Neuse Charter accepting lottery applications
SMITHFIELD — Neuse Charter School is accepting applications for the 2023-24 term. “We are very excited to be planning for Neuse Charter’s next school year and are eager to add more wonderful families to our school community in 2023-2024,” said Melissa Blackwell, the school’s superintendent. Neuse Charter enrolls students through a lottery. This year’s application period opened Nov. 1 and […]
