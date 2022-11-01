ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Deadspin

San Antonio’s handling of the Josh Primo situation almost had me fooled, too

Applauding a sports organization for responsibly handling sexual misconduct rarely happens, so if you’re willing to praise a team before all the details are released — even if they released the problematic player, exec, or coach — it’s best to wait. I almost wrote the same San Antonio Spurs piece as my coworker D.J. Dunson, who commended the team for parting ways with lottery pick Josh Primo before we even knew he allegedly exposed himself to women, including the team’s staff psychologist, Hilary Cauthen.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
People

Who Is Alex Bregman's Wife? All About Reagan Bregman

Alex Bregman and wife Reagan welcomed their first child in August 2022 Alex Bregman is having quite the season. The Houston Astros third baseman is currently competing against the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series after helping his team clinch a victory in Game 2 of the ALCS with a three-run home run. In addition to his on-field success, the baseball pro recently became a new father after welcoming his first child with his wife and number one supporter, Reagan Bregman. The pair got engaged in January 2020 and...
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

J. Prince Trends On Social Media Amid Takeoff’s Passing

Fans are questioning the Mob Ties founder’s role in the fatal shooting. Fans are still grieving the loss of Migos star Takeoff. The 28-year-old rapper was gunned down in Houston on Tuesday (November 1) morning while attending a private dice game with his uncle and groupmate Quavo. Since his...
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

NBA YoungBoy puts Dejounte Murray on blast over issue with rapper’s son

By and large, Dejounte Murray has proven that the Atlanta Hawks were correct in shipping off a boatload of picks to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for his services. His latest effort, in particular, was a masterpiece that etched his name into Hawks lore after he dropped a career-high 36 points to go along with nine dimes and six swipes against the New York Knicks.
ATLANTA, GA
thecomeback.com

Gregg Popovich speaks out on Josh Primo lawsuit

Gregg Popovich addressed the lawsuit involving the San Antonio Spurs and former player, Josh Primo Friday, and for a coach known for being extremely detail-oriented, he did not want to talk details. According to multiple media outlets, former Spurs psychologist Hillary Cauthen has sued both Primo and the Spurs involving...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
travelawaits.com

The Incredible Food Tour Not To Miss In San Antonio

Good food isn’t hard to find in San Antonio. As one of only two cities in the entire country recognized as Cities of Gastronomy by UNESCO, San Antonio is brimming with delectable dishes. What is difficult to find is a food tour that not only showcases authentic foods native to San Antonio, but also digs into the heritage of the locals and the history of the foods. Providing this unique combination of food, heritage, and history all in one tour is one of the many reasons that Food Chick Tours is the premier food tour company in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

