic With Ads" plan is being made available in more regions. After initially going live in Canada and Mexico, the tier will become available in a larger number of countries at 9am Pacific Time (12pm Eastern).
Apple building new ad network for live television
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple continues to expand its advertising network as it begins setting up framework to run ads during Major League Soccer games. As part of a larger advertising push, Apple is preparing to create new...
Glasgow Apple Store staff become first in UK to unionize
As Apple agrees to negotiate with unions in Australia, and Apple Maryland unionized in the States, so staff in Glasgow, Scotland, have been pressing for union representation. The final vote follows months of negotiations. Initially, Apple Glasgow staff had to individually join the GMB union, then they had to ask...
Apple spotlights developers revealing how they started
Ahead of November's national celebration of education, Apple has asked developers to share their tips on making a career in coding. National STEAM day on November 8, 2022, celebrates education in science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics. All of these can be needed in a career spent coding apps for the App Store, and Apple has highlighted what developers say new coders need to know.
Finance tracker Mint finally gains Apple Card support
Users of the Mint app can add Apple Card as an official account to track transactions. Budget tracking apps require special logins in order to obtain transaction data, and Apple Card did not enable such access -- until now. In a much-wanted updated, users of the Mint application can now sign into their Apple ID to view and categorize transactions to get a more complete budget.
Qualcomm will provide 5G modems for 2023 iPhone line
Apple will source its modems from Qualcomm for the upcoming iPhone line rather than using its custom 5G modem as initially expected. As analysts have predicted, Qualcomm will remain a supplier of modems to Apple -- at least through the next iPhone lineup. According to Bloomberg, Qualcomm has informed its...
What's next for the Matter smart home
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — This week Matter finally became official with the announcement of many launch devices and additional information on the future of the unifying smart home standard. The Connectivity Standards Alliance gathered the media in Amsterdam,...
Apple kills long-time event archive on YouTube
Brendan Shanks, owner of the Apple WWDC Videos channel on YouTube, tweeted that Apple had filed a series of copyright removal requests against his channel. Congratulations Apple, you took down my YouTube channel containing hundreds of20-year old WWDC videos. Wouldn't want anyone learning about Mac OS X, Darwin, Aqua, or WebObjects @tim_cook @pschiller @gruber @jsnell @ismh @mjtsai @reneritchie @reckless pic.twitter.com/w2UgVqOubF.
Foxconn to dodge China lockdown, move iPhone production to India
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Foxconn is to step up its iPhone production in India, specifically to overcome delays caused by China's COVID lockdowns. The latest coronavirus outbreak had already been predicted to cause Foxconn's iPhone output to drop by 30%. Then Chinese authorities imposed a week-long lockdown. Now analyst...
Apple can't make enough of the iPhone 14 Pro to meet demand
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A new report shows wait times foriPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have risen as demand is likely outpacing production. In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, analyst David Vogt from...
Apple TV 4K review roundup: lower cost and future-proofed
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The first reviews of the newApple TV 4K are live, and many applaud the more affordable price of the product. Apple announced the new TV peripheral on October 18, which will be available for...
Dr. Sumbul Desai talks about Apple's goals to 'democratize health'
Apple's vice president of health, Dr. Sumbul Desai, spoke at Web Summit 2022, discussing Apple's bold vision for healthcare. The presentation focused on how Apple utilizes the Apple Watch, iPhone, and iOS to "democratize healthcare." She acknowledged that the company is still in the early stages of what is possible...
Insta360 X3 action cam now available as a bundle through Apple
The Insta360 X3 action cam is now available through Apple, coming in a bundle with other accessories for photographers and videographers. On the online Apple Store and in Apple retail stores, the bundle includes the Insta360 X3 camera, two batteries, a lens cap, a carrying case, one 64GB SD card, and the Invisible Selfie Stick.
2022 iPad Pro review: World's best tablet gets M2 power boost - but not much else
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's hardware updates generally fall into three categories. Updates are either a revamp that materially updates the design. Possibly, significant features are added. Often, a new model year brings just a specifications bump. — In a big update, we get all three. Most of the time, we get two. In 2022, Apple's iPad pro got just the third.
