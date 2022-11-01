ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Newsweek

Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing

Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
msn.com

No, the U.S. is not about to run out of diesel

A major U.S. diesel fuel supplier warned of an oil "shortage" on the East Coast Monday and suggested that it could cause prices on a variety of consumer goods to rise in the near term. But the tight supply of diesel fuel is no cause for panic, and the U.S....
CNBC

There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies

More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
kitco.com

Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...
globalspec.com

New nuclear life proposed for old coal-fired generators

Sample national composite map for an advanced reactor database query. Source: DOE. Retired coal-fired power plants in the U.S. could be repurposed as nuclear power plant sites and contribute to the attainment of net-zero emissions goals by 2050. A U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) study has identified 157 retired coal plant sites and 237 operating coal plant sites as potential candidates for a coal-to-nuclear transition.
TheStreet

Fed Rate Hikes Spawn 5% Yields for Safe Bonds

While the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate increases have sent stock prices reeling, they have sent bond yields soaring. And that has made bonds attractive for those of us looking to buttress the fixed-income portion of our portfolios. If you buy safe, individual bonds and hold them until maturity, you will almost surely receive par value for the bonds upon maturity. And you can enjoy yields close to or more than 5%.
agupdate.com

USDA report suggests cattle numbers to decline

The USDA’s most recent Cattle on Feed report indicated smaller inventory numbers are on the horizon. Stephen Koontz, ag economist at Colorado State University, says lower placements were expected. “Pre-report expectations anticipated that placements would be 96.2% of last year with a range of 91.8 to 99%,” he wrote...
NASDAQ

Here's a Dividend King to Buy and Hold Forever

During a market downturn like the one we've been in throughout most of this year, it can be difficult for investors to keep their composure. With the S&P 500 index down 19% so far in 2022, what can an investor do to remain calm amid market turmoil?. I can't speak...
Washington Examiner

Biden administration sells final tranche of emergency oil stockpile

The Department of Energy said Thursday that it has sold 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, selling off the final tranche of oil from the 180 million-barrel drawdown ordered by President Joe Biden in March. DOE said in a statement Thursday that the contracts were awarded...
AOL Corp

U.S. crude oil exports to Asia poised to hit record high

HOUSTON/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Deliveries of U.S. crude oil to Asia are set to touch a record 1.8 million barrels per day this month, Kpler shipping data showed, as demand climbed on a widening discount to global oil. Refiners in China, India and South Korea are returning as big U.S. crude...
straightarrownews.com

Experts warn of ‘meat recession’ as beef supply shrinks; prices to rise

In an Instagram post, online meat delivery company Good Ranchers warned consumers that “a meat recession is knocking and supply is about to be tight” as beef supply continues to shrink. According to The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the number of cattle moving from pasture into a feedlot to be conditioned for slaughter in September fell 4% nationwide year-over-year. In certain areas, such as Kansas, the drop was as high as 11%.
TEXAS STATE

