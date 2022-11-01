ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Osos, CA

Paso Robles Daily News

Water main breaks downtown Paso Robles

Break was the second reported in the county this week. – Late Thursday afternoon, a water main broke in downtown Paso Robles on Spring Street near the city’s library. Around 4 p.m. Paso Robles City crews vacuumed water and debris out of the hole and dug down to repair the problem.
PASO ROBLES, CA
travelawaits.com

10 Picturesque Pismo Beach Airbnb Rentals On The Water

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. North and south, Hollywood and Silicon Valley, California means different things to different people. All of them are true, thanks to the state’s impressive size. Central California, often overlooked compared to its neighbors on both sides, offers a taste of both kinds of California. Pismo Beach, halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, really is the best of both worlds.
PISMO BEACH, CA
calcoastnews.com

City truck drives into sinkhole in San Luis Obispo

A water main ruptured on a residential street in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, after which a sinkhole opened and a city truck drove into it. Shortly after 4 p.m., a water main broke by the intersection of Calle Lupita and Calle Jazmin. A city truck then came out to the scene for repairs.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Family-owned Mexican ice cream shop opens in Atascadero

After a year of construction-related delays, the Medina family opened the bright and colorful Ice Cream Shop La Michoacana in Atascadero in late October. La Michoacana owners Ramiro and Mayra Medina purchased the building at 4220 El Camino Real in the Kmart shopping center last year and had planned to open in January, but faced delays with building and permitting.
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Other Stories This Friday 11.04.2022

The driver of a stolen truck led Paso Robles police on a chase through the city before leaving town on highway 46 and escaping. Police tried to initiate a traffic stop around 2 Wednesday afternoon. The driver drove through the city towards Linne road, then circled back towards Union road and drove westbound on highway 46. He started driving on the wrong side of the highway. Police called off the chase because of the danger and the driver escaped.
PASO ROBLES, CA
San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide

Cambria Christmas Market to return bigger and better

Over 2 million lights, authentic German market, Santa, train rides and more start on November 25. The Cambria Christmas Market is officially reopening, returning to its pre-pandemic grandeur. The vendor market and train ride return this year after a multi-year hiatus, and new interactive light displays have been added to the over 2 million lights, making 2022 the event’s largest year yet. Tickets and hotel packages are on sale now and going fast!
CAMBRIA, CA
andnowuknow.com

Iceberg Lettuce Market Sees Limited Supplies and High Pricing; Juan Gonzalez and Bill Vargas Share Details

CALIFORNIA & ARIZONA - Due to a multitude of factors, The Source recently reported that the Iceberg lettuce market is experiencing all-time highs in terms of pricing. With limited supplies due to defects and disease and strong consumer demand, the Iceberg market is expected to remain strong for another four weeks. For more insights, we reached out to some category experts.
HURON, CA

