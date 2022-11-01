Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Maria the week of Oct. 23?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $680,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the past week. In total, 17 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $542,059. The average price per square foot was $353.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What were the six most expensive homes sold in Arroyo Grande the week of Oct. 23?
A house in Arroyo Grande that sold for $3.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Arroyo Grande in the past two weeks. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $1.4 million. The average price per square foot was $473.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See how much real estate prices changed in Arroyo Grande the week of Oct. 23
The median price per square foot for a home in Arroyo Grande in the last two weeks was $400. That’s $48 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Morro Bay, where the median price per square foot in the past two weeks was $732.
Water main breaks downtown Paso Robles
Break was the second reported in the county this week. – Late Thursday afternoon, a water main broke in downtown Paso Robles on Spring Street near the city’s library. Around 4 p.m. Paso Robles City crews vacuumed water and debris out of the hole and dug down to repair the problem.
Lompoc’s Route One Farmers Market to launch mobile market vehicle
Route One Farmers Market announced that it plans to launch Santa Barbara County’s first mobile farmers market in late November to reach multiple locations in Lompoc. The post Lompoc’s Route One Farmers Market to launch mobile market vehicle appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
travelawaits.com
10 Picturesque Pismo Beach Airbnb Rentals On The Water
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. North and south, Hollywood and Silicon Valley, California means different things to different people. All of them are true, thanks to the state’s impressive size. Central California, often overlooked compared to its neighbors on both sides, offers a taste of both kinds of California. Pismo Beach, halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, really is the best of both worlds.
Neighbors express concerns over proposed apartments in Santa Maria
Thursday evening, the City of Santa Maria's Planning Commission invited neighbors to weigh in on the proposal for a 240 unit housing development on the northeast part of town.
Facing limited housing in SLO County, seniors must downsize or pay high prices
Seniors across SLO County share stories of how a tight housing market affects their ability to live how and where they want through the later years of life.
New Nothing Bundt Cakes opens in Santa Maria
Nothing Bundt Cakes opened its third location in Santa Maria on Friday, November 4. The store will celebrate with grand opening festivities the week of December 5.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did it cost to buy a home in Atascadero the week of Oct. 23?
The median price per square foot for a home in Atascadero increased in the last week to $433. That’s $21 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Atascadero was $418. The most expensive community...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top five most expensive homes sold in San Luis Obispo the week of Oct. 23
A house in San Luis Obispo that sold for $2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in San Luis Obispo in the past week. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $509.
mustangnews.net
Ask SLO: City of San Luis Obispo launches new resident engagement platform
The City of San Luis Obispo has launched the first few stages of a resident engagement platform that allows community members to quickly see the answers to frequently asked questions and make reports or requests to the city. The city published a new webpage, under “Services,” called “Ask SLO,” where...
calcoastnews.com
City truck drives into sinkhole in San Luis Obispo
A water main ruptured on a residential street in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, after which a sinkhole opened and a city truck drove into it. Shortly after 4 p.m., a water main broke by the intersection of Calle Lupita and Calle Jazmin. A city truck then came out to the scene for repairs.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Family-owned Mexican ice cream shop opens in Atascadero
After a year of construction-related delays, the Medina family opened the bright and colorful Ice Cream Shop La Michoacana in Atascadero in late October. La Michoacana owners Ramiro and Mayra Medina purchased the building at 4220 El Camino Real in the Kmart shopping center last year and had planned to open in January, but faced delays with building and permitting.
kprl.com
Other Stories This Friday 11.04.2022
The driver of a stolen truck led Paso Robles police on a chase through the city before leaving town on highway 46 and escaping. Police tried to initiate a traffic stop around 2 Wednesday afternoon. The driver drove through the city towards Linne road, then circled back towards Union road and drove westbound on highway 46. He started driving on the wrong side of the highway. Police called off the chase because of the danger and the driver escaped.
Arroyo Grande opens inclusive playground
The new playground will go beyond the minimum accessibility guidelines and is also the only playground in the nation to receive quadruple national demonstration site recognition.
Paso Robles police arrest reports for Oct. 24-30
On Oct. 24, Michel Edward Contreras, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Rd. for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a specified controlled substance, and for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court. On Oct. 24, Maria Elena Ines...
Cambria Christmas Market to return bigger and better
Over 2 million lights, authentic German market, Santa, train rides and more start on November 25. The Cambria Christmas Market is officially reopening, returning to its pre-pandemic grandeur. The vendor market and train ride return this year after a multi-year hiatus, and new interactive light displays have been added to the over 2 million lights, making 2022 the event’s largest year yet. Tickets and hotel packages are on sale now and going fast!
andnowuknow.com
Iceberg Lettuce Market Sees Limited Supplies and High Pricing; Juan Gonzalez and Bill Vargas Share Details
CALIFORNIA & ARIZONA - Due to a multitude of factors, The Source recently reported that the Iceberg lettuce market is experiencing all-time highs in terms of pricing. With limited supplies due to defects and disease and strong consumer demand, the Iceberg market is expected to remain strong for another four weeks. For more insights, we reached out to some category experts.
UPDATE: Phone service restored for City of Lompoc
Phone issues were impacting calls to some City of Lompoc phone numbers, including the Lompoc Police Department.
Comments / 0