Big Bend named 2023 must-see destination, plus more popular San Antonio stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. Texas' Big Bend named one of the world's must-see destinations for 2023. The vast natural wonder out in far west Texas landed on National Geographic's list of the top 25 global destinations for 2023.2. San Antonio museum displays Broadway's 'Wicked' best costumes in new exhibition. The McNay Art Museum's newest exhibit displays costume mastermind Susan Hilferty's beautiful Broadway creations.3. San Antonio cozies up as No. 5 best winter travel destination for warm-weather lovers. Texas claimed three of the top 10 "best winter vacation destinations for warm-weather lovers," and San Antonio landed at No. 5.4. San Antonio chef invites locals to explore Europe on guided culinary adventures in 2023. If you've been binging From Scratch lately, these trips are for you.5. Taylor Swift dawns a new era with world tour coming to 2 Texas cities. San Antonio Swifties who are willing to travel should keep their eye on November 18, when tickets for her Arlington and Houston shows go on sale.
San Antonio's Steve McHugh hosts collaborative dinner with Michelin-starred guest chef
If there's anything San Antonio chef Steve McHugh is known for besides his award-winning local restaurants, it's bringing people together. McHugh regularly collaborates with well-known chefs from around the state, country, and the world for exclusive, unique, and (of course) deliciously unforgettable experiences. San Antonians won't want to miss his next event on November 9. Starting at 7 pm , McHugh will host a one-night-only, five-course meal in collaboration with guest chef Periko Ortega. Ortega's award-winning restaurant ReComiendo is considered one of the top 10 restaurants in Spain. According to a release, Ortega's Michelin star came from his time as head pastry chef at Café Paris in Malaga, Spain, and ReComiendo is his "gastronomic temple."McHugh's travels through Spain have provided endless inspiration for both his San Antonio restaurants and his forthcoming Austin concept, Luminaire. The collaborative dinner will showcase the two chef's cooking styles and the distinct, but complementary, flavors of Spain and Texas. With Spanish cheeses, olive oils, and curated wine pairings, the mouthwatering menu features South Texas quail sausage, wild boar shoulder, masa tres leches, and more. The event will take place at Cured in the Pearl, and tickets are available via OpenTable.
River Walk hotel swoons with romantic tango series this November
The last tango in San Antonio has not yet been danced, as the ballroom series returns to Hotel Valencia Riverwalk. The ornate riverside hotel offers an annual “Tango in the Courtyard” series, now in its third year, aiming for romance above all.Weekends in November bring professional tango dancers to the courtyard, an intimate, old world space surrounded by arches, plants, and a decorative waterfall. This ticketed event offers an excuse to visit the hotel as a non-guest, enjoying the atmosphere even without an overnight stay. (Those who do decide to stay overnight may watch from their courtyard balcony if they...
San Antonio community garden grows with new farmers market and tree giveaway
A community garden organization in San Antonio’s East Side will celebrate Texas Arbor Day the first weekend of November with a mass tree planting and giveaway and by launching a new farmers market.While many communities nationwide observe Arbor Day in the spring, Texas offers its version of Arbor Day on November 4, when the weather is more optimal for planting and sustaining, organizers say. In honor of Texas Arbor Day, San Antonio nonprofit Gardopia Gardens will expand its tree planting initiative this year with a goal of planting 1,000 fruit and other trees on 100 sites citywide. Planting will officially...
San Antonio nonprofit boosts STEAM education with $100,000 in grants to local schools
Thanks to $167,000 in new grants from a San Antonio-based educational nonprofit, classrooms in 18 Texas schools will receive various upgrades to help further their students’ academic pursuits.An October 27 news release announced the grants from TEXAS YES (Texas Youth Education Support project) will go towards upgrading classroom equipment including a new computer lab, robotics program elements, chicken coops, a 3D printer, iPads and smart boards, and the purchase of new library books. For the first-time since its inception, the YES Grant shifted focus to include classroom improvements, which is a crucial need to a child’s education, TEXAS YES officials...
Texas' largest Christmas showcase decks the halls of San Antonio's Freeman Coliseum
Now that Halloween is behind us, it's time to compost those pumpkins and set up the Christmas tree (right?!). You may still be chomping on leftover candy, but the holiday season is here, and Mariah Carey is defrosting as we speak. To help you get in the festive spirit, the 43rd Annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase has announced that it will take place in just a matter of weeks: on November 19 and 20.Setting up in the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall, the Christmas showcase connects holiday shoppers with over 300 holiday exhibitors, including craft shops, eateries, small businesses, decoration experts,...
San Antonio chef invites locals to explore Europe on guided culinary adventures in 2023
Good news for San Antonio natives who have been enviously binge-watching From Scratch lately: One of San Antonio's best chefs is inviting locals along on a delicious, food-filled adventure through Europe next year. Founder of The Good Kind Hospitality Group (which includes Tim the Girl Catering, The Good Kind restaurant, and the Ivy Hall Events venue), chef Tim McDiarmid is hosting two curated trips in summer 2023.Born in British Columbia, the award-winning chef is a James Beard Fellow (2019) and former Chopped competitor got her start in New York City, where she worked in restaurants for over 20 years before...
Medical cannabis is legal in Texas — here's everything you need to know.
For thousands of Texans, medical cannabis offers a life-changing solution for alleviating many symptoms associated with medical conditions. Medical cannabis is already legal in Texas for over 150 conditions. In fact, Houston’s first permanent medical cannabis pickup location opened this year.But how does the program work, what are the current laws, and who qualifies for medical cannabis? Here, we’ll break down the basics of hemp products and medical cannabis in Texas.In 2015, Texas passed the Compassionate Use Act. This law allowed for the first legal use of medical cannabis in the state for patients living with intractable epilepsy.The bill...
Entertainment chain Main Event serves up new restaurant at San Antonio locations
Main Event, the entertainment chain known for its arcade games, sports, and prizes, can’t resist adding even more to its roster. With two San Antonio-area locations (one on North Loop 1604 East and one on TX-151), the games are still the main event, but now dinner is taken care of too — not just a few items at a concession window, but a full restaurant called Family Kitchen that boasts “nearly 50 new and unique menu items.”These items start with the standard arcade food staples — burgers, sandwiches, pizza — but Family Kitchen applies its own spins for a more...
Texas' Big Bend named one of the world's must-see destinations for 2023
The pandemic took a toll on pretty much every industry, especially food and travel. But some destinations suffered less than others: Big Bend National Park out in far west Texas became a hot spot for road trippers from Texas and beyond. To that end, National Geographic Travel included the vast natural wonder in its recent Best of the World 2023 list.The annual list rounds up 25 global destinations "under the radar, ahead of the curve, and ready for you to start exploring," according to the article. National Geographic editors frame the list within five categories: Community, Nature, Culture, Family, and...
75-year-old San Antonian prepares for 75th marathon, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. 75-year-old San Antonio native prepares to run his 75th marathon. The New York City Marathon on November 6 will be his milestone marathon.2. New 29-story residential tower coming to San Antonio's Hemisfair Park. Hemisfair Park continues to grow with this development. 3. Premier wellness destination Canyon Ranch sets sights on the Hill Country for new resort. Canyon Ranch is coming to the Texas Hill Country with a new destination spa in the Austin area4. Texas remains a hot spot for international homebuyers, shows new report. The Lone Star State remains the No. 3 U.S. market for international buyers.5. 8 things to know in San Antonio food right now: Neighborhood bar wiggles back to Broadway. The Pigpen Neighborhood Bar has reopened after a prolonged hiatus.
Disney debuts immersive, family-friendly experience in San Antonio in 2023
A family-friendly immersive experience is coming to San Antonio in 2023. From the same team that brought Immersive Van Gogh to cities around the world, Lighthouse Immersive is bringing Disney classics to life, including The Lion King, Aladdin, and newer favorites such as Encanto, Frozen, and more."Like so many of us, I have a life-long love of Disney films,” said Lighthouse Immersive founder Corey Ross in a release. “I’ve grown up with them since childhood and so has my family. The work lends itself brilliantly to the immersive experience and I am confident this program will give our guests the...
San Antonio nonprofit breaks ground on new West Side campus
The SA Hope Center is expanding to the West Side of the city with a brand new campus. The aim of the new campus is to continue the SA Hope Center's mission to assist families experiencing major crises like poverty.The new campus will be an expansion at the original SA Hope Center location on N. General McMullen Drive. Thanks to generous donors like H-E-B and Valero, the SA Hope Center will be able to provide a new assortment of services at the exanded campus to help more families in need of assistance. SA Hope Center CEO Megan Legacy summed up...
Texas remains a hot spot for international homebuyers, shows new report
International homebuyers seeking an abode in the U.S. still have their sights set on Texas, according to a new report. The Texas International Homebuyers Report, released this month by Texas Realtors, shows that Texas remains the third hottest U.S. destination for international homebuyers. The Lone Star State comes in behind Florida and California, just like in years past. From April 2021-March 2022, 7,888 Texas homes were purchased by buyers from outside the U.S., accounting for 8 percent of the country's international home purchases. No. 1 Florida, meanwhile, accounted for 24 percent of purchases, with No. 2 California at 11 percent.In...
8 things to know in San Antonio food right now: Neighborhood bar wiggles back to Broadway
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of San Antonio’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.Openings and closingsThe Pigpen Neighborhood Bar is wiggling its way out of a lengthy Covid closure. The Broadway mainstay took to Facebook on October 24 to announce it had ended its two-year hiatus. The family friendly destination has been on hold since June 2020, when Governor Greg Abbott closed Texas bars a second time in response to the pandemic. Although the post did not elaborate on...
Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend
‘Tis the fall festival season in the Alamo City and hot happenings are numerous. Savor the local flavor at Tasting Texas Wine & Food Festival or honor Día de los Muertos at Hemisfair and on the River Walk. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this weekend.For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.Thursday, October 27Tasting Texas Wine & Food FestivalExpand your palate and savor the unique flavors of Texas and San Antonio at Travis Park. This four-day culinary experience will center around a Culinary Market, featuring more than 100 award-winning chefs. Guests can...
Texas designer shares top tips for making the most of Round Top 2022
The fall iteration of Texas' most famous antique fair kicked off this past weekend in Round Top and runs through October 29. Starting in 1968, Round Top has become one of the largest antique shows in the country, drawing the likes of high-profile interior designers like Kelly Wearstler and Ken Fulk, who sourced several ideas for his work at the Commodore Perry Estate from the show. Over its five-plus decades, one venue multiplied to miles of sites along Highway 237, where shoppers can scour for antique treasures in fields, barns, and tents. The two largest are the Continental Tent and the...
H-E-B scoops new Spurs-inspired ice cream flavor to honor 50 years of hometown team
San Antonio-based H-E-B is celebrating 50 years of the hometown team with something sweet. Along with a new, limited-time Spurs Creamy Creations flavor (chocolate malt ice cream with chocolate rice crispy crunchies and a chocolate swirl), the supermarket brand is also launching an equally sweet sweepstakes to score custom sneakers, courtside Spurs seats, a year supply of ice cream, and more.Coming in half-gallon and pint sizes, the Spurs Creamy Creations Courtside Chocolate Crunch will be available throughout South and Central Texas, including San Antonio, Austin, Corpus Christi, Laredo, and the surrounding areas. Made in San Antonio, the flavor is part...
San Antonio museum's popular Sips and Sounds series returns with night of Norteño music
One of San Antonio's favorite museum's is bringing back one of its best events: Sips and Sounds at the Briscoe Western Art Museum returns with Norteño Night and music from local group Los Callejeros de San Anto on October 28.The fan-favorite series highlights the soundtrack of the West through live music, and this iteration will specifically highlight Hispanic influence on the American West. The ticketed event begins at 6:30 pm in the museum's McNutt Sculpture Garden, a beautiful courtyard featuring bronze sculptures depicting iconic figures of the American West. Los Callejeros De San Anto touts itself as an "abuela approved" Tex-Mex street band combining Conjunto and Norteño influences. Led by Pinata Protest frontman Alvaro Del Norte, the band will share their tunes for a memorable night of music under the stars.When not dancing along, guests can enjoy food truck fare from Dona Kika’s Tacos & Gorditas and signature sips from the cash bar.Sips and Sounds of the West tickets are $10 for museum members and $20 for non-members. Student tickets are also available for $10 each.
San Antonio museum displays Broadway's 'Wicked' best costumes in new exhibition
As Glinda the Good Witch says in the iconic Wicked opening, let us "rejoiceify" with the McNay Art Museum's newest exhibit — Something Wicked/Susan Hilferty Costumes. Hilferty is the costume design mastermind behind the Tony Award-winning costumes in the hit Broadway musical, from Glinda's resplendent blue ballgown to Elphaba's magical finale dress. They're just two of the incredible array of Hilferty costumes currently on display at the McNay. Other costumes spotted were vibrant Ozian outfits, Glinda's pink 'Popular' dress, the Wizard's green suit, and more.McNay guests can also immerse themselves in the worlds of other musicals Hilferty has designed costumes...
