Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Clippers Fear Kawhi Leonard Has Suffered Major Injury Setback
Clippers worried Kawhi Leonard may have suffered another setback to his injured knee.
LeBron James Reveals He Was In Bed Over The Past 3 Days: "Soon As I Leave Here I'm Going Back To Bed For Sure."
Despite being sick, LeBron James notched up 20 points, 10 boards, and 8 assists to help the Lakers pip New Orleans Pelicans in overtime.
Deadspin
San Antonio’s handling of the Josh Primo situation almost had me fooled, too
Applauding a sports organization for responsibly handling sexual misconduct rarely happens, so if you’re willing to praise a team before all the details are released — even if they released the problematic player, exec, or coach — it’s best to wait. I almost wrote the same San Antonio Spurs piece as my coworker D.J. Dunson, who commended the team for parting ways with lottery pick Josh Primo before we even knew he allegedly exposed himself to women, including the team’s staff psychologist, Hilary Cauthen.
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Who Is Alex Bregman's Wife? All About Reagan Bregman
Alex Bregman and wife Reagan welcomed their first child in August 2022 Alex Bregman is having quite the season. The Houston Astros third baseman is currently competing against the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series after helping his team clinch a victory in Game 2 of the ALCS with a three-run home run. In addition to his on-field success, the baseball pro recently became a new father after welcoming his first child with his wife and number one supporter, Reagan Bregman. The pair got engaged in January 2020 and...
hotnewhiphop.com
J. Prince Trends On Social Media Amid Takeoff’s Passing
Fans are questioning the Mob Ties founder’s role in the fatal shooting. Fans are still grieving the loss of Migos star Takeoff. The 28-year-old rapper was gunned down in Houston on Tuesday (November 1) morning while attending a private dice game with his uncle and groupmate Quavo. Since his...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
NBA YoungBoy puts Dejounte Murray on blast over issue with rapper’s son
By and large, Dejounte Murray has proven that the Atlanta Hawks were correct in shipping off a boatload of picks to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for his services. His latest effort, in particular, was a masterpiece that etched his name into Hawks lore after he dropped a career-high 36 points to go along with nine dimes and six swipes against the New York Knicks.
Who is the most famous person in Houston?
He may be a singer, a movie star, or a entrepreneur? Tell us his or her story.
Sporting News
Joshua Primo's allegations, explained: Former Spurs psychologist provides details and timeline, draws response from waived former lottery pick
The Spurs shocked the NBA world on Oct. 28 when they announced they would waive 19-year-old guard Joshua Primo. Primo was selected 12th overall by the Spurs in the 2021 NBA Draft but just four games into his sophomore season, San Antonio elected to cut ties with its lottery pick.
San Antonio, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in San Antonio. The Geneva School Of Boerne football team will have a game with Holy Cross Of San Antonio on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00. The St. Joseph Academy football team will have a game with TMI Episcopal on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
thecomeback.com
Gregg Popovich speaks out on Josh Primo lawsuit
Gregg Popovich addressed the lawsuit involving the San Antonio Spurs and former player, Josh Primo Friday, and for a coach known for being extremely detail-oriented, he did not want to talk details. According to multiple media outlets, former Spurs psychologist Hillary Cauthen has sued both Primo and the Spurs involving...
This Knicks-Spurs Trade Sends Josh Richardson To New York
While many expected the San Antonio Spurs to be in the Victor Wembenyama race ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft, they’ve managed to overachieve early. The Spurs were just blown out 143-100 by the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday but entered with a 5-2 record — the second-best start to a season in franchise history.
These San Antonio Neighborhoods Have The Best Public High Schools
Schools are a top priority when it comes to choosing a place to live.
KENS 5
Mattress Mack says Phillies have 'worst fans ever' after heated exchange goes viral
Astros superfan Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale said he was leaving the game when a "drunk" guy started hassling him about Altuve. His response was caught on video.
travelawaits.com
The Incredible Food Tour Not To Miss In San Antonio
Good food isn’t hard to find in San Antonio. As one of only two cities in the entire country recognized as Cities of Gastronomy by UNESCO, San Antonio is brimming with delectable dishes. What is difficult to find is a food tour that not only showcases authentic foods native to San Antonio, but also digs into the heritage of the locals and the history of the foods. Providing this unique combination of food, heritage, and history all in one tour is one of the many reasons that Food Chick Tours is the premier food tour company in San Antonio.
Comments / 0