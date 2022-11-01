If there's anything San Antonio chef Steve McHugh is known for besides his award-winning local restaurants, it's bringing people together. McHugh regularly collaborates with well-known chefs from around the state, country, and the world for exclusive, unique, and (of course) deliciously unforgettable experiences. San Antonians won't want to miss his next event on November 9. Starting at 7 pm , McHugh will host a one-night-only, five-course meal in collaboration with guest chef Periko Ortega. Ortega's award-winning restaurant ReComiendo is considered one of the top 10 restaurants in Spain. According to a release, Ortega's Michelin star came from his time as head pastry chef at Café Paris in Malaga, Spain, and ReComiendo is his "gastronomic temple."McHugh's travels through Spain have provided endless inspiration for both his San Antonio restaurants and his forthcoming Austin concept, Luminaire. The collaborative dinner will showcase the two chef's cooking styles and the distinct, but complementary, flavors of Spain and Texas. With Spanish cheeses, olive oils, and curated wine pairings, the mouthwatering menu features South Texas quail sausage, wild boar shoulder, masa tres leches, and more. The event will take place at Cured in the Pearl, and tickets are available via OpenTable.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO