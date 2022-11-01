ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
generalaviationnews.com

Plane breaks up in flight when pilot loses control

The pilot reported that the Pipistrel Alpha Trainer was at 5,000 feet and an engine power setting of 5,000 rpm when he began to pitch and roll to practice a chandelle. At the start of the control inputs for the maneuver, he looked down at his kneeboard and personal electronic device and readjusted its position on his leg and around the control stick.
RURAL HALL, NC
generalaviationnews.com

2022 Public Benefit Flying Awards honors volunteer pilots and more

The National Aeronautic Association (NAA), in partnership with Air Care Alliance (ACA), a nationwide league of humanitarian flying organizations, have revealed the recipients of the 2022 Public Benefit Flying Awards. The awards were created to honor volunteer pilots, other volunteers, and organizations engaged in flying to help others, as well...
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Georgia college student, 21, is killed instantly by propeller blade in front of his DATE after renting Cessna plane to fly her to dinner in Savannah

A Georgia student was killed in front of his date after walking into the propeller of a Cessna plane that he'd hired to chauffuer them to dinner. Sani Aliyu, a student at Georgia Southern University and originally from Nigeria, and his date were flown by a pilot and co-pilot on the 58-mile journey from Statesboro to Savannah.
STATESBORO, GA
CBS Denver

Two planes touched wings before crashing and killing all onboard

The NTSB has released it's preliminary report on a mid-air collision that happened in Boulder County last month. Two planes crashed along Niwot Road, killing three men. One plan was a Cessna 172S from a flight school, and the other was a Sonex Aircraft Xenos. The report says both planes were flying at about 7,000-7,500 feet, and were operating under visual flight rules. The Cessna turned eastbound, and the flight track data of the two planes merged, and then both planes rapidly descended. The report says that investigators found fragmented sections of the outboard left wings of both airplanes in a field below the point where the two flight tracks merged.The report indicates that both airplanes were operating within the Mode-C veil of the Denver International Airport Class B airspace that requires automatic dependent surveillance broadcast (ADS-B) "out" transmissions. The Cessna was equipped with ADS-B "in/out" equipment, and did transmit ADS-B data. The Sonex did not transmit ADS-B data during the accident flight. ADS-B is used to detect and alert pilots to potential traffic conflicts.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
airlive.net

A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow

Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
The Independent

Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft

Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
The Independent

228 were killed when Flight 447 crashed into the Atlantic. Their families could finally hear why

As the long-awaited criminal trial of Air France and Airbus began in a Parisian court last week, the CEOs of both companies took the stand as the names of the 228 victims of Flight 447 were read out.Airbus’s Guillaume Faury offered his “deepest sympathy” to the distraught relatives who packed the court, while Anne Rigail insisted the French national airline “will never forget”.The comments sparked furious scenes among relatives, who had fought for more than 13 years to see the two companies tried for involuntary manslaughter.“Shame on you,” Philippe Linguet, who lost his brother Pascal in the crash, shouted at...
Thrillist

United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot

Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
HILO, HI
airlive.net

A private jet carrying multimillionaire businessman and his family has disappeared

A private jet carrying the multimillionaire founder of Germany’s fitness chain McFit has lost communication with signal towers en-route to Costa Rica. According to German newspaper Bild am Sonntag on Saturday, October 22 the jet with Rainer Schaller, his girlfriend and two children has disappeared. It is understood that another German Markus Kurrek is also on board the plane.

Comments / 0

Community Policy