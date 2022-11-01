Read full article on original website
Someone Paid Thousands for Cape License Plate No. 1 in Charity Auction
Everyone wants to be number one. For Cape Cod, one person paid tens of thousands for it. The lowest numbers of the iconic Cape & Islands specialty license plates went up for auction last month, and the highest bid, $33,000, secured the No. 1 plate. The auction as a whole...
Nursing Homes Struggle to Find Qualified Workers, Particularly Nurses
Senior living facilities need workers, specifically nurses. The need is greater than it has ever been. The health care industry continues to struggle with the effects of COVID-19. "We’d love to have more folks join the cause," explained Tom Grape, head of Benchmark Senior Living. He, like many in his...
Are You Getting Enough Sleep? Many Bay Staters Are Not
If you’re not sleeping great, you’re not alone - Many Bay Staters aren’t getting enough sleep. At 2 a.m. on Sunday, we’ll turn the clocks back an hour, as Daylight Saving Time ends. You may gain some sleep, but any disruption to your sleep patterns will...
Mass. Reports 5,569 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 5,569 new COVID-19 cases and 69 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,915,290 cases and 20,614 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported that as of Nov. 1 there were 179...
Elephant vs. RINO? What the 2022 Election Means for the Mass. GOP
Amid an ongoing ideological rift within the Massachusetts Republican Party, the state is positioned to fall under single-party rule after the election on Nov. 8. With polls suggesting that Democrats will win all statewide elections, former MassGOP Executive Director Gene Hartigan talks about the future of the party during NBC10 Boston's political podcast, "Countdown to Decision 2022."
What's Next for the MBTA Without General Manager Steve Poftak?
Steve Poftak is on his way out as the MBTA's general manager, leaving a transit system struggling to meet standards for performance and safety. “Steve Poftak was a smart guy, sincere guy, tried to do a good job but that wasn’t his background. It was more in academics,” said state Rep. William Straus of the Legislature’s Joint Transportation Committee.
When Will You Get Your Massachusetts Tax Refund Check? Here's What the State Says
The first checks and direct deposits from $3 billion in excess tax revenue started going out to Massachusetts taxpayers on Tuesday when the calendar officially changed to November. But if you didn't get yours yet, there's no need for concern. About 3 million people will get one of those refunds,...
